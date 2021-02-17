 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 796,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 12,410 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 796,547 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 53,880 hospitalized for treatment, and 14,254 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Feb. 16, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 794,349 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,265 new cases were confirmed on Feb. 17, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 176,700 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Feb. 17, 2021, the state reports that 1,541,057 vaccines have been administered.

On Feb. 17, in Columbus, 12,410 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 304 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,611 total cases today, Feb. 17. There were 5,414 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,931 total cases in Harris County, as of the Feb. 17 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett784601085583258
Fulton722931024199969
Cobb539621330679764
DeKalb50088482570757
Non-GA Resident246154559379115
Hall23465152835920
Clayton20263200233916
Cherokee1933467172359
Richmond18141401333069
Chatham17901204533019
Henry16578408222221
Forsyth1558829771356
Whitfield13960165019610
Muscogee12410150230431
Bibb12365183833030
Clarke1176120391054
Douglas10512240214628
Columbia10277502714039
Bartow9739258117014
Paulding9371456014029
Houston9120378115047
Floyd9050152415431
Jackson781198511210
Barrow77648531091
Coweta7655458313612
Lowndes7146408712554
Walton7131182718414
Carroll6822342111777
Newton6663234817412
Glynn6172116814015
Fayette5750181911813
Gordon56901339868
Walker5626604695
Troup5414139815730
Rockdale530395411916
Dougherty5189175625413
Bulloch492712914738
Catoosa4901384534
Habersham45002341334
Coffee409296512027
Murray3796588633
Baldwin3649529986
Polk36221434667
Laurens3556173513220
Spalding3516180612227
Effingham3432560532
Thomas33587481047
Tift332712819026
Colquitt320010496030
Unknown3079903100
Camden2979587245
White28201455711
Ware2819167712117
Stephens281189692
Toombs27354138117
Oconee2669831555
Lumpkin2621100504
Chattahoochee261134692
Liberty2610378461
Madison2524429359
Wayne2500726656
Dawson2489212341
Bryan2358630263
Gilmer2311389568
Pickens22717084615
Franklin2224255365
Chattooga2042455555
Decatur20246465012
Harris1931320450
Butts1925645654
Fannin1913194509
Union1889130623
Appling1782363564
Tattnall17503983619
Sumter1741660847
Monroe17255577611
Peach1693643414
Upson167514889414
Emanuel16657405126
Putnam1636313450
Burke16306903120
Hart16165663415
Haralson15768073141
Washington15523554618
McDuffie1544685345
Lee15201013435
Banks1515121301
Jefferson1511306504
Jones1485348353
Elbert14677134212
Mitchell1456466704
Grady14554964212
Ben Hill14495505516
Greene1403271415
Rabun1402133347
Meriwether1390407438
Crisp12915934017
Lamar12116063510
Jeff Davis1204508348
Pierce115311063811
Worth1129535546
Cook1119542343
Morgan1095676123
Oglethorpe1088262221
Dodge10609855539
Dade104815191
Bacon1011328257
Charlton1001278178
Berrien9916492812
Towns9631013612
Early955145404
Pike95410252110
Brooks885356376
Brantley852634252
Hancock78471541
Bleckley7696123216
Screven768103164
Atkinson753208151
Stewart75296210
Johnson747312396
Evans714174128
Candler7111773320
Dooly7112562811
Seminole708180152
Jenkins695105362
Clinch691200211
Telfair688536418
Montgomery687156191
Wilkinson684165220
Irwin6552131510
Wilkes635363165
Long616149111
Jasper6136421614
Treutlen604211193
Miller60115243
Heard579202133
McIntosh576131132
Turner571372282
Macon561202213
Pulaski556285287
Terrell529207381
Crawford489114122
Twiggs484119275
Lincoln475238163
Lanier47125483
Taylor470270202
Wheeler452159202
Wilcox4483242717
Randolph442137311
Calhoun438123140
Marion363140131
Talbot35584150
Warren35213582
Echols3519224
Schley19910220
Clay1775030
Baker1536260
Glascock137107610
Webster973740
Taliaferro932000
Quitman757610

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

