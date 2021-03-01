 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 819,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 12,843 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 819,730 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 56,089 hospitalized for treatment, and 15,148 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Feb. 26, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 814,820 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,227 new cases were confirmed on March 1, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 188,630 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 1, 2021, the state reports that 2,060,352 vaccines have been administered.

On March 1, in Columbus, 12,843 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 324 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,668 total cases today, March 1. There were 5,556 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,995 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 1 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett805461186489662
Fulton7453811340105671
Cobb555201412685065
DeKalb51812528177361
Non-GA Resident246554885411131
Hall23849169537723
Clayton21133216837019
Cherokee20312711425510
Richmond18702413335178
Chatham18608224134722
Henry17177464624622
Forsyth1613433281487
Whitfield14175171220711
Muscogee12843160532437
Bibb12806208034733
Clarke1200320971136
Douglas10873256915129
Columbia10523522414839
Bartow10232280018315
Paulding9868488914336
Houston9403401716954
Floyd9328167816433
Coweta8044490615112
Barrow80159591161
Jackson7995108312011
Walton7381201020614
Lowndes7318444312759
Carroll6999355712390
Newton6880263718015
Glynn6352121414416
Fayette6156194912913
Gordon605514619210
Walker5922691716
Troup5556144816237
Rockdale5491112212717
Dougherty5277178326415
Catoosa5135446585
Bulloch505413665041
Habersham45483091366
Coffee4153103112129
Murray3884619674
Polk37351500718
Baldwin37205621027
Spalding3621192312930
Laurens3602175813521
Effingham3598609582
Thomas34317631067
Tift336113199228
Colquitt330610866635
Camden3063634265
Ware2873174012918
White28681686212
Stephens2858102712
Toombs27814208518
Unknown2765821111
Oconee2743862575
Liberty2722418501
Chattahoochee266840892
Lumpkin2658110546
Madison2596455389
Wayne25607496710
Dawson2544245341
Bryan2491714303
Gilmer23574076410
Pickens23487545316
Franklin2268274377
Chattooga2092483597
Decatur20526855312
Harris1995338480
Butts1986696685
Fannin1974207519
Union1914144623
Appling1840370595
Tattnall17824073721
Monroe17726237711
Sumter1761691867
Peach1755693444
Upson170615109618
Emanuel16947635127
Putnam1675319470
Burke16707193121
Hart16516083515
Haralson16258243344
Washington15933624920
McDuffie1577714385
Banks1552145331
Lee15391039456
Jefferson1538322535
Jones1520378403
Grady14805254312
Elbert14767305013
Mitchell1472484704
Ben Hill14655605518
Greene1433277466
Rabun1428141368
Meriwether1427428518
Crisp13155964119
Lamar12536293811
Jeff Davis1229543359
Pierce118211323812
Worth1140549557
Cook1138583364
Morgan1124737144
Oglethorpe1114266261
Dade109817191
Dodge10769865642
Charlton1017285198
Towns10171093712
Bacon1016334268
Berrien10127122912
Pike97710592110
Early974148404
Brooks900407378
Brantley869645263
Hancock80674561
Screven785109175
Bleckley7806293316
Johnson776312407
Stewart76198210
Atkinson760216181
Evans736175139
Candler7241853326
Dooly7242672812
Seminole715183171
Montgomery704155192
Wilkinson704180230
Jenkins702110372
Clinch700213231
Telfair6955444310
Irwin6682221510
Wilkes646384165
Long645158111
Jasper6336711815
Treutlen623214193
Miller61515354
McIntosh597136132
Heard594210133
Pulaski591289309
Turner582381302
Macon576211224
Terrell539220402
Crawford501119142
Twiggs494165306
Taylor487274203
Lincoln486267192
Lanier47926493
Wilcox4583302817
Randolph453154311
Wheeler453163212
Calhoun448128150
Marion376155141
Talbot36385170
Warren362138102
Echols3549924
Schley20211730
Clay1805230
Baker1586370
Glascock140117710
Webster973740
Taliaferro952020
Quitman768110

