 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 831,271 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,069 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 831,271 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 57,094 hospitalized for treatment, and 15,706 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 9, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 830,114 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,185 new cases were confirmed on March 10, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 197,161 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 10, 2021, the state reports that 2,478,115 vaccines have been administered.

On March 10, in Columbus, 13,069 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 339 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,738 total cases today, March 10. There were 5,623 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,034 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 10 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett816241256593264
Fulton7579212416110579
Cobb563451484587570
DeKalb52756573781562
Non-GA Resident247505072412133
Hall24049177338723
Clayton21531229138519
Cherokee20696742026811
Chatham18900247236424
Richmond18888421336582
Henry17499509825424
Forsyth1650936021538
Whitfield14285174221412
Muscogee13069166733944
Bibb12946216736934
Clarke1221021291197
Douglas11087268716130
Columbia10631530015539
Bartow10424289918714
Paulding10002508414940
Houston9529414917256
Floyd9508169816833
Coweta8231500916012
Barrow815910061191
Jackson8123114112611
Walton7547224021219
Lowndes7396450312961
Carroll7061360812792
Newton6992297318918
Glynn6444126214617
Fayette6250200013515
Gordon619514969410
Walker6021712737
Troup5623146016338
Rockdale5579131613617
Dougherty5314179826817
Catoosa5221469625
Bulloch510314265243
Habersham45533761386
Coffee4172103312431
Murray3907632724
Polk378715247310
Baldwin374358310612
Spalding3724198113531
Effingham3634659594
Laurens3627177313922
Thomas34597751078
Tift337213499228
Colquitt335510937037
Camden3095671285
Ware2903176313319
Stephens2885110722
Liberty2880438531
White28741746312
Oconee2827888585
Toombs28014298818
Chattahoochee273844392
Lumpkin2679115566
Unknown2661809100
Madison26414654010
Wayne25827607010
Dawson2576260351
Bryan2535775323
Gilmer23994086610
Pickens23887815616
Franklin2281278377
Chattooga2115489607
Decatur20667005313
Harris2034346500
Butts2027727696
Fannin20012105011
Union1961145633
Appling1846381605
Monroe17956688313
Tattnall17954323921
Sumter1772701897
Peach1769706455
Upson1732154110118
Emanuel17007815127
Putnam1695332500
Burke16897293222
Hart16676153515
Haralson16448303345
Washington15993635320
McDuffie1588740385
Banks1576153341
Lee15661056476
Jefferson1545328555
Jones1537391453
Elbert14987415012
Grady14835344412
Mitchell1476494715
Ben Hill14725645618
Greene1451289476
Rabun1443147378
Meriwether1440435589
Crisp13265974619
Lamar12666464011
Jeff Davis1243554369
Pierce119211513813
Worth1155546577
Cook1144601354
Dade1138174101
Morgan1136799164
Oglethorpe1135271261
Dodge10749855743
Towns10291144012
Berrien10267322912
Charlton1026292198
Bacon1018337278
Pike99110782211
Early977148413
Brooks917419378
Brantley880654284
Hancock81174581
Screven789129175
Bleckley7876313316
Johnson771315407
Stewart76798220
Atkinson763219181
Dooly7512682912
Evans7361851510
Candler7291883526
Clinch716214241
Seminole715184171
Wilkinson715188260
Montgomery709157192
Jenkins703117393
Telfair6985434311
Irwin6692221610
Long666165111
Wilkes657390176
Jasper6466881815
Treutlen622213193
Miller62015774
McIntosh603137132
Heard601213143
Pulaski593287309
Macon586215234
Turner584386303
Terrell548226412
Crawford507123152
Twiggs498181336
Lincoln492271222
Taylor488279203
Lanier48226594
Randolph458155321
Wilcox4573392818
Wheeler452162212
Calhoun444131150
Marion381157151
Talbot36987170
Warren363143112
Echols35310334
Schley20312840
Clay1805130
Baker1586380
Glascock139118710
Webster983740
Taliaferro962220
Quitman768110

