 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 829,077 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,033 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 829,077 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 56,836 hospitalized for treatment, and 15,640 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 5, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 826,117 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 752 new cases were confirmed on March 8, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 195,854 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 8, 2021, the state reports that 2,360,595 vaccines have been administered.

On March 8, in Columbus, 13,033 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 339 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,719 total cases today, March 8. There were 5,608 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,028 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 8 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett813941244592963
Fulton7556112272109276
Cobb561871473387368
DeKalb52548568680862
Non-GA Resident249915051427132
Hall24000175338723
Clayton21430227637919
Cherokee20597735926511
Richmond18866419036381
Chatham18799245135924
Henry17448505425224
Forsyth1641335671547
Whitfield14278173321412
Muscogee13033165733941
Bibb12918214636834
Clarke1216821211177
Douglas11036266815729
Columbia10615527715439
Bartow10378287918514
Paulding9976504114840
Houston9483412217156
Floyd9464169816633
Coweta8185497915912
Barrow81319961191
Jackson8111113212411
Walton7524221721217
Lowndes7381448412961
Carroll7054359612792
Newton6970295318717
Glynn6421125614517
Fayette6230199113415
Gordon615414909410
Walker6003711736
Troup5608145416238
Rockdale5563130913617
Dougherty5307179626717
Catoosa5194468625
Bulloch509814265243
Habersham45373751396
Coffee4169103312431
Murray3899628724
Polk377915197310
Baldwin373356910611
Spalding3698197013431
Effingham3626654594
Laurens3623177213922
Thomas34497751078
Tift336813459228
Colquitt334810907037
Camden3092663285
Ware2899176013218
Stephens2874108712
White28701726312
Liberty2824434531
Oconee2817883575
Toombs27934278718
Chattahoochee271942992
Unknown2692819110
Lumpkin2671113556
Madison26384594010
Wayne25777576910
Dawson2562257351
Bryan2522763323
Gilmer23784096610
Pickens23767755616
Franklin2280276377
Chattooga2113488607
Decatur20716985312
Butts2029724696
Harris2028347500
Fannin19922115111
Union1959145633
Appling1842374605
Tattnall17914303922
Monroe17856358312
Sumter1772701897
Peach1762701445
Upson1727152810118
Emanuel17007765127
Putnam1691324500
Burke16867233222
Hart16636143515
Haralson16398293344
Washington15963625320
McDuffie1587737385
Banks1572152331
Lee15581052476
Jefferson1545327555
Jones1531389453
Elbert14967405012
Grady14855314412
Mitchell1476491715
Ben Hill14715655518
Greene1449285476
Rabun1442145378
Meriwether1436434579
Crisp13195954519
Lamar12646423911
Jeff Davis1240555369
Pierce118811493813
Worth1148549577
Cook1143598354
Morgan1135781154
Oglethorpe1134269261
Dade1130174101
Dodge10749835742
Towns10271143912
Charlton1024291198
Berrien10217302912
Bacon1018337278
Pike99010742111
Early977147413
Brooks916417378
Brantley878653284
Hancock81073571
Screven790126175
Bleckley7866283316
Johnson772312407
Stewart76698220
Atkinson764218181
Dooly7492672912
Evans7371841510
Candler7271883426
Clinch716214241
Seminole715183171
Wilkinson715186260
Montgomery710157192
Jenkins703117393
Telfair6985424311
Irwin6682221610
Long663165111
Wilkes655390176
Jasper6446871815
Treutlen622213193
Miller61815764
McIntosh601137132
Heard599210143
Pulaski591287309
Macon585215234
Turner584386303
Terrell546225412
Crawford507123152
Twiggs498178336
Lincoln490271222
Taylor488278203
Lanier48026594
Randolph458155321
Wilcox4573352818
Wheeler452162212
Calhoun450131150
Marion380157151
Talbot36887170
Warren362140112
Echols35310234
Schley20312340
Clay1805230
Baker1586380
Glascock139118710
Webster983740
Taliaferro962220
Quitman768110

