UPDATE: Georgia reports 821,482 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 12,865 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 821,482 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 56,251 hospitalized for treatment, and 15,209 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 1, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 819,730 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,793 new cases were confirmed on March 2, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 190,325 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 2, 2021, the state reports that 2,104,827 vaccines have been administered.

On March 2, in Columbus, 12,865 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 327 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,676 total cases today, March 2. There were 5,566 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,004 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 2 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: