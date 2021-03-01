UPDATE: Georgia reports 819,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 12,843 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 819,730 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 56,089 hospitalized for treatment, and 15,148 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Feb. 26, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 814,820 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,227 new cases were confirmed on March 1, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 188,630 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 1, 2021, the state reports that 2,060,352 vaccines have been administered.

On March 1, in Columbus, 12,843 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 324 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,668 total cases today, March 1. There were 5,556 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,995 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 1 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: