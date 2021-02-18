UPDATE: Georgia reports 798,785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 12,474 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 798,785 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 54,173 hospitalized for treatment, and 14,358 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Feb. 17, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 796,547 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,281 new cases were confirmed on Feb. 18, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 70,383 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Feb. 18, 2021, the state reports that 1,606,622 vaccines have been administered.

On Feb. 18, in Columbus, 12,474 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 305 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,615 total cases today, Feb. 18. There were 5,423 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,937 total cases in Harris County, as of the Feb. 18 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

