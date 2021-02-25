 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 812,612 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 12,714 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 812,612 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 55,604 hospitalized for treatment, and 14,989 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Feb. 24, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 810,473 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,206 new cases were confirmed on Feb. 25, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 184,776 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Feb. 25, 2021, the state reports that 1,885,179 vaccines have been administered.

On Feb. 25, in Columbus, 12,714 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 317 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2653 total cases today, Feb. 25. There were 5506 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,975 total cases in Harris County, as of the Feb. 25 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett799341147888461
Fulton7380110822104871
Cobb550611383683666
DeKalb51352510676059
Non-GA Resident244044759405131
Hall23729163237423
Clayton20919210336619
Cherokee20121700325210
Richmond18538411134778
Chatham18408219434522
Henry16978429924322
Forsyth1601132161426
Whitfield14114170320310
Bibb12718204534231
Muscogee12714157331737
Clarke1193620881126
Douglas10775252415029
Columbia10434518814639
Bartow10094274518215
Paulding9648482714335
Houston9315399316453
Floyd9252165516233
Jackson7945105112011
Barrow79399231151
Coweta7867487314812
Walton7277187120414
Lowndes7249420512759
Carroll6960351912288
Newton6808246417915
Glynn6306119814416
Gordon598414159110
Fayette5936192512813
Walker5871675715
Troup5506144316237
Rockdale5425101612317
Dougherty5255178026415
Catoosa5082434585
Bulloch502213305041
Habersham45382681366
Coffee4140102812129
Murray3855612674
Polk37091482718
Baldwin37085611017
Spalding3592189712730
Laurens3579175813420
Effingham3542600582
Thomas34227501067
Tift335113089128
Colquitt328110726535
Camden3047629255
Ware2856172112718
White28531556212
Stephens284797702
Toombs27714208517
Unknown2760900111
Oconee2712852575
Liberty2684404491
Chattahoochee265339792
Lumpkin2652106545
Madison2556452379
Wayne25407516710
Dawson2534241341
Bryan2458698303
Gilmer23404036410
Pickens23327495216
Franklin2258273366
Chattooga2087468586
Decatur20466815312
Harris1975335470
Butts1967673685
Fannin1962207519
Union1906145623
Appling1831370575
Tattnall17724043721
Monroe17636097611
Sumter1754676867
Peach1743688434
Upson169914979618
Emanuel16877635127
Putnam1660314460
Burke16587143120
Hart16366073515
Haralson16108203244
McDuffie1570701385
Washington15693634920
Banks1540137311
Jefferson1534320535
Lee15341033456
Jones1516372403
Elbert14747274713
Grady14725134312
Mitchell1471480704
Ben Hill14565595518
Greene1425275466
Rabun1425141368
Meriwether1413426498
Crisp13105964119
Lamar12346263711
Jeff Davis1219534359
Pierce117111323812
Worth1138543557
Cook1130563354
Oglethorpe1110265261
Morgan1107714144
Dade108816491
Dodge10719885642
Bacon1015334268
Charlton1014286198
Berrien10056852812
Towns9871093712
Pike96810522110
Early966148404
Brooks896381378
Brantley863642263
Hancock80374561
Johnson779314407
Bleckley7786263316
Screven776107175
Atkinson760215181
Stewart75598210
Evans726175139
Dooly7212612812
Candler7191803326
Seminole713181171
Montgomery704156192
Jenkins700108372
Wilkinson698177230
Clinch696211221
Telfair6945474210
Irwin6632181510
Wilkes644374165
Long637155111
Jasper6326571715
Treutlen618214193
Miller60815454
Heard593210133
McIntosh592136132
Pulaski587289308
Turner579377292
Macon571212224
Terrell536215402
Crawford500119142
Twiggs489122306
Lincoln485255192
Taylor485275203
Lanier47726083
Wheeler453162212
Wilcox4533302717
Randolph451153311
Calhoun445127150
Marion374154141
Talbot35984170
Warren359138102
Echols3549524
Schley20010930
Clay1775230
Baker1586270
Glascock139115610
Webster973740
Taliaferro942020
Quitman768010

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

77° / 54°
Fair
Fair 0% 77° 54°

Friday

75° / 56°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 75° 56°

Saturday

81° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 81° 60°

Sunday

80° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 23% 80° 64°

Monday

67° / 52°
Rain
Rain 85% 67° 52°

Tuesday

63° / 57°
Rain
Rain 63% 63° 57°

Wednesday

69° / 53°
Showers
Showers 46% 69° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
76°

71°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

67°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
67°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

59°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

58°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
58°

59°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
59°

58°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
58°

58°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
58°

58°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
58°

57°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
57°

56°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
56°

55°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

56°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
56°

59°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
59°

62°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

65°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
65°

67°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
67°

69°

1 PM
Cloudy
17%
69°

72°

2 PM
Cloudy
21%
72°

74°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
74°

73°

5 PM
Few Showers
30%
73°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories