UPDATE: Georgia reports 786,277 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 12,281 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 786,277 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 53,111 hospitalized for treatment, and 13,856 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Feb. 11, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 783,821 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,529 new cases were confirmed on Feb. 12, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 172,708 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Feb. 11, 2021, the state reports that 1,353,978 vaccines have been administered.

On Feb. 12, in Columbus, 12,281 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 291 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,558 total cases today, Feb. 12. There were 5,358 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,898 total cases in Harris County, as of the Feb. 12 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett773881059780254
Fulton71376995897464
Cobb532361297376956
DeKalb49433474068052
Non-GA Resident242464483366103
Hall23266148335117
Clayton19990195533316
Cherokee1894866292278
Richmond17830392331265
Chatham17622197332015
Henry16342399621520
Forsyth1535727391295
Whitfield1387016321939
Muscogee12281147629125
Bibb12234171032230
Clarke1161320161024
Douglas10350232514025
Columbia10124487813634
Bartow9570250416513
Paulding9188443413923
Houston8969363715045
Floyd8958149415030
Jackson774495910710
Barrow76648331071
Coweta753645271339
Lowndes7090404112554
Walton7042177517813
Carroll6757338111670
Newton6559229317212
Glynn6091112613915
Fayette561217671148
Gordon55571276858
Walker5554583695
Troup5358138215627
Rockdale520292910914
Dougherty5139173725212
Bulloch486312694736
Catoosa4848374533
Habersham44732181314
Coffee406695911325
Murray3758580593
Baldwin3612524944
Polk35791412655
Laurens3539172313116
Spalding3472178711726
Effingham3359541522
Thomas3336750997
Tift331312649023
Colquitt314410405924
Unknown3101880110
Camden2935553245
Stephens280087682
Ware2792164811516
White27921425511
Toombs27134067915
Oconee2636818523
Lumpkin259995502
Liberty2572365451
Chattahoochee255833292
Madison2489423329
Dawson2463199321
Wayne2439711636
Bryan2321605253
Gilmer2289388557
Pickens22306884514
Franklin2207252355
Chattooga2027442555
Decatur20176434912
Harris1898312420
Butts1893631644
Fannin1884192499
Union1869125613
Appling1762351534
Sumter1736647845
Tattnall17323903418
Monroe17035307510
Emanuel16597305125
Peach1655612393
Upson165514769314
Burke16086712918
Putnam1608302441
Hart16025573415
Haralson15597983139
Washington15443504518
McDuffie1521669344
Lee15081005415
Banks1499115291
Jefferson1497299504
Jones1464324343
Elbert14507124211
Grady1444490419
Mitchell1443463684
Ben Hill14425515017
Rabun1387134344
Meriwether1374402417
Greene1368264383
Crisp12865893917
Lamar1196601349
Jeff Davis1190508337
Pierce114110973610
Worth1124533546
Cook1115527343
Morgan1080653103
Oglethorpe1075262211
Dodge10519765337
Dade103414691
Bacon1010327257
Charlton995276168
Berrien9856342812
Towns9541003411
Early947145404
Pike94410112010
Brooks878349365
Brantley843623251
Hancock78271541
Bleckley7656033212
Screven75898164
Atkinson751206151
Johnson738308396
Candler7111743317
Dooly7082532710
Evans708169118
Seminole700179141
Stewart69898210
Jenkins693105362
Clinch686196210
Telfair686531417
Montgomery685156191
Wilkinson678159210
Irwin6512071510
Wilkes628351165
Long611149101
Jasper6016311414
Miller59915043
Treutlen593196193
McIntosh573125122
Turner570371272
Heard568200133
Macon558202203
Pulaski550281276
Terrell523209371
Crawford486110112
Twiggs476111265
Lanier46625273
Lincoln465233163
Taylor462267202
Wheeler449159202
Wilcox4433142617
Randolph440137311
Calhoun430119140
Marion359136121
Warren35113582
Talbot35081140
Echols3498924
Schley19910120
Clay1775030
Baker1536260
Glascock13710559
Webster963540
Taliaferro931700
Quitman747610

