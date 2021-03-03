 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 823,008 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 12,916 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 823,008 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 56,369 hospitalized for treatment, and 15,349 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 2, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 821,482 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,593 new cases were confirmed on March 3, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 191,534 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 3, 2021, the state reports that 2,154,840 vaccines have been administered.

On March 3, in Columbus, 12,916 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 330 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,683 total cases today, March 3. There were 5,583 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,010 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 3 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett808371208991063
Fulton7483211645107275
Cobb557011435486168
DeKalb52080545078462
Non-GA Resident246654946415131
Hall23900171138423
Clayton21254220837219
Cherokee20416720825811
Richmond18768415135679
Chatham18696229135224
Henry17256478124824
Forsyth1626834241527
Whitfield14216172620912
Muscogee12916164033041
Bibb12864212035933
Clarke1210421051156
Douglas10905261515429
Columbia10555524415039
Bartow10276282118414
Paulding9900497014539
Houston9422407316955
Floyd9375168016533
Coweta8094494415412
Barrow80749781171
Jackson8056110212211
Walton7444209020815
Lowndes7339446512861
Carroll7014357412491
Newton6908272718316
Glynn6377122014517
Fayette6181196812914
Gordon610014829210
Walker5955700716
Troup5583145016237
Rockdale5518118112917
Dougherty5289178626617
Catoosa5155455595
Bulloch507113825042
Habersham45443371386
Coffee4158103212130
Murray3889626684
Polk37461514729
Baldwin372056310610
Spalding3648194913030
Laurens3617176813621
Effingham3610620592
Thomas34387631068
Tift336213319228
Colquitt331910906637
Camden3075650285
Ware2886175613018
White28681696312
Stephens2867105712
Toombs27854248618
Oconee2783865575
Liberty2748426521
Unknown2731803110
Chattahoochee268341392
Lumpkin2663111546
Madison2621457389
Wayne25637526810
Dawson2555250341
Bryan2512723303
Gilmer23654076410
Pickens23647635416
Franklin2271276377
Chattooga2102486597
Decatur20576875312
Harris2010340490
Butts1997705685
Fannin19782125110
Union1946144623
Appling1838373605
Tattnall17864193922
Monroe17796287812
Sumter1763691887
Peach1759697445
Upson171115189918
Emanuel16957735127
Putnam1679322480
Burke16757203121
Hart16516123515
Haralson16298263344
Washington15933624920
McDuffie1580728385
Banks1557146331
Lee15521041456
Jefferson1540323545
Jones1524383433
Elbert14897365012
Grady14825254312
Mitchell1477486705
Ben Hill14655635518
Rabun1438141368
Greene1436281476
Meriwether1430432539
Crisp13165964320
Lamar12556343911
Jeff Davis1232545369
Pierce118611403813
Worth1145548557
Cook1139593354
Morgan1128748144
Oglethorpe1127267261
Dade111317191
Dodge10759875742
Towns10191113912
Charlton1018289198
Bacon1017335278
Berrien10147202912
Pike97910662110
Early975147413
Brooks902409378
Brantley871648273
Hancock80774561
Screven787117175
Bleckley7836283316
Johnson778313407
Stewart76596220
Atkinson762217181
Dooly7442672812
Evans736181159
Candler7261873326
Seminole716183171
Montgomery708156192
Wilkinson707184250
Clinch705214241
Jenkins703115392
Telfair6955454311
Irwin6682221610
Wilkes648386176
Long647160111
Jasper6396731815
Treutlen622213193
Miller61515464
McIntosh597137132
Heard596210143
Pulaski592290309
Turner584383302
Macon581213224
Terrell540220402
Crawford502120142
Twiggs494165316
Lincoln488267212
Taylor487278203
Lanier48026593
Wilcox4583302817
Randolph456154321
Wheeler453163212
Calhoun448129150
Marion378156141
Talbot36487170
Warren362139112
Echols35410034
Schley20311940
Clay1805230
Baker1586380
Glascock140118710
Webster973740
Taliaferro952020
Quitman768110

