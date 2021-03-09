 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 830,114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,051 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 830,114 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 56,971 hospitalized for treatment, and 15,647 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 8, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 829,077 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,064 new cases were confirmed on March 9, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 196,578 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 9, 2021, the state reports that 2,407,851 vaccines have been administered.

On March 9, in Columbus, 13,051 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 339 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,720 total cases today, March 9. There were 5,618 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,030 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 9 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett815211252393064
Fulton7567512343109279
Cobb562761479587370
DeKalb52633572481062
Non-GA Resident248545068427133
Hall24027176038723
Clayton21471228637919
Cherokee20649739326511
Richmond18879419536482
Chatham18838246036024
Henry17473507625224
Forsyth1644435841548
Whitfield14283174021412
Muscogee13051166333944
Bibb12929215736834
Clarke1218021261177
Douglas11056268015930
Columbia10622528615439
Bartow10400288818514
Paulding9987506814840
Houston9504414717156
Floyd9490169716633
Coweta8219499915912
Barrow814510041191
Jackson8115113712411
Walton7532223021219
Lowndes7385449612961
Carroll7063359712792
Newton6985296318818
Glynn6429126114517
Fayette6237199913415
Gordon618114939410
Walker6009711737
Troup5618145716238
Rockdale5571131413617
Dougherty5315179826717
Catoosa5205469625
Bulloch510114275243
Habersham45443761396
Coffee4172103312431
Murray3904630724
Polk378415227310
Baldwin373858110612
Spalding3712197913431
Effingham3627657594
Laurens3624177213922
Thomas34567741078
Tift336913459228
Colquitt335210947037
Camden3092667285
Ware2903176213219
Stephens2882110712
White28711726312
Liberty2865438531
Oconee2820886575
Toombs27974298718
Chattahoochee272043092
Lumpkin2675113556
Unknown2664801110
Madison26384654010
Wayne25777586910
Dawson2572258351
Bryan2526772323
Gilmer23884086610
Pickens23827815616
Franklin2281277377
Chattooga2113488607
Decatur20696995313
Harris2030346500
Butts2028726696
Fannin19972095011
Union1959145633
Appling1843380605
Tattnall17924313922
Monroe17876408313
Sumter1772701897
Peach1765705445
Upson1730153410118
Emanuel17007785127
Putnam1694331500
Burke16897253222
Hart16656153515
Haralson16418293345
Washington15993635320
McDuffie1587737385
Banks1572153331
Lee15621055476
Jefferson1545327555
Jones1534389453
Elbert14977415012
Grady14835324412
Mitchell1478490715
Ben Hill14715645518
Greene1450287476
Rabun1444146378
Meriwether1440434579
Crisp13245964519
Lamar12666423911
Jeff Davis1242555369
Pierce119111513813
Worth1155547577
Cook1144599354
Morgan1136798154
Oglethorpe1135271261
Dade1133174101
Dodge10749815743
Towns10271143912
Berrien10247322912
Charlton1024292198
Bacon1018337278
Pike99010772111
Early976147413
Brooks916417378
Brantley879654284
Hancock81074571
Screven790127175
Bleckley7886283316
Johnson771313407
Stewart76798220
Atkinson763219181
Dooly7502682912
Evans7361841510
Candler7271883426
Clinch716214241
Seminole715184171
Wilkinson715188260
Montgomery709157192
Jenkins703117393
Telfair6985424311
Irwin6692221610
Long664165111
Wilkes657390176
Jasper6466881815
Treutlen621213193
Miller61815764
McIntosh601137132
Heard599212143
Pulaski592287309
Macon585215234
Turner584386303
Terrell547226412
Crawford507123152
Twiggs498180336
Lincoln492271222
Taylor488278203
Lanier48226594
Randolph458155321
Wilcox4573362818
Wheeler452162212
Calhoun449131150
Marion380157151
Talbot36887170
Warren362143112
Echols35310234
Schley20312840
Clay1805230
Baker1586380
Glascock139118710
Webster983740
Taliaferro962220
Quitman768110

