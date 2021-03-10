UPDATE: Georgia reports 831,271 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,069 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 831,271 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 57,094 hospitalized for treatment, and 15,706 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 9, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 830,114 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,185 new cases were confirmed on March 10, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 197,161 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 10, 2021, the state reports that 2,478,115 vaccines have been administered.

On March 10, in Columbus, 13,069 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 339 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,738 total cases today, March 10. There were 5,623 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,034 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 10 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

