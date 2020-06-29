UPDATE: Georgia reports 79,417 cases of COVID-19, with 1,536 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 79,417 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 10,824 hospitalized for treatment and 2,784 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 72,995 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus on June 26.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 8,529 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 1,536 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 43 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 551 cases. Currently, there are 1,336 positive cases in Troup County and 307 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Gwinnett 7755 170 Fulton 6648 312 DeKalb 5469 171 Cobb 4630 240 Non-Georgia Resident 4601 45 Unknown 3621 2 Hall 3138 59 Clayton 1888 79 Dougherty 1887 154 Muscogee 1536 43 Troup 1336 31 Cherokee 1283 44 Lowndes 1150 9 Henry 1141 33 Chatham 1140 37 Whitfield 1055 10 Colquitt 911 18 Richmond 896 48 Douglas 879 36 Forsyth 792 15 Bibb 775 38 Tift 721 26 Carroll 678 39 Bartow 677 42 Habersham 666 35 Coweta 647 15 Houston 604 23 Newton 571 11 Paulding 565 15 Sumter 551 50 Glynn 547 4 Coffee 534 17 Floyd 502 15 Clarke 490 15 Barrow 485 25 Baldwin 483 33 Mitchell 446 38 Columbia 444 9 Rockdale 436 11 Thomas 421 32 Chattahoochee 405 0 Ware 397 15 Lee 385 22 Spalding 383 32 Walton 383 28 Gordon 356 18 Jackson 355 10 Upson 348 43 Fayette 326 17 Walker 315 11 Harris 307 9 Worth 305 22 Catoosa 304 7 Bulloch 299 4 Crisp 271 12 Butts 265 33 Early 260 31 Appling 256 14 Decatur 250 8 Toombs 236 5 Bacon 229 4 Terrell 225 27 Stephens 216 6 Hancock 210 32 Murray 210 2 Polk 206 1 Dooly 205 12 Randolph 198 25 Grady 189 4 Franklin 187 1 Gilmer 185 2 Echols 183 0 Meriwether 177 2 Turner 176 16 Calhoun 162 5 Pierce 162 4 Ben Hill 159 1 Laurens 158 1 Monroe 156 17 Oconee 148 10 Brooks 145 11 Burke 143 6 Putnam 142 12 White 140 4 Atkinson 139 2 Lumpkin 138 3 Dawson 136 3 Effingham 131 1 Banks 130 0 Cook 130 1 Tattnall 130 0 Lanier 129 3 Wilcox 127 15 Bryan 117 5 Berrien 114 0 Camden 114 2 Liberty 114 1 Macon 113 9 Stewart 113 3 Lamar 112 6 Telfair 112 3 Emanuel 106 3 Clinch 104 3 Jeff Davis 104 2 Peach 101 9 Elbert 100 0 Greene 97 9 Dodge 96 2 Jenkins 96 11 Jefferson 95 1 Fannin 94 1 Washington 94 1 Pickens 92 5 McDuffie 91 6 Screven 91 6 Madison 89 4 Johnson 88 2 Oglethorpe 88 7 Pike 88 3 Brantley 85 2 Marion 78 2 Wilkinson 76 8 Talbot 69 2 Haralson 68 5 Union 68 3 Jasper 66 1 Dade 65 1 Jones 62 0 Irwin 59 1 Wayne 59 0 Bleckley 58 1 Clay 57 2 Chattooga 56 2 Hart 56 0 Wilkes 54 1 Seminole 50 2 Morgan 49 0 Pulaski 49 2 Heard 48 3 Wheeler 48 0 Miller 47 0 Charlton 46 2 Baker 43 3 Rabun 42 3 Crawford 39 0 Towns 38 1 Long 37 1 Lincoln 36 1 Candler 33 0 McIntosh 31 1 Montgomery 31 0 Taylor 28 2 Schley 25 1 Twiggs 24 1 Treutlen 23 1 Webster 21 1 Warren 20 0 Evans 19 0 Quitman 15 1 Glascock 8 0 Taliaferro 2 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.