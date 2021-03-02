 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 821,482 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 12,865 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 821,482 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 56,251 hospitalized for treatment, and 15,209 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 1, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 819,730 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,793 new cases were confirmed on March 2, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 190,325 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 2, 2021, the state reports that 2,104,827 vaccines have been administered.

On March 2, in Columbus, 12,865 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 327 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,676 total cases today, March 2. There were 5,566 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,004 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 2 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett807271198590163
Fulton7468411506105974
Cobb556141424485268
DeKalb51959536777862
Non-GA Resident246794927413131
Hall23876170438023
Clayton21190218937219
Cherokee20374717525611
Richmond18751414235279
Chatham18662226734824
Henry17208471524624
Forsyth1623033891507
Whitfield14190172320712
Muscogee12865162232741
Bibb12845209135333
Clarke1204021011136
Douglas10894259915329
Columbia10540523914839
Bartow10255280418414
Paulding9888492814538
Houston9416404816955
Floyd9343167916333
Coweta8063493215112
Barrow80539671171
Jackson8035109012111
Walton7397205520615
Lowndes7328445812860
Carroll7008356812491
Newton6891267418216
Glynn6360121914417
Fayette6164195912914
Gordon608914729210
Walker5933697716
Troup5566145116237
Rockdale5513115312717
Dougherty5282178426517
Catoosa5141451585
Bulloch506613705042
Habersham45533181376
Coffee4153103212130
Murray3887620674
Polk37391504718
Baldwin372156110210
Spalding3639193813030
Laurens3612176413621
Effingham3601616592
Thomas34337631067
Tift336213269228
Colquitt330810906635
Camden3071647265
Ware2878175512918
White28691686212
Stephens2864103712
Toombs27824208518
Unknown2753809111
Oconee2752863575
Liberty2736420521
Chattahoochee267641192
Lumpkin2662111546
Madison2611455389
Wayne25627506710
Dawson2553248341
Bryan2504717303
Gilmer23604076410
Pickens23557585316
Franklin2269275377
Chattooga2099482597
Decatur20556855312
Harris2004339480
Butts1994705685
Fannin19762105110
Union1923144623
Appling1837371595
Tattnall17844093722
Monroe17766247712
Sumter1763691867
Peach1758694445
Upson170915149618
Emanuel16957685127
Putnam1678322470
Burke16757193121
Hart16516113515
Haralson16288263344
Washington15933624920
McDuffie1577726385
Banks1552146331
Lee15471041456
Jefferson1540322535
Jones1523380403
Elbert14857335012
Grady14825254312
Mitchell1472484705
Ben Hill14655635518
Greene1434279466
Rabun1431141368
Meriwether1430431539
Crisp13165964120
Lamar12536323811
Jeff Davis1230542359
Pierce118311383813
Worth1141548557
Cook1139588354
Morgan1125745144
Oglethorpe1121267261
Dade110317191
Dodge10759875742
Towns10201093812
Bacon1017335268
Charlton1017288198
Berrien10137152912
Pike97810632110
Early974148404
Brooks902408378
Brantley871648263
Hancock80674561
Screven787111175
Bleckley7806283316
Johnson778312407
Stewart76298220
Atkinson760216181
Dooly7442672812
Evans736181149
Candler7261863326
Seminole716183171
Wilkinson706181240
Montgomery705156192
Jenkins702112372
Clinch701213231
Telfair6955454311
Irwin6682221510
Wilkes647385166
Long645158111
Jasper6356741815
Treutlen621213193
Miller61515454
McIntosh597137132
Heard596210133
Pulaski591290309
Turner584381302
Macon576212224
Terrell540220402
Crawford502119142
Twiggs494166306
Lincoln487267202
Taylor487276203
Lanier48026593
Wilcox4583302817
Randolph453154311
Wheeler453163212
Calhoun448129150
Marion376155141
Talbot36386170
Warren362138112
Echols35410024
Schley20211930
Clay1805230
Baker1586370
Glascock140118710
Webster973740
Taliaferro952020
Quitman768110

