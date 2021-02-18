 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 798,785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 12,474 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 798,785 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 54,173 hospitalized for treatment, and 14,358 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Feb. 17, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 796,547 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,281 new cases were confirmed on Feb. 18, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 70,383 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Feb. 18, 2021, the state reports that 1,606,622 vaccines have been administered.

On Feb. 18, in Columbus, 12,474 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 305 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,615 total cases today, Feb. 18. There were 5,423 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,937 total cases in Harris County, as of the Feb. 18 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesAntigen Positive CasesConfirmed DeathsProbable Deaths
Gwinnett786431094984258
Fulton7245910322100769
Cobb541251338379464
DeKalb50248486371457
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State246634582382115
Hall23500153836220
Clayton20338201734316
Cherokee1944867592389
Richmond18205402033271
Chatham17971208533020
Henry16618410922721
Forsyth1563830141356
Whitfield13993165919710
Muscogee12474151030532
Bibb12402191033330
Clarke1178220521054
Douglas10547242614728
Columbia10306504814339
Bartow9774260417114
Paulding9405458714129
Houston9144383015047
Floyd9072153415531
Jackson782999711310
Barrow77908611091
Coweta7690463814012
Lowndes7156410212655
Walton7150183318614
Carroll6831343711781
Newton6681236917512
Glynn6189117214115
Fayette5767183411913
Gordon57461347868
Walker5660611695
Troup5423139915730
Rockdale532795612116
Dougherty5198176225614
Bulloch494412994739
Catoosa4927388534
Habersham44972431344
Coffee409296511929
Murray3808587633
Baldwin3654535987
Polk36311438667
Laurens3556173613220
Spalding3525181912228
Effingham3450569542
Thomas33657541047
Tift332712839127
Colquitt321010536130
Unknown3038884100
Camden2985597245
White28301466011
Ware2828168312217
Stephens281490692
Toombs27414148317
Oconee2675836555
Liberty2626387461
Lumpkin2624101504
Chattahoochee261538392
Madison2527433359
Wayne2506732656
Dawson2497215341
Bryan2379643263
Gilmer2314392608
Pickens22827104616
Franklin2228255365
Chattooga2049455576
Decatur20226505112
Harris1937326450
Butts1931645674
Fannin1925195509
Union1893133623
Appling1783363564
Tattnall17523993620
Sumter1743660857
Monroe17325667611
Peach1698664434
Upson168014879414
Emanuel16677455126
Putnam1638313450
Burke16326993120
Hart16195713415
Haralson15788073141
Washington15543574618
McDuffie1549686375
Lee15211014436
Jefferson1518306504
Banks1517121301
Jones1488355353
Elbert14677164412
Grady14585064212
Mitchell1456469704
Ben Hill14495515516
Rabun1407133357
Greene1405271425
Meriwether1397408438
Crisp12945944017
Lamar12136073510
Jeff Davis1209508348
Pierce115711123811
Worth1130536546
Cook1123545343
Morgan1096680133
Oglethorpe1092263221
Dade106115291
Dodge10609865440
Bacon1011331267
Charlton1004278178
Berrien9946542812
Towns9681023612
Pike96010302110
Early956148404
Brooks887360376
Brantley853634252
Hancock78572541
Bleckley7716143216
Johnson770314407
Screven768103165
Atkinson753208161
Stewart75296210
Evans716174128
Dooly7142562811
Candler7121793321
Seminole708181152
Jenkins695106362
Clinch691204211
Montgomery690155191
Telfair690537419
Wilkinson687171220
Irwin6582141510
Wilkes635364165
Long619150111
Jasper6166421614
Treutlen605214193
Miller60215143
Heard580202133
McIntosh578131132
Turner574374282
Pulaski573287287
Macon565204214
Terrell529207381
Crawford487115132
Twiggs485120275
Lincoln475239163
Taylor473272202
Lanier47125583
Wheeler452160202
Wilcox4493262717
Calhoun442123140
Randolph442139311
Marion363141131
Talbot35684150
Warren35213592
Echols3519124
Schley19910230
Clay1775130
Baker1536260
Glascock137109610
Webster973740
Taliaferro932010
Quitman757610

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

47° / 39°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 47° 39°

Friday

50° / 28°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 11% 50° 28°

Saturday

57° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 57° 31°

Sunday

60° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 60° 46°

Monday

62° / 35°
AM Showers
AM Showers 47% 62° 35°

Tuesday

64° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 64° 38°

Wednesday

69° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 69° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

5 PM
Cloudy
18%
48°

47°

6 PM
Cloudy
19%
47°

48°

7 PM
Cloudy
19%
48°

48°

8 PM
Cloudy
19%
48°

47°

9 PM
Cloudy
18%
47°

47°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
47°

47°

11 PM
Showers
51%
47°

46°

12 AM
Light Rain
67%
46°

45°

1 AM
Showers
47%
45°

45°

2 AM
Showers
48%
45°

44°

3 AM
Showers
40%
44°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
44°

43°

5 AM
Cloudy
23%
43°

42°

6 AM
Cloudy
23%
42°

41°

7 AM
Cloudy
11%
41°

40°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
40°

40°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
40°

41°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
41°

42°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
42°

45°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
45°

47°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
47°

48°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
48°

48°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
48°

49°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
49°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories