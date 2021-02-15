 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 792,509 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 12,355 in Columbus

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 792,509 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 53,403 hospitalized for treatment, and 13,997 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Feb. 12, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 786,277 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,736 new cases were confirmed on Feb. 15, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 174,298 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Feb. 14, 2021, the state reports that 1,446,647 vaccines have been administered.

On Feb. 15, in Columbus, 12,355 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 299 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,558 total cases today, Feb. 15. There were 5,395 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,920 total cases in Harris County, as of the Feb. 15 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett780331070481556
Fulton719701009398767
Cobb536661313977659
DeKalb49823478068853
Non-GA Resident244394502370107
Hall23384150635719
Clayton20155197233616
Cherokee1914466682298
Richmond18099394431866
Chatham17785201032418
Henry16499404821620
Forsyth1548627821315
Whitfield13923163919410
Muscogee12355148629926
Bibb12297173232530
Clarke1170820251024
Douglas10469236314227
Columbia10251491013838
Bartow9647254316714
Paulding9282450713926
Houston9058363915045
Floyd9004151115131
Jackson778697210910
Barrow77188441081
Coweta7620456013311
Lowndes7122404712554
Walton7108180118213
Carroll6802340711773
Newton6624232617312
Glynn6140114113915
Fayette5699180111612
Gordon56081318858
Walker5593595695
Troup5395139315629
Rockdale526694211216
Dougherty5169174725212
Bulloch490412814737
Catoosa4875375533
Habersham44822281314
Coffee407895911325
Murray3780584593
Baldwin3636525956
Polk36111420655
Laurens3545172913118
Spalding3502179312027
Effingham3394545522
Thomas33477501007
Tift332112759024
Colquitt316310425927
Unknown3116879100
Camden2966567245
White28101405611
Stephens280587682
Ware2805165811816
Toombs27294088017
Oconee2658819534
Lumpkin261196504
Liberty2601370451
Chattahoochee255833292
Madison2514423339
Wayne2495714636
Dawson2473205321
Bryan2340616253
Gilmer2304389558
Pickens22527024514
Franklin2214252355
Chattooga2033448555
Decatur20226464912
Harris1920317430
Butts1914635644
Fannin1901192509
Union1882128623
Appling1775361554
Tattnall17443913519
Sumter1740655846
Monroe17155327511
Peach1672625403
Upson166914809314
Emanuel16657355125
Putnam1625303451
Burke16226753019
Hart16125593415
Haralson15698013139
Washington15493544518
McDuffie1534677345
Lee15151005425
Jefferson1509303504
Banks1506119301
Jones1474327353
Elbert14617094212
Grady14524944111
Mitchell1450463694
Ben Hill14455515316
Rabun1400134345
Meriwether1384405427
Greene1382269403
Crisp12895914017
Lamar1203605349
Jeff Davis1197508338
Pierce115010973711
Worth1127534546
Cook1118533343
Morgan1090663103
Oglethorpe1082261211
Dodge10579795438
Dade104114991
Bacon1011328257
Charlton1000277168
Berrien9896432812
Towns9571003411
Early952145404
Pike95110132010
Brooks881352376
Brantley850624252
Hancock78271541
Bleckley7686063212
Screven76799164
Atkinson752206151
Johnson747309396
Stewart745102210
Candler7111763319
Evans711172118
Dooly7102532710
Seminole707180141
Jenkins695105362
Clinch690199210
Telfair687533418
Montgomery685156191
Wilkinson682161210
Irwin6532131510
Wilkes634363165
Long615149101
Jasper6096361514
Miller60015143
Treutlen597202193
Heard578201133
McIntosh576128132
Turner571370272
Macon561202203
Pulaski553283277
Terrell527208381
Crawford489110112
Twiggs482113275
Lincoln470235163
Lanier46925373
Taylor464268202
Wheeler452159202
Wilcox4483192617
Randolph442137311
Calhoun435122140
Marion361137121
Talbot35181150
Warren35113582
Echols3508924
Schley19910120
Clay1775030
Baker1536260
Glascock137106510
Webster963640
Taliaferro932000
Quitman757610

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Monday

54° / 26°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 54° 26°

Tuesday

43° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 43° 27°

Wednesday

55° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 55° 46°

Thursday

61° / 34°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 94% 61° 34°

Friday

46° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 46° 25°

Saturday

53° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 53° 31°

Sunday

59° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 59° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
54°

55°

7 PM
Cloudy
18%
55°

52°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
52°

50°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
50°

46°

10 PM
Cloudy
4%
46°

43°

11 PM
Cloudy
4%
43°

41°

12 AM
Cloudy
6%
41°

39°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
39°

36°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
36°

34°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
34°

32°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
32°

30°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
30°

28°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
28°

28°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
28°

27°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
27°

27°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
27°

28°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
28°

31°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
31°

34°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
34°

36°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
36°

38°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
38°

39°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

40°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

41°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
41°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories