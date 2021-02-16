 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 794,349 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 12,377 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 794,349 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 53,658 hospitalized for treatment, and 14,176 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Feb. 15, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 792,509 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,872 new cases were confirmed on Feb. 16, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 175,353 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Feb. 16, 2021, the state reports that 1,491,603 vaccines have been administered.

On Feb. 16, in Columbus, 12,377 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 302 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,593 total cases today, Feb. 16. There were 5,401 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,924 total cases in Harris County, as of the Feb. 16 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett782371077382957
Fulton721241015299768
Cobb537901319079064
DeKalb49901479069856
Non-GA Resident244854524374109
Hall23420151135819
Clayton20211198533816
Cherokee1922966772349
Richmond18113395332669
Chatham17842203132819
Henry16532406222121
Forsyth1553828711346
Whitfield13932164519510
Muscogee12377149330231
Bibb12326179032830
Clarke1173720271054
Douglas10488238414628
Columbia10262494913939
Bartow9693255917014
Paulding9324452613929
Houston9091371115046
Floyd9037151715431
Jackson780397811210
Barrow77398481091
Coweta7637456813512
Lowndes7132408012554
Walton7120181418413
Carroll6813340911777
Newton6648233617412
Glynn6151116314015
Fayette5723180711713
Gordon56571324868
Walker5602597695
Troup5401139415730
Rockdale528694111516
Dougherty5178174125313
Bulloch491212884738
Catoosa4892381534
Habersham44912291334
Coffee408196211827
Murray3787587613
Baldwin3639527977
Polk36201425657
Laurens3551173013120
Spalding3509180212127
Effingham3408551522
Thomas33517501037
Tift332512799025
Colquitt318410486028
Unknown3092904100
Camden2971583245
White28151425711
Ware2810166912017
Stephens280688692
Toombs27314108117
Oconee2666825555
Lumpkin261997504
Liberty2605372461
Chattahoochee259334092
Madison2521426349
Wayne2497725646
Dawson2485207341
Bryan2348629263
Gilmer2308389568
Pickens22677024614
Franklin2221255355
Chattooga2039451555
Decatur20226465012
Harris1924318450
Butts1916638644
Fannin1907194509
Union1886130623
Appling1777362564
Tattnall17473923619
Sumter1740658846
Monroe17195467511
Peach1676635414
Upson167314859314
Emanuel16657365126
Putnam1631304450
Burke16256843020
Hart16135663415
Haralson15748033140
Washington15503554618
McDuffie1542678345
Lee15161011425
Jefferson1510304504
Banks1509120301
Jones1479337353
Elbert14637124212
Grady14564964211
Mitchell1452465704
Ben Hill14475515516
Rabun1400134346
Greene1396270414
Meriwether1388405438
Crisp12905924017
Lamar12106043510
Jeff Davis1201508338
Pierce115011013711
Worth1129534546
Cook1119539343
Morgan1094673123
Oglethorpe1086262221
Dodge10589805440
Dade104715091
Bacon1011329257
Charlton1000278178
Berrien9906462812
Towns9621003611
Early955145404
Pike95210192110
Brooks882355376
Brantley850631252
Hancock78271541
Bleckley7686083216
Screven767102164
Atkinson752207151
Johnson746311396
Stewart746102210
Evans713174128
Candler7111763320
Dooly7112532811
Seminole708180152
Jenkins695105362
Clinch691199210
Montgomery687156191
Telfair687533418
Wilkinson684163210
Irwin6542131510
Wilkes635363165
Long616149111
Jasper6106371514
Miller60015243
Treutlen597205193
Heard579202133
McIntosh576131132
Turner571371272
Macon561203213
Pulaski553284287
Terrell528208381
Crawford489111122
Twiggs483114275
Lincoln473235163
Lanier46925383
Taylor469268202
Wheeler452159202
Wilcox4483202717
Randolph442137311
Calhoun435123140
Marion361138121
Talbot35481150
Warren35213582
Echols3519324
Schley19910220
Clay1775030
Baker1536260
Glascock137107510
Webster973740
Taliaferro932000
Quitman757610

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

36° / 26°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 36° 26°

Wednesday

54° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 54° 46°

Thursday

55° / 38°
Rain
Rain 90% 55° 38°

Friday

47° / 26°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 19% 47° 26°

Saturday

53° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 53° 29°

Sunday

59° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 59° 45°

Monday

60° / 38°
AM Showers
AM Showers 47% 60° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

35°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
35°

34°

7 PM
Clear
1%
34°

33°

8 PM
Clear
1%
33°

33°

9 PM
Clear
1%
33°

32°

10 PM
Clear
1%
32°

30°

11 PM
Clear
1%
30°

29°

12 AM
Clear
1%
29°

29°

1 AM
Clear
3%
29°

29°

2 AM
Clear
3%
29°

28°

3 AM
Clear
3%
28°

28°

4 AM
Clear
3%
28°

27°

5 AM
Clear
3%
27°

27°

6 AM
Clear
3%
27°

27°

7 AM
Clear
2%
27°

28°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
28°

32°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
32°

37°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
37°

42°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
42°

46°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
46°

48°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
48°

50°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
50°

51°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
51°

52°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
52°

53°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
53°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories