UPDATE: Georgia reports 800,959 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 12,504 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 800,959 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 54,434 hospitalized for treatment, and 14,530 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Feb. 18, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 798,785 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,237 new cases were confirmed on Feb. 19, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 179,452 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Feb. 19, 2021, the state reports that 1,668,605 vaccines have been administered.

On Feb. 19, in Columbus, 12,504 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 309 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,637 total cases today, Feb. 19. There were 5,438 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,940 total cases in Harris County, as of the Feb. 19 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett787741107985758
Fulton7263410425101670
Cobb542841348880667
DeKalb50387491972758
Non-GA Reside247094624385115
Hall23529155836521
Clayton20418204535218
Cherokee1954667962419
Richmond18261402633573
Chatham17999211233520
Henry16678415823223
Forsyth1569630641386
Whitfield14013166319910
Muscogee12504152730932
Bibb12471196733630
Clarke1181220571054
Douglas10581244614728
Columbia10335505314440
Bartow9856262017614
Paulding9446466314330
Houston9161387815548
Floyd9106155515831
Jackson7849101511610
Barrow78208741121
Coweta7722470214312
Lowndes7167412112655
Walton7167183919015
Carroll6853346411781
Newton6704238117714
Glynn6213118614215
Gordon57941358878
Fayette5792185112313
Walker5700618695
Troup5438141015732
Rockdale533897812217
Dougherty5204176425814
Bulloch495413034739
Catoosa4950399544
Habersham45042461344
Coffee410198411929
Murray3813590653
Baldwin3663540997
Polk36441444677
Laurens3562173913420
Spalding3533183512229
Effingham3455574542
Thomas33707561057
Tift333212879127
Colquitt322210606231
Unknown3025895110
Camden3002602255
White28351466012
Ware2834168712417
Stephens282590702
Toombs27474148317
Oconee2680836565
Chattahoochee263738992
Liberty2631391471
Lumpkin2625101514
Madison2532434359
Wayne2514739657
Dawson2499218341
Bryan2396660283
Gilmer2321387618
Pickens22907174716
Franklin2229259366
Chattooga2051460576
Decatur20226655112
Harris1940328450
Butts1936649674
Fannin1926200519
Union1893136623
Appling1791368564
Tattnall17553993620
Sumter1745659857
Monroe17375767611
Peach1706674434
Upson168514889514
Emanuel16737455126
Putnam1643312460
Burke16357023120
Hart16235753415
Haralson15878103141
Washington15553564718
McDuffie1551688375
Banks1521122301
Jefferson1520311504
Lee15191015446
Jones1491361353
Elbert14717184413
Grady14595064212
Mitchell1457470704
Ben Hill14505525518
Rabun1408134368
Greene1406271426
Meriwether1399412438
Crisp13005944117
Lamar12156093710
Jeff Davis1211516358
Pierce116111213811
Worth1132538546
Cook1123545343
Morgan1096683134
Oglethorpe1096265231
Dade106515491
Dodge10609865440
Bacon1010332267
Charlton1006282178
Berrien9956592812
Towns9701033712
Pike96110362110
Early956148404
Brooks888366376
Brantley854637252
Hancock79072541
Johnson774315407
Bleckley7736153216
Screven768103165
Atkinson754211161
Stewart75396210
Evans717174128
Candler7141793321
Dooly7142572811
Seminole707182152
Jenkins695107362
Clinch692209211
Montgomery691155191
Telfair690543419
Wilkinson688172220
Irwin6572151510
Wilkes636364165
Long624150111
Jasper6186431614
Treutlen610214193
Miller60315144
Heard580204133
McIntosh579134132
Turner575374292
Pulaski573287298
Macon568208214
Terrell531208381
Crawford497116132
Twiggs486120286
Lincoln476240163
Taylor474272212
Lanier47325683
Wheeler453160212
Wilcox4493272717
Randolph442145311
Calhoun439122140
Marion363141141
Talbot35784150
Echols3529224
Warren35213592
Schley19910230
Clay1775130
Baker1546270
Glascock137110610
Webster973740
Taliaferro932010
Quitman757610

