 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 826,117 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 12,978 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 826,117 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 56,627 hospitalized for treatment, and 15,526 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 4, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 824,704 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,413 new cases were confirmed on March 5, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 193,392 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 5, 2021, the state reports that 2,286,514 vaccines have been administered.

On March 5, in Columbus, 12,978 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 337 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,698 total cases today, March 5. There were 5,595 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,021 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 5 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett811251223592063
Fulton7522511851108376
Cobb559161450186468
DeKalb52295554680062
Non-GA Resident248644996424131
Hall23949173338723
Clayton21337223537619
Cherokee20517726926611
Richmond18811418235981
Chatham18799234435624
Henry17352488625124
Forsyth1632634981537
Whitfield14250173121212
Muscogee12978165533741
Bibb12896212836333
Clarke1214121151167
Douglas10960264215728
Columbia10577526015239
Bartow10310284618414
Paulding9934500014840
Houston9454410017056
Floyd9407169716533
Coweta8137496715812
Barrow81039841191
Jackson8082112612411
Walton7471212921016
Lowndes7357448112861
Carroll7026358512491
Newton6934280118616
Glynn6402123914517
Fayette6208197913315
Gordon613314889410
Walker5983703736
Troup5595145216238
Rockdale5536124013517
Dougherty5303178926617
Catoosa5180461615
Bulloch508613965143
Habersham45223741396
Coffee4168103312430
Murray3893626694
Polk37601515739
Baldwin372556610611
Spalding3680196313230
Effingham3631641593
Laurens3620176913822
Thomas34457711078
Tift336813399228
Colquitt334010906737
Camden3085657285
Ware2895175913218
Stephens2870107712
White28691716312
Liberty2803432521
Oconee2792871575
Toombs27874248618
Unknown2719802110
Chattahoochee2698425102
Lumpkin2666113546
Madison26334564010
Wayne25697546910
Dawson2557256351
Bryan2524735303
Gilmer23714076510
Pickens23687765516
Franklin2278276377
Chattooga2109488607
Decatur20656975312
Harris2021345490
Butts2018713695
Fannin19852125110
Union1954145633
Appling1841373605
Tattnall17894243922
Monroe17836308112
Sumter1764696897
Peach1761700445
Upson1719152310018
Emanuel16997745127
Putnam1683321490
Burke16797193121
Hart16616123515
Haralson16348273344
Washington15943625120
McDuffie1584731385
Banks1562149331
Lee15551046466
Jefferson1544325555
Jones1527385453
Elbert14957405012
Grady14845294312
Mitchell1477489705
Ben Hill14655635518
Rabun1439144378
Greene1437283476
Meriwether1434433559
Crisp13185954419
Lamar12606373911
Jeff Davis1237554369
Pierce118711463813
Worth1147549567
Cook1142597354
Oglethorpe1129269261
Morgan1128761154
Dade112717491
Dodge10769895742
Towns10251133912
Charlton1019291198
Bacon1017336278
Berrien10157262912
Pike98610732111
Early976146413
Brooks910411378
Brantley877649283
Hancock81073571
Screven789122175
Bleckley7846313316
Johnson777312407
Stewart76698220
Atkinson764218181
Dooly7492652812
Evans737182159
Candler7271873326
Seminole715183171
Wilkinson712182260
Clinch708214241
Montgomery708157192
Jenkins703116392
Telfair6965444311
Irwin6682221610
Long661161111
Wilkes652386176
Jasper6426801815
Treutlen622213193
Miller61615664
McIntosh599138132
Heard597210143
Pulaski593291309
Turner584386302
Macon582214234
Terrell541225412
Crawford504121142
Twiggs493164316
Lincoln490267222
Taylor488278203
Lanier48026593
Wilcox4583342817
Randolph456155321
Wheeler453163212
Calhoun448131150
Marion380156141
Talbot36787170
Warren362139112
Echols35310134
Schley20312240
Clay1805230
Baker1586380
Glascock140118710
Webster973740
Taliaferro962020
Quitman768110

