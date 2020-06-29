UPDATE: Georgia reports 79,417 cases of COVID-19, with 1,536 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 79,417 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 10,824 hospitalized for treatment and 2,784 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 72,995 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus on June 26.
The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.
Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 8,529 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.
In Columbus, 1,536 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 43 have died, according to the latest DPH report.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 551 cases. Currently, there are 1,336 positive cases in Troup County and 307 reported in Harris County.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.
As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Gwinnett
|7755
|170
|Fulton
|6648
|312
|DeKalb
|5469
|171
|Cobb
|4630
|240
|Non-Georgia Resident
|4601
|45
|Unknown
|3621
|2
|Hall
|3138
|59
|Clayton
|1888
|79
|Dougherty
|1887
|154
|Muscogee
|1536
|43
|Troup
|1336
|31
|Cherokee
|1283
|44
|Lowndes
|1150
|9
|Henry
|1141
|33
|Chatham
|1140
|37
|Whitfield
|1055
|10
|Colquitt
|911
|18
|Richmond
|896
|48
|Douglas
|879
|36
|Forsyth
|792
|15
|Bibb
|775
|38
|Tift
|721
|26
|Carroll
|678
|39
|Bartow
|677
|42
|Habersham
|666
|35
|Coweta
|647
|15
|Houston
|604
|23
|Newton
|571
|11
|Paulding
|565
|15
|Sumter
|551
|50
|Glynn
|547
|4
|Coffee
|534
|17
|Floyd
|502
|15
|Clarke
|490
|15
|Barrow
|485
|25
|Baldwin
|483
|33
|Mitchell
|446
|38
|Columbia
|444
|9
|Rockdale
|436
|11
|Thomas
|421
|32
|Chattahoochee
|405
|0
|Ware
|397
|15
|Lee
|385
|22
|Spalding
|383
|32
|Walton
|383
|28
|Gordon
|356
|18
|Jackson
|355
|10
|Upson
|348
|43
|Fayette
|326
|17
|Walker
|315
|11
|Harris
|307
|9
|Worth
|305
|22
|Catoosa
|304
|7
|Bulloch
|299
|4
|Crisp
|271
|12
|Butts
|265
|33
|Early
|260
|31
|Appling
|256
|14
|Decatur
|250
|8
|Toombs
|236
|5
|Bacon
|229
|4
|Terrell
|225
|27
|Stephens
|216
|6
|Hancock
|210
|32
|Murray
|210
|2
|Polk
|206
|1
|Dooly
|205
|12
|Randolph
|198
|25
|Grady
|189
|4
|Franklin
|187
|1
|Gilmer
|185
|2
|Echols
|183
|0
|Meriwether
|177
|2
|Turner
|176
|16
|Calhoun
|162
|5
|Pierce
|162
|4
|Ben Hill
|159
|1
|Laurens
|158
|1
|Monroe
|156
|17
|Oconee
|148
|10
|Brooks
|145
|11
|Burke
|143
|6
|Putnam
|142
|12
|White
|140
|4
|Atkinson
|139
|2
|Lumpkin
|138
|3
|Dawson
|136
|3
|Effingham
|131
|1
|Banks
|130
|0
|Cook
|130
|1
|Tattnall
|130
|0
|Lanier
|129
|3
|Wilcox
|127
|15
|Bryan
|117
|5
|Berrien
|114
|0
|Camden
|114
|2
|Liberty
|114
|1
|Macon
|113
|9
|Stewart
|113
|3
|Lamar
|112
|6
|Telfair
|112
|3
|Emanuel
|106
|3
|Clinch
|104
|3
|Jeff Davis
|104
|2
|Peach
|101
|9
|Elbert
|100
|0
|Greene
|97
|9
|Dodge
|96
|2
|Jenkins
|96
|11
|Jefferson
|95
|1
|Fannin
|94
|1
|Washington
|94
|1
|Pickens
|92
|5
|McDuffie
|91
|6
|Screven
|91
|6
|Madison
|89
|4
|Johnson
|88
|2
|Oglethorpe
|88
|7
|Pike
|88
|3
|Brantley
|85
|2
|Marion
|78
|2
|Wilkinson
|76
|8
|Talbot
|69
|2
|Haralson
|68
|5
|Union
|68
|3
|Jasper
|66
|1
|Dade
|65
|1
|Jones
|62
|0
|Irwin
|59
|1
|Wayne
|59
|0
|Bleckley
|58
|1
|Clay
|57
|2
|Chattooga
|56
|2
|Hart
|56
|0
|Wilkes
|54
|1
|Seminole
|50
|2
|Morgan
|49
|0
|Pulaski
|49
|2
|Heard
|48
|3
|Wheeler
|48
|0
|Miller
|47
|0
|Charlton
|46
|2
|Baker
|43
|3
|Rabun
|42
|3
|Crawford
|39
|0
|Towns
|38
|1
|Long
|37
|1
|Lincoln
|36
|1
|Candler
|33
|0
|McIntosh
|31
|1
|Montgomery
|31
|0
|Taylor
|28
|2
|Schley
|25
|1
|Twiggs
|24
|1
|Treutlen
|23
|1
|Webster
|21
|1
|Warren
|20
|0
|Evans
|19
|0
|Quitman
|15
|1
|Glascock
|8
|0
|Taliaferro
|2
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.