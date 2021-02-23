 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 808,416 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 12,612 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 808,416 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 55,167 hospitalized for treatment, and 14,761 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Feb. 22, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 806,119 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,337 new cases were confirmed on Feb. 23, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 182,405 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Feb. 23, 2021, the state reports that 1,793,989 vaccines have been administered.

On Feb. 23, in Columbus, 12,612 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 310 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,646 total cases today, Feb. 23. There were 5,479 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,963 total cases in Harris County, as of the Feb. 23 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett794391126787361
Fulton7333610626102070
Cobb548401366682666
DeKalb51002501274359
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State247464703396130
Hall23644159537023
Clayton20688206536019
Cherokee1986669312479
Richmond18475408034472
Chatham18244214933922
Henry16857422323722
Forsyth1588831371386
Whitfield14078168720110
Bibb12625203033931
Muscogee12612153731037
Clarke1187120741095
Douglas10726248414729
Columbia10407514514639
Bartow10011269017814
Paulding9599475714333
Houston9285393716052
Floyd9191163916033
Jackson7903102911711
Barrow78929021141
Coweta7821478514512
Walton7245185619714
Lowndes7218417312658
Carroll6918350011787
Newton6779242117814
Glynn6258119114316
Gordon58911396918
Fayette5881188712613
Walker5790661705
Troup5479141916034
Rockdale539499912217
Dougherty5227176826315
Catoosa5015426585
Bulloch499613224741
Habersham45232631366
Coffee4123102512129
Murray3840606654
Baldwin36925521017
Polk36871459707
Laurens3573175113420
Spalding3569187412529
Effingham3506589552
Thomas33957511057
Tift334513029128
Colquitt325310636534
Camden3027619255
Unknown2993944110
Ware2846170612517
White28441536112
Stephens283893702
Toombs27574158417
Oconee2700838575
Liberty2668400481
Chattahoochee264639192
Lumpkin2641105534
Madison2545447379
Wayne2531748659
Dawson2523234341
Bryan2427675293
Gilmer2335396629
Pickens23167364816
Franklin2247268366
Chattooga2070465586
Decatur20366695212
Harris1963330460
Butts1962665674
Fannin1948208519
Union1900141623
Appling1795371565
Tattnall17624023621
Monroe17576027611
Sumter1751661867
Peach1736682434
Upson169414929615
Emanuel16807565126
Putnam1657312460
Burke16477093120
Hart16315833515
Haralson15958153142
McDuffie1564699385
Washington15623584719
Banks1532133301
Jefferson1532317515
Lee15281017446
Jones1507371393
Elbert14737224613
Grady14665064312
Mitchell1465473704
Ben Hill14535585518
Rabun1419141368
Greene1412272436
Meriwether1410419458
Crisp13045964118
Lamar12336203712
Jeff Davis1214524359
Pierce116311263812
Worth1136541557
Cook1125557343
Oglethorpe1105264251
Morgan1101691134
Dade107516091
Dodge10679865641
Charlton1012286188
Bacon1010333267
Berrien10036792812
Towns9781083712
Pike96710452110
Early962147404
Brooks891375377
Brantley858642263
Hancock79773541
Bleckley7776223216
Screven774105165
Johnson773315407
Atkinson757213181
Stewart75498210
Evans724174139
Dooly7222572812
Candler7141803324
Seminole710181162
Jenkins700107372
Montgomery699156192
Clinch693210211
Telfair6925464210
Wilkinson692173230
Irwin6582181510
Wilkes644374165
Long631154111
Jasper6256531614
Treutlen615213193
Miller60215354
Heard591204133
McIntosh588133132
Pulaski581286308
Turner578377292
Macon569211224
Terrell533210402
Crawford499118142
Twiggs490121296
Lincoln483248192
Taylor478274203
Lanier47425983
Wheeler453160212
Wilcox4523292717
Randolph447150311
Calhoun439122150
Marion366145141
Talbot35884150
Warren357137102
Echols3549524
Schley19910630
Clay1775130
Baker1566270
Glascock137113610
Webster973740
Taliaferro942020
Quitman757710

