 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 780,494 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 12,206 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia’s Department of Public Health has issued updated COVID-19 numbers.

Georgia Overall COVID-19 Status

DPH reports 780,494 people have tested positive for COVID-19 across the state, 52,543 have been hospitalized for treatment, 8,686 ICU admissions, and 13,599 have died as a result of the virus.

Numbers have gone up since our last update. On Feb. 9, the state reported 778,049 individuals had tested positive. That makes 2,445 confirmed positive tests since yesterday.

Georgia is also tracking antigen positive cases, which now stands at 170,412. The state also reports 1,822 probable COVID-19 deaths in addition to the confirmed deaths.

DPH is also offering daily updates on vaccinations in Georgia. So far, 1,248,477 vaccines have been administered.

On Feb. 10, Columbus has 12,206 confirmed cases, 284 confirmed deaths, and 939 hospitalizations.

Neighboring counties are also reporting new cases. Chattahoochee County reports 2,523 cases, Troup reports 5,324 cases, and in Harris County there are 1,883 confirmed cases.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesAntigen Positive CasesConfirmed DeathsProbable Deaths
Gwinnett768831042078153
Fulton70860983395962
Cobb527981275675455
DeKalb49007466767252
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State241304447353102
Hall23155146934416
Clayton19785192732916
Cherokee1879664892218
Richmond17676387631064
Chatham17389193831915
Henry16194395521119
Forsyth1515826661245
Whitfield1381416031889
Muscogee12206147228419
Bibb12189168931930
Clarke1155419961004
Douglas10223228613624
Columbia10051484413133
Bartow9477243616612
Paulding9096435713923
Floyd8908146514628
Houston8905360014845
Jackson768594910610
Barrow75948181041
Coweta746844331258
Lowndes7062401712354
Walton6977174817312
Carroll6719333811570
Newton6534225516911
Glynn6056110213815
Fayette554817371098
Gordon55031252848
Walker5475566675
Troup5324137415327
Rockdale516390610714
Dougherty5113173324812
Bulloch481012664736
Catoosa4790361523
Habersham44482041254
Coffee405295811025
Murray3743573583
Baldwin3595519934
Polk35631401655
Laurens3509172413016
Spalding3449176611425
Thomas3328745967
Effingham3324529502
Tift330812589022
Colquitt313210375823
Unknown3118879115
Camden2904522245
Ware2785163711315
Stephens277486672
White27661415510
Toombs26964027915
Oconee2608812513
Lumpkin258693501
Liberty2555362451
Chattahoochee252331682
Madison2473422309
Dawson2447189301
Wayne2430703626
Bryan2289581253
Gilmer2280382547
Pickens22136754414
Franklin2193245335
Decatur20126414811
Chattooga2011430555
Harris1883306420
Butts1880622623
Fannin1862187489
Union1851122613
Appling1754345525
Sumter1730644845
Tattnall17173883418
Monroe16925237410
Emanuel16567265125
Peach1643615392
Upson163914679214
Putnam1596300430
Burke15936642718
Hart15935493315
Haralson15497953039
Washington15343504418
McDuffie1514667334
Lee1499998415
Banks1492115281
Jefferson1492292504
Ben Hill14435475017
Jones1443317333
Mitchell1439454684
Elbert14387063911
Grady1438486419
Rabun1388130344
Meriwether1361398377
Greene1357265383
Crisp12845843717
Lamar1188596339
Jeff Davis1187496336
Pierce114010923510
Worth1119533535
Cook1114520343
Morgan1072645103
Oglethorpe1070260191
Dodge10479735337
Dade102714581
Bacon1010324257
Charlton993274168
Berrien9816202712
Early942145404
Towns937973411
Pike9369971910
Brooks876337355
Brantley828618233
Hancock77270541
Bleckley7636003212
Atkinson750205151
Screven74397164
Johnson738306385
Candler7091743217
Dooly705253279
Evans705168117
Seminole694179141
Jenkins691104362
Telfair685528407
Clinch684192210
Montgomery682153191
Stewart68296210
Wilkinson672159210
Irwin6502071510
Wilkes623351165
Long608149101
Miller59714943
Jasper5916251314
Treutlen591196193
Turner570371272
McIntosh567124122
Heard563197123
Macon554199193
Pulaski549281277
Terrell520206361
Crawford485109112
Twiggs476110244
Lanier46225173
Lincoln461230163
Taylor460265202
Wheeler446155202
Wilcox4413102617
Randolph440136311
Calhoun426115130
Marion354135121
Warren35113482
Echols3498824
Talbot34681130
Schley19810020
Clay1765030
Baker1536060
Glascock13710458
Taliaferro931700
Webster923530
Quitman747610

