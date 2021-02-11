 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 783,821 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 12,246 in Columbus

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 783,821 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 52,853 hospitalized for treatment, and 13,672 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Feb. 10, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 780,494 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 3,363 new cases were confirmed on Feb. 11, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 171,264 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Feb. 10, 2021, the state reports that 1,301,647 vaccines have been administered.

On Feb. 11, in Columbus, 12,246 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 289 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,558 total cases today, Feb. 11. There were 5,340 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,888 total cases in Harris County, as of the Feb. 11 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett771971047778453
Fulton71151986496363
Cobb530591282975756
DeKalb49242469167352
Non-GA Resident242114449360103
Hall23219147134617
Clayton19910193133116
Cherokee1886765412228
Richmond17789390530965
Chatham17503195431915
Henry16267396721119
Forsyth1530726831255
Whitfield1384016211929
Muscogee12246147528924
Bibb12214169832030
Clarke1158619991014
Douglas10295229713725
Columbia10110486913334
Bartow9526247516513
Paulding9142437513923
Houston8944362714945
Floyd8934148214730
Jackson771895210610
Barrow76358181041
Coweta751244561298
Lowndes7079403712354
Walton7010175817313
Carroll6731335211670
Newton6551226416912
Glynn6077110813915
Fayette559417451128
Gordon55281263858
Walker5509570685
Troup5340137415327
Rockdale518090910814
Dougherty5121173424912
Bulloch484412664736
Catoosa4815366523
Habersham44582101274
Coffee405895911125
Murray3752576583
Baldwin3607522944
Polk35721406655
Laurens3523172313016
Spalding3466177211526
Effingham3342534522
Thomas3332748977
Tift331112639022
Colquitt313910385823
Unknown3101869100
Camden2922535245
Stephens279186672
Ware2787164111416
White27811415510
Toombs27074037915
Oconee2621813513
Lumpkin259593501
Liberty2562363451
Chattahoochee255833292
Madison2485423309
Dawson2459192311
Wayne2433705626
Bryan2307594253
Gilmer2284381547
Pickens22226774414
Franklin2198249335
Chattooga2018435555
Decatur20156424812
Harris1888312420
Butts1886626624
Fannin1876190489
Union1863122613
Appling1757346524
Sumter1736644845
Tattnall17253903418
Monroe17015277410
Emanuel16597275125
Peach1649612392
Upson164914709214
Putnam1603302430
Burke16016672818
Hart15985523315
Haralson15557973039
Washington15363504418
McDuffie1518670344
Lee15041002415
Banks1495115281
Jefferson1493298504
Jones1458317333
Elbert14467084011
Ben Hill14435495017
Grady1442488419
Mitchell1441456684
Rabun1385133344
Meriwether1368401387
Greene1364265383
Crisp12845873817
Lamar1192600339
Jeff Davis1189508337
Pierce113610963510
Worth1121533536
Cook1115526343
Morgan1078651103
Oglethorpe1075261201
Dodge10489745337
Dade102714581
Bacon1010324257
Charlton994274168
Berrien9856292712
Towns952973411
Early944146404
Pike93610001910
Brooks877348355
Brantley842618251
Hancock77971541
Bleckley7656003212
Screven75598164
Atkinson750206151
Johnson738307386
Candler7091743217
Dooly707252279
Evans706168118
Stewart69896210
Seminole694179141
Jenkins691105362
Clinch686195210
Montgomery684155191
Telfair684529407
Wilkinson674159210
Irwin6502071510
Wilkes626351165
Long609149101
Miller59915043
Jasper5986261414
Treutlen592196193
Turner570371272
McIntosh568124122
Heard566199123
Macon557203203
Pulaski549281277
Terrell521206361
Crawford486109112
Twiggs476111255
Lanier46525173
Lincoln464233163
Taylor461267202
Wheeler449157202
Wilcox4423122617
Randolph440136311
Calhoun430118130
Marion355136121
Warren35113582
Echols3498924
Talbot34881140
Schley19910020
Clay1765030
Baker1536060
Glascock13810459
Webster943530
Taliaferro931700
Quitman747610

