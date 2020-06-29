UPDATE: Georgia reports 79,417 cases of COVID-19, with 1,536 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 79,417 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 10,824 hospitalized for treatment and 2,784 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 72,995 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus on June 26.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 8,529 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 1,536 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 43 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 551 cases. Currently, there are 1,336 positive cases in Troup County and 307 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Gwinnett7755170
Fulton6648312
DeKalb5469171
Cobb4630240
Non-Georgia Resident460145
Unknown36212
Hall313859
Clayton188879
Dougherty1887154
Muscogee153643
Troup133631
Cherokee128344
Lowndes11509
Henry114133
Chatham114037
Whitfield105510
Colquitt91118
Richmond89648
Douglas87936
Forsyth79215
Bibb77538
Tift72126
Carroll67839
Bartow67742
Habersham66635
Coweta64715
Houston60423
Newton57111
Paulding56515
Sumter55150
Glynn5474
Coffee53417
Floyd50215
Clarke49015
Barrow48525
Baldwin48333
Mitchell44638
Columbia4449
Rockdale43611
Thomas42132
Chattahoochee4050
Ware39715
Lee38522
Spalding38332
Walton38328
Gordon35618
Jackson35510
Upson34843
Fayette32617
Walker31511
Harris3079
Worth30522
Catoosa3047
Bulloch2994
Crisp27112
Butts26533
Early26031
Appling25614
Decatur2508
Toombs2365
Bacon2294
Terrell22527
Stephens2166
Hancock21032
Murray2102
Polk2061
Dooly20512
Randolph19825
Grady1894
Franklin1871
Gilmer1852
Echols1830
Meriwether1772
Turner17616
Calhoun1625
Pierce1624
Ben Hill1591
Laurens1581
Monroe15617
Oconee14810
Brooks14511
Burke1436
Putnam14212
White1404
Atkinson1392
Lumpkin1383
Dawson1363
Effingham1311
Banks1300
Cook1301
Tattnall1300
Lanier1293
Wilcox12715
Bryan1175
Berrien1140
Camden1142
Liberty1141
Macon1139
Stewart1133
Lamar1126
Telfair1123
Emanuel1063
Clinch1043
Jeff Davis1042
Peach1019
Elbert1000
Greene979
Dodge962
Jenkins9611
Jefferson951
Fannin941
Washington941
Pickens925
McDuffie916
Screven916
Madison894
Johnson882
Oglethorpe887
Pike883
Brantley852
Marion782
Wilkinson768
Talbot692
Haralson685
Union683
Jasper661
Dade651
Jones620
Irwin591
Wayne590
Bleckley581
Clay572
Chattooga562
Hart560
Wilkes541
Seminole502
Morgan490
Pulaski492
Heard483
Wheeler480
Miller470
Charlton462
Baker433
Rabun423
Crawford390
Towns381
Long371
Lincoln361
Candler330
McIntosh311
Montgomery310
Taylor282
Schley251
Twiggs241
Treutlen231
Webster211
Warren200
Evans190
Quitman151
Glascock80
Taliaferro20

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories