 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 814,820 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 12,762 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 814,820 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 55,778 hospitalized for treatment, and 15,007 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Feb. 25, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 812,612 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,265 new cases were confirmed on Feb. 26, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 186,002 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Feb. 26, 2021, the state reports that 1,936,680 vaccines have been administered.

On Feb. 26, in Columbus, 12,762 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 318 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,661 total cases today, Feb. 26. There were 5,520 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1981 total cases in Harris County, as of the Feb. 26 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett801001161088661
Fulton7405010990104571
Cobb551571393383865
DeKalb51483516076259
Non-GA Resident243854796406131
Hall23758167637323
Clayton21006211836719
Cherokee20185704825210
Richmond18585411734778
Chatham18480220434522
Henry17060436524322
Forsyth1605032561426
Whitfield14140170520410
Muscogee12762159431837
Bibb12751204534331
Clarke1195220961126
Douglas10817253815029
Columbia10448520014639
Bartow10136276918215
Paulding9745485614335
Houston9339399716654
Floyd9297166416333
Jackson7966106412011
Barrow79619391151
Coweta7913489114812
Walton7309190720414
Lowndes7265422112759
Carroll6974353512288
Newton6826250117915
Glynn6324121114416
Gordon601714409210
Fayette5998193312913
Walker5897687715
Troup5520144616237
Rockdale5443104012417
Dougherty5263177926415
Catoosa5103441585
Bulloch502513405041
Habersham45422741366
Coffee4144103212129
Murray3861616674
Polk37161482718
Baldwin37105611017
Spalding3605191212730
Laurens3588175413420
Effingham3564602582
Thomas34257601067
Tift335713119128
Colquitt328910766535
Camden3055634255
Ware2860173012718
White28551586212
Stephens285298702
Toombs27774208517
Unknown2767827111
Oconee2721856575
Liberty2697411491
Chattahoochee266140292
Lumpkin2655109546
Madison2569455379
Wayne25437506710
Dawson2540243341
Bryan2468704303
Gilmer23464036410
Pickens23417505216
Franklin2261274366
Chattooga2088468597
Decatur20506845312
Harris1981338470
Butts1971675685
Fannin1968206519
Union1909145623
Appling1833371575
Tattnall17774053721
Monroe17726087711
Sumter1757680867
Peach1747688434
Upson170115059618
Emanuel16907615127
Putnam1664314460
Burke16637163120
Hart16406083515
Haralson16188223344
Washington15753634920
McDuffie1573702385
Banks1542141311
Jefferson1535322535
Lee15351041456
Jones1518373403
Elbert14777284813
Grady14755154312
Mitchell1471483704
Ben Hill14565595518
Greene1428275466
Rabun1427141368
Meriwether1417427498
Crisp13125964119
Lamar12416293711
Jeff Davis1226536359
Pierce117311323812
Worth1138544557
Cook1135567354
Morgan1116718144
Oglethorpe1110266261
Dade109516891
Dodge10729915642
Bacon1016334268
Charlton1014286198
Berrien10076942812
Towns9911093712
Pike97010552110
Early968148404
Brooks896384378
Brantley864642263
Hancock80474561
Screven783107175
Bleckley7796283316
Johnson778312407
Atkinson760216181
Stewart75698210
Evans732175139
Dooly7222652812
Candler7211823326
Seminole715182171
Montgomery704156192
Jenkins701108372
Clinch699211221
Wilkinson699179230
Telfair6945484310
Irwin6642191510
Wilkes644375165
Long643156111
Jasper6336621715
Treutlen618216193
Miller61315154
McIntosh594136132
Heard593210133
Pulaski589291308
Turner579378292
Macon574212224
Terrell537219402
Crawford499119142
Twiggs490126306
Lincoln485256192
Taylor485274203
Lanier47826083
Wilcox4543312717
Wheeler453163212
Randolph451153311
Calhoun444127150
Marion374155141
Warren361138102
Talbot36084170
Echols3549524
Schley20111030
Clay1785230
Baker1586270
Glascock139115610
Webster973740
Taliaferro942020
Quitman768010

