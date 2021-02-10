UPDATE: Georgia reports 780,494 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 12,206 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia’s Department of Public Health has issued updated COVID-19 numbers.

Georgia Overall COVID-19 Status

DPH reports 780,494 people have tested positive for COVID-19 across the state, 52,543 have been hospitalized for treatment, 8,686 ICU admissions, and 13,599 have died as a result of the virus.

Numbers have gone up since our last update. On Feb. 9, the state reported 778,049 individuals had tested positive. That makes 2,445 confirmed positive tests since yesterday.

Georgia is also tracking antigen positive cases, which now stands at 170,412. The state also reports 1,822 probable COVID-19 deaths in addition to the confirmed deaths.

DPH is also offering daily updates on vaccinations in Georgia. So far, 1,248,477 vaccines have been administered.

On Feb. 10, Columbus has 12,206 confirmed cases, 284 confirmed deaths, and 939 hospitalizations.

Neighboring counties are also reporting new cases. Chattahoochee County reports 2,523 cases, Troup reports 5,324 cases, and in Harris County there are 1,883 confirmed cases.

