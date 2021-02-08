 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 775,466 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 12,124 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 775,466 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 51,928 hospitalized for treatment, and 13,361 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Feb. 5, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 766,604 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,492 new cases were confirmed on Feb. 8, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 168,229 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Feb. 7, 2021, the state reports that 1,158,884 vaccines have been administered.

On Feb. 8, in Columbus, 12,124 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 279 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,487 total cases today, Feb. 8. There were 5,295 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,868 total cases in Harris County, as of the Feb. 8 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett762961029477251
Fulton70453969894461
Cobb525181265573749
DeKalb48509463165749
Non-GA Resident241424393349102
Hall23081145433216
Clayton19632190632316
Cherokee1871464422198
Richmond17608381530264
Chatham17198188331115
Henry16091391920819
Forsyth1497525751235
Whitfield1375515821799
Bibb12130168031530
Muscogee12124145627918
Clarke114681984984
Douglas10144225613523
Columbia10011474312833
Bartow9376240016413
Paulding9028431613723
Houston8878351314643
Floyd8837143214228
Jackson765293510510
Barrow75388091031
Coweta743444051218
Lowndes7026397112253
Walton6933172216912
Carroll6685331711569
Newton6503223816511
Glynn6022109113715
Fayette548717211088
Gordon54211217837
Walker5368555675
Troup5295137315124
Rockdale511689010314
Dougherty5088170724811
Bulloch477012514735
Catoosa4746349513
Habersham44371851244
Coffee404795510825
Murray3719563543
Baldwin3570518924
Polk35371389645
Laurens3493170613016
Spalding3422175011324
Thomas3313736937
Tift330512489020
Effingham3271505492
Colquitt311110305623
Unknown311089790
Camden2890506244
Ware2771161811214
Stephens275585672
White27431375510
Toombs26843957915
Oconee2590810503
Lumpkin257790491
Liberty2538346411
Chattahoochee248730132
Madison2454417299
Dawson2436185290
Wayne2408686626
Bryan2270559243
Gilmer2265375506
Pickens21926694114
Franklin2178239335
Chattooga2003421535
Decatur20036244810
Harris1868303420
Butts1865617613
Fannin1857182489
Union1838122603
Appling1735328514
Sumter1721640825
Tattnall17053743318
Monroe1685517749
Emanuel16547105124
Peach1634602392
Upson163214579114
Burke15856552717
Hart15855413214
Putnam1582297430
Haralson15387902938
Washington15233454218
McDuffie1506663314
Lee1497982405
Banks1489114281
Jefferson1485280504
Ben Hill14395405017
Jones1437314303
Grady1435479417
Mitchell1434449684
Elbert14336993811
Rabun1385129344
Meriwether1349390354
Greene1340260383
Crisp12815803617
Lamar1186593339
Jeff Davis1175488336
Pierce113710813410
Worth1116520535
Cook1108513333
Oglethorpe1066260191
Morgan1064636103
Dodge10469635237
Bacon1010323266
Dade100814081
Charlton991273158
Berrien9756132611
Early936142404
Towns930953311
Pike9279911910
Brooks875335355
Brantley825611233
Hancock76969541
Bleckley7625923211
Atkinson749204150
Screven73797154
Johnson735305364
Candler7051723217
Dooly702249268
Seminole693176141
Evans691169117
Jenkins690103362
Clinch684192210
Telfair681518397
Montgomery678149191
Stewart67396200
Wilkinson669159210
Irwin6482031510
Wilkes618350155
Long60514691
Miller59614843
Jasper5876201314
Treutlen586190193
Turner570357272
Heard561194123
McIntosh555124112
Pulaski548277267
Macon545197193
Terrell515197361
Crawford482108112
Twiggs475108244
Lincoln460229163
Lanier45824173
Taylor458264202
Wheeler446155202
Randolph439132301
Wilcox4373052617
Calhoun424113130
Marion352130121
Warren35013182
Echols3488724
Talbot34480130
Schley1939920
Clay1764830
Baker1535960
Glascock13710258
Taliaferro931700
Webster923430
Quitman747510

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Monday

62° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 50°

Tuesday

68° / 54°
AM Showers
AM Showers 42% 68° 54°

Wednesday

68° / 58°
Showers
Showers 67% 68° 58°

Thursday

69° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 69° 57°

Friday

61° / 46°
Rain
Rain 62% 61° 46°

Saturday

54° / 33°
Showers
Showers 37% 54° 33°

Sunday

47° / 28°
AM Showers
AM Showers 33% 47° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
62°

60°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
60°

56°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
56°

54°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
54°

53°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
53°

52°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
52°

51°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
51°

51°

12 AM
Cloudy
16%
51°

51°

1 AM
Cloudy
23%
51°

51°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
51°

51°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
51°

51°

4 AM
Showers
39%
51°

51°

5 AM
Showers
48%
51°

51°

6 AM
Showers
51%
51°

51°

7 AM
Showers
41%
51°

51°

8 AM
Showers
42%
51°

53°

9 AM
Few Showers
32%
53°

56°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
56°

58°

11 AM
Cloudy
22%
58°

61°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
61°

63°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

65°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories