 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 806,119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 12,586 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 806,119 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 54,883 hospitalized for treatment, and 14,689 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Feb. 19, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 800,959 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,331 new cases were confirmed on Feb. 22, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 180,922 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Feb. 19, 2021, the state reports that 1,756,979 vaccines have been administered.

On Feb. 19, in Columbus, 12,586 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 310 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,646 total cases today, Feb. 19. There were 5,467 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,958 total cases in Harris County, as of the Feb. 19 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett792781115987159
Fulton7313710561102571
Cobb547071357581667
DeKalb50807496573661
Non-GA Resident248124660395127
Hall23598158236923
Clayton20592205235720
Cherokee1975468382449
Richmond18385404533975
Chatham18160213733721
Henry16801419223623
Forsyth1582831111386
Whitfield14055166620010
Muscogee12586152931034
Bibb12577198533831
Clarke1185320611075
Douglas10685246414728
Columbia10384508014540
Bartow9955265617814
Paulding9562471214332
Houston9237391015851
Floyd9157163316032
Jackson7887102811711
Barrow78648861131
Coweta7797473514312
Walton7224185019615
Lowndes7192414512657
Carroll6898348511786
Newton6766240917814
Glynn6251118914316
Fayette5854187212414
Gordon58451387918
Walker5736638695
Troup5467141115834
Rockdale537799512217
Dougherty5220176326314
Bulloch498213164739
Catoosa4982410585
Habersham45182591365
Coffee4119100912029
Murray3829591654
Baldwin36795471007
Polk36721454698
Laurens3571174413420
Spalding3559185012429
Effingham3492586542
Thomas33867521057
Tift334012979128
Colquitt323810616532
Camden3017605255
Unknown2997931100
Ware2839169612517
White28391526012
Stephens283490702
Toombs27544148417
Oconee2693837565
Liberty2657396471
Chattahoochee264639192
Lumpkin2638102524
Madison2539439379
Wayne2528741658
Dawson2518223341
Bryan2407671283
Gilmer2332387619
Pickens23047244816
Franklin2242260366
Chattooga2062465586
Decatur20326665212
Harris1958329450
Butts1955657674
Fannin1944204519
Union1899139623
Appling1795369565
Tattnall17624003620
Sumter1749661857
Monroe17455857611
Peach1729679434
Upson169014899615
Emanuel16787475126
Putnam1655312460
Burke16427043120
Hart16265763515
Haralson15928133142
McDuffie1558698376
Washington15573584719
Banks1530128301
Jefferson1528313504
Lee15241015446
Jones1506364373
Elbert14727224613
Grady14665044312
Mitchell1464470704
Ben Hill14535535518
Rabun1414134368
Greene1409271436
Meriwether1407415438
Crisp13045964117
Lamar12296133711
Jeff Davis1214516358
Pierce116311223812
Worth1133539556
Cook1123551343
Oglethorpe1103263251
Morgan1098688134
Dade107115591
Dodge10649855540
Bacon1010334267
Charlton1008284188
Berrien10016722812
Towns9731043712
Pike96610422110
Early959148404
Brooks890371376
Brantley856640263
Hancock79573541
Bleckley7766193216
Johnson773315407
Screven771106165
Atkinson757212181
Stewart75396210
Evans722174138
Dooly7212572812
Candler7141793322
Seminole708181152
Jenkins697107362
Montgomery696156192
Clinch692210211
Telfair6915444210
Wilkinson691173230
Irwin6572181510
Wilkes638373165
Long626152111
Jasper6236461614
Treutlen613213193
Miller60115144
Heard590204133
McIntosh586133132
Pulaski578286308
Turner575375292
Macon570208224
Terrell533208401
Crawford498117142
Twiggs488121296
Lincoln478246183
Taylor477272202
Lanier47425683
Wheeler453160212
Wilcox4503272717
Randolph445150311
Calhoun439122140
Marion365144141
Talbot35884150
Warren354136102
Echols3539224
Schley19910430
Clay1775130
Baker1566270
Glascock137112610
Webster973740
Taliaferro942020
Quitman757610

