UPDATE: Georgia reports 832,480 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,087 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 832,480 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 57,198 hospitalized for treatment, and 15,784 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 10, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 831,271 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,262 new cases were confirmed on March 11, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 197,666 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 11, 2021, the state reports that 2,540,760 vaccines have been administered.

On March 11, in Columbus, 13,087 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 345 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,778 total cases today, March 11. There were 5,638 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,038 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 11 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: