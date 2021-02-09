 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 778,049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 12,180 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 778,049 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 52,262 hospitalized for treatment, and 13,481 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Feb. 8, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 775,466 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,633 new cases were confirmed on Feb. 9, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 169,367 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Feb. 8, 2021, the state reports that 1,199,430 vaccines have been administered.

On Feb. 9, in Columbus, 12,180 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 280 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,488 total cases today, Feb. 9. There were 5,312 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,875 total cases in Harris County, as of the Feb. 9 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett765991034778053
Fulton70704975395362
Cobb526801270374954
DeKalb48779465466552
Non-GA Resident240794411350102
Hall23135145933516
Clayton19689191332716
Cherokee1876364552218
Richmond17653383930564
Chatham17304190831715
Henry16147393920919
Forsyth1505526251245
Whitfield1377115911859
Muscogee12180146328019
Bibb12163168431730
Clarke1150319891004
Douglas10189227113524
Columbia10034479313033
Bartow9428241916513
Paulding9070433613723
Houston8893358414745
Floyd8880144314628
Jackson767793610510
Barrow75788151031
Coweta745244191228
Lowndes7041400112254
Walton6954173517112
Carroll6701333011670
Newton6519224816611
Glynn6030109813815
Fayette550517251088
Gordon54641242838
Walker5439559675
Troup5312137615327
Rockdale514590110314
Dougherty5100172724911
Bulloch477512634736
Catoosa4766352513
Habersham44431901244
Coffee405195710925
Murray3725567553
Baldwin3585517934
Polk35471395655
Laurens3503171413016
Spalding3438175711425
Thomas3319740937
Tift330712509022
Effingham3298515502
Colquitt312010365723
Unknown3079866105
Camden2900510245
Ware2776162611215
Stephens276585672
White27581375510
Toombs26934007915
Oconee2604812513
Lumpkin258592501
Liberty2544352421
Chattahoochee248830132
Madison2463420299
Dawson2442188291
Wayne2417697626
Bryan2282571243
Gilmer2276379547
Pickens21986744414
Franklin2187242335
Chattooga2009424555
Decatur20046384810
Harris1875306420
Butts1874621623
Fannin1862185489
Union1850122613
Appling1737339515
Sumter1728643835
Tattnall17103833418
Monroe16905217410
Emanuel16567215125
Peach1637612392
Upson163614649114
Hart15915463215
Putnam1590300430
Burke15896622718
Haralson15417932939
Washington15253524318
McDuffie1508666314
Lee1498993415
Banks1491115281
Jefferson1489290504
Ben Hill14415495017
Jones1440316303
Grady1438486419
Mitchell1438451684
Elbert14367013811
Rabun1387129344
Meriwether1356396377
Greene1351265383
Crisp12815823617
Lamar1186595339
Jeff Davis1178495336
Pierce113810843510
Worth1120530535
Cook1113519333
Morgan1071643103
Oglethorpe1070261191
Dodge10479685237
Dade101614381
Bacon1011322267
Charlton993273158
Berrien9766192612
Early939144404
Towns933973311
Pike9329931910
Brooks876337355
Brantley829615233
Hancock77170541
Bleckley7635963212
Atkinson749205151
Screven73897164
Johnson737306385
Candler7061733217
Dooly705252269
Evans702169117
Seminole695179141
Jenkins691104362
Clinch684192210
Telfair683524397
Montgomery681149191
Stewart67696210
Wilkinson671159210
Irwin6492071510
Wilkes621351165
Long60814891
Miller59714843
Jasper5896231314
Treutlen587195193
Turner570370272
Heard562197123
McIntosh560125112
Macon552197193
Pulaski548278267
Terrell516206361
Crawford485108112
Twiggs475110244
Lanier46125073
Lincoln460229163
Taylor459264202
Wheeler446155202
Randolph439135301
Wilcox4393062617
Calhoun424115130
Marion353135121
Warren35013282
Echols3488724
Talbot34580130
Schley1949920
Clay1765030
Baker1535960
Glascock13710458
Taliaferro931700
Webster923530
Quitman747610

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

65° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 65° 52°

Wednesday

69° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 69° 56°

Thursday

72° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 72° 58°

Friday

62° / 49°
Rain
Rain 69% 62° 49°

Saturday

55° / 41°
Showers
Showers 59% 55° 41°

Sunday

53° / 38°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 53° 38°

Monday

49° / 37°
PM Showers
PM Showers 32% 49° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

5 PM
Cloudy
11%
64°

63°

6 PM
Cloudy
9%
63°

62°

7 PM
Cloudy
5%
62°

59°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
59°

58°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
58°

57°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
57°

55°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
55°

54°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

53°

2 AM
Foggy
10%
53°

53°

3 AM
Foggy
10%
53°

53°

4 AM
Foggy
13%
53°

53°

5 AM
Cloudy
13%
53°

53°

6 AM
Cloudy
13%
53°

53°

7 AM
Cloudy
22%
53°

53°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
53°

55°

9 AM
Cloudy
19%
55°

58°

10 AM
Cloudy
23%
58°

59°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

62°

12 PM
Cloudy
19%
62°

65°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
65°

66°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
66°

66°

3 PM
Cloudy
17%
66°

67°

4 PM
Cloudy
18%
67°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories