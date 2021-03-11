 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 832,480 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,087 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 832,480 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 57,198 hospitalized for treatment, and 15,784 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 10, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 831,271 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,262 new cases were confirmed on March 11, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 197,666 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 11, 2021, the state reports that 2,540,760 vaccines have been administered.

On March 11, in Columbus, 13,087 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 345 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,778 total cases today, March 11. There were 5,638 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,038 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 11 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett817161259793764
Fulton7594612448111479
Cobb564251487987870
DeKalb52875575481862
Non-GA Resident247345065414133
Hall24071177338923
Clayton21580229438719
Cherokee20744744027011
Chatham18939247836624
Richmond18912421736982
Henry17526511525625
Forsyth1654336111548
Whitfield14292174521512
Muscogee13087167834544
Bibb12964217737034
Clarke1223321321217
Douglas11097269116132
Columbia10641530815539
Bartow10448291318814
Paulding10026509814940
Houston9536415717356
Floyd9519170016733
Coweta8244501416112
Barrow817910091211
Jackson8132115112511
Walton7570225521319
Lowndes7409452512961
Carroll7074361212792
Newton7000298719218
Glynn6453126914617
Fayette6261200313615
Gordon621114979410
Walker6023711737
Troup5638146216438
Rockdale5586131713917
Dougherty5320180026817
Catoosa5226470625
Bulloch510714285343
Habersham45533751386
Coffee4174103512431
Murray3908634724
Polk379215277310
Baldwin374658810612
Spalding3738199013531
Effingham3638664594
Laurens3627177514022
Thomas34637741088
Tift337213529228
Colquitt335810957037
Camden3096675285
Liberty2901438531
Ware2901176313319
Stephens2886111722
White28731756312
Oconee2834888585
Toombs28054279214
Chattahoochee277845192
Lumpkin2681116566
Unknown2657806100
Madison26494664110
Wayne25857617010
Dawson2578260361
Bryan2544776323
Gilmer24054086611
Pickens23907825616
Franklin2283279377
Chattooga2118489607
Decatur20677025313
Harris2038349500
Butts2028728706
Fannin20062085011
Union1961145633
Appling1849382605
Monroe17996878313
Tattnall17954323922
Sumter1771702897
Peach1769707465
Upson1732154310218
Emanuel17007865127
Putnam1696370500
Burke16947303222
Hart16706163515
Haralson16468313345
Washington16023655320
McDuffie1590741385
Banks1577153341
Lee15671058476
Jefferson1546328555
Jones1537391453
Elbert14987435012
Grady14885364412
Mitchell1478494715
Ben Hill14725645618
Greene1453294476
Rabun1444147378
Meriwether1440437589
Crisp13265984622
Lamar12686444111
Jeff Davis1244553369
Pierce119311524013
Worth1155546577
Cook1144606354
Dade1140177101
Morgan1138808165
Oglethorpe1138271261
Dodge10739855743
Towns10301144012
Charlton1029293207
Berrien10277362912
Bacon1018335287
Pike99410782211
Early977149413
Brooks919423378
Brantley881654284
Hancock81175591
Screven789129175
Bleckley7866293316
Johnson771316407
Stewart76799220
Atkinson763219181
Dooly7512683012
Evans7361861510
Candler7291893526
Clinch718214241
Seminole715185171
Wilkinson715188260
Montgomery708157192
Jenkins705117393
Telfair6985434311
Irwin6692221610
Long667165111
Wilkes658390176
Jasper6466911815
Miller62115774
Treutlen621213193
McIntosh603138132
Heard602212143
Pulaski593288309
Macon585215234
Turner584386303
Terrell548226412
Crawford507123152
Twiggs498181336
Lincoln492271222
Taylor488279203
Lanier48226694
Randolph459155321
Wilcox4573392818
Wheeler452163212
Calhoun440131150
Marion381157151
Talbot36987170
Warren363143112
Echols35310334
Schley20312840
Clay1805130
Baker1586380
Glascock139118710
Webster993740
Taliaferro982220
Quitman768110

