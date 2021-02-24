 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 810,473 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 12,653 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 810,473 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 55,394 hospitalized for treatment, and 14,882 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Feb. 23, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 808,416 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,099 new cases were confirmed on Feb. 24, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 183,588 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Feb. 24, 2021, the state reports that 1,834,738 vaccines have been administered.

On Feb. 24, in Columbus, 12,653 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 313 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,646 total cases today, Feb. 24. There were 5,492 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,970 total cases in Harris County, as of the Feb. 24 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett797061134787661
Fulton7350210756103471
Cobb549391375283266
DeKalb51169506275159
Non-GA ResidenT244834734401131
Hall23705160937123
Clayton20844208436219
Cherokee1999769562519
Richmond18489409834672
Chatham18346218534421
Henry16916425324122
Forsyth1596631651416
Whitfield14097169920310
Muscogee12653154731337
Bibb12643203334231
Clarke1190720761125
Douglas10748250214829
Columbia10421517314639
Bartow10054271318115
Paulding9629478314335
Houston9293395216253
Floyd9236164916133
Jackson7927103911911
Barrow79129091151
Coweta7849483414512
Walton7260186119914
Lowndes7238418812758
Carroll6941351111887
Newton6793244317815
Glynn6293119714316
Gordon594214079110
Fayette5911191912813
Walker5837666715
Troup5492143016136
Rockdale5406101012217
Dougherty5244176826315
Catoosa5053428585
Bulloch500513294941
Habersham45332641366
Coffee4137102812129
Murray3843610664
Polk37011471717
Baldwin36995581017
Spalding3578188412629
Laurens3574175413420
Effingham3525595562
Thomas34107481067
Tift335113079128
Colquitt327010676535
Camden3036626255
White28521546212
Ware2848171512517
Stephens284695702
Unknown2835915110
Toombs27654188417
Oconee2707844575
Liberty2680403491
Lumpkin2648105545
Chattahoochee264639292
Madison2553448379
Wayne25387516510
Dawson2532237341
Bryan2452690303
Gilmer23373976410
Pickens23227395216
Franklin2258270366
Chattooga2084466586
Decatur20466785312
Harris1970331470
Butts1966667684
Fannin1958207519
Union1904145623
Appling1818369564
Tattnall17714043721
Monroe17586067611
Sumter1754669867
Peach1735683434
Upson169714969616
Emanuel16817635126
Putnam1658314460
Burke16557123120
Hart16346023515
Haralson16028163142
Washington15673594819
McDuffie1566699385
Banks1536136301
Lee15341029446
Jefferson1533318515
Jones1510372403
Elbert14747254713
Mitchell1471477704
Grady14685104312
Ben Hill14545595518
Rabun1424141368
Greene1416274456
Meriwether1412420498
Crisp13045974118
Lamar12326243711
Jeff Davis1218534359
Pierce116811293812
Worth1138543557
Cook1129562354
Morgan1106712134
Oglethorpe1106264251
Dade108016291
Dodge10699855641
Bacon1013333268
Charlton1012287188
Berrien10036842812
Towns9831093712
Pike96710482110
Early964147404
Brooks894377377
Brantley862643263
Hancock80074551
Bleckley7776243316
Johnson776314407
Screven776107165
Atkinson759215181
Stewart75498210
Evans725174139
Dooly7212602812
Candler7161803324
Seminole710181162
Montgomery705156192
Jenkins700108372
Clinch696208211
Wilkinson695176230
Telfair6925464210
Irwin6622181510
Wilkes644374165
Long636154111
Jasper6266561715
Treutlen617214193
Miller60815354
Heard592209133
McIntosh590134132
Pulaski585287308
Turner578377292
Macon570211224
Terrell534211402
Crawford499118142
Twiggs489121306
Lincoln483254192
Taylor481274203
Lanier47626083
Wheeler453160212
Wilcox4533302717
Randolph450150311
Calhoun440125150
Marion370151141
Talbot35984150
Warren358138102
Echols3549624
Schley20010830
Clay1775130
Baker1576170
Glascock138115610
Webster973740
Taliaferro942020
Quitman757710

