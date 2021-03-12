UPDATE: Georgia reports 833,665 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,105 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 833,665 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 57,275 hospitalized for treatment, and 15,831 Georgians who have died to the virus.
COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 11, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 832,480 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,251 new cases were confirmed on March 12, 2021.
The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 198,048 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.
As of March 12, 2021, the state reports that 1,605,815 vaccines have been administered.
On March 12, in Columbus, 13,105 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 349 have died, according to the latest DPH report.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,791 total cases today, March 12. There were 5,646 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,041 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 12 update.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.
As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED CASES
|ANTIGEN+
|CONFIRMED DEATHS
|PROBABLE DEATHS
|Gwinnett
|81821
|12619
|943
|64
|Fulton
|76070
|12474
|1118
|79
|Cobb
|56547
|14906
|880
|70
|DeKalb
|52976
|5776
|819
|62
|Non-GA Resident
|24704
|5061
|416
|133
|Hall
|24092
|1777
|391
|22
|Clayton
|21613
|2303
|389
|19
|Cherokee
|20775
|7442
|270
|11
|Chatham
|18974
|2486
|367
|24
|Richmond
|18922
|4229
|369
|82
|Henry
|17602
|5121
|258
|25
|Forsyth
|16574
|3620
|154
|8
|Whitfield
|14307
|1750
|215
|13
|Muscogee
|13105
|1679
|349
|44
|Bibb
|12957
|2174
|368
|34
|Clarke
|12248
|2133
|121
|7
|Douglas
|11125
|2693
|161
|31
|Columbia
|10648
|5327
|155
|39
|Bartow
|10476
|2919
|188
|14
|Paulding
|10041
|5109
|149
|41
|Houston
|9556
|4163
|174
|56
|Floyd
|9540
|1703
|167
|33
|Coweta
|8253
|5019
|163
|12
|Barrow
|8189
|1010
|117
|1
|Jackson
|8142
|1153
|127
|11
|Walton
|7585
|2263
|215
|19
|Lowndes
|7418
|4529
|129
|61
|Carroll
|7083
|3616
|127
|93
|Newton
|7014
|2992
|192
|18
|Glynn
|6454
|1271
|146
|17
|Fayette
|6269
|2005
|136
|15
|Gordon
|6219
|1502
|94
|10
|Walker
|6034
|714
|73
|7
|Troup
|5646
|1465
|164
|38
|Rockdale
|5591
|1321
|140
|17
|Dougherty
|5325
|1801
|268
|17
|Catoosa
|5228
|472
|62
|5
|Bulloch
|5109
|1430
|54
|43
|Habersham
|4556
|375
|138
|6
|Coffee
|4177
|1034
|126
|31
|Murray
|3911
|636
|72
|4
|Polk
|3795
|1528
|73
|10
|Baldwin
|3748
|590
|105
|12
|Spalding
|3745
|1998
|135
|31
|Effingham
|3646
|665
|59
|4
|Laurens
|3625
|1774
|141
|22
|Thomas
|3464
|776
|108
|8
|Tift
|3376
|1353
|93
|28
|Colquitt
|3359
|1097
|70
|37
|Camden
|3096
|677
|27
|5
|Liberty
|2925
|444
|53
|1
|Ware
|2904
|1764
|134
|20
|Stephens
|2891
|111
|72
|2
|White
|2875
|175
|63
|12
|Oconee
|2840
|888
|59
|5
|Toombs
|2809
|427
|92
|14
|Chattahoochee
|2791
|487
|10
|2
|Lumpkin
|2685
|119
|56
|6
|Unknown
|2666
|834
|10
|0
|Madison
|2650
|467
|41
|10
|Wayne
|2591
|761
|69
|10
|Dawson
|2582
|264
|36
|1
|Bryan
|2554
|790
|32
|3
|Gilmer
|2406
|408
|67
|11
|Pickens
|2397
|782
|56
|16
|Franklin
|2284
|279
|38
|7
|Chattooga
|2122
|489
|60
|7
|Decatur
|2069
|703
|53
|13
|Harris
|2041
|350
|50
|0
|Butts
|2029
|729
|70
|6
|Fannin
|2008
|207
|50
|11
|Union
|1962
|145
|63
|3
|Appling
|1849
|381
|61
|5
|Tattnall
|1800
|434
|42
|20
|Monroe
|1799
|686
|83
|13
|Peach
|1772
|711
|46
|5
|Sumter
|1771
|704
|89
|7
|Upson
|1739
|1542
|102
|18
|Putnam
|1702
|358
|51
|0
|Emanuel
|1701
|786
|51
|27
|Burke
|1695
|733
|32
|22
|Hart
|1671
|616
|35
|15
|Haralson
|1646
|833
|33
|45
|Washington
|1603
|368
|53
|20
|McDuffie
|1594
|741
|38
|5
|Banks
|1577
|153
|33
|1
|Lee
|1567
|1063
|47
|6
|Jefferson
|1546
|328
|55
|5
|Jones
|1539
|390
|47
|3
|Elbert
|1499
|744
|50
|12
|Grady
|1489
|535
|45
|12
|Mitchell
|1478
|493
|71
|5
|Ben Hill
|1472
|564
|55
|18
|Greene
|1453
|295
|47
|6
|Meriwether
|1443
|437
|58
|9
|Rabun
|1443
|148
|37
|8
|Crisp
|1328
|598
|46
|22
|Lamar
|1268
|644
|41
|11
|Jeff Davis
|1246
|554
|36
|9
|Pierce
|1196
|1151
|41
|12
|Worth
|1155
|546
|58
|7
|Cook
|1144
|608
|35
|4
|Dade
|1144
|177
|10
|1
|Oglethorpe
|1140
|271
|26
|1
|Morgan
|1139
|809
|16
|5
|Dodge
|1073
|984
|57
|43
|Towns
|1032
|114
|40
|12
|Charlton
|1030
|295
|20
|7
|Berrien
|1028
|736
|29
|12
|Bacon
|1019
|335
|28
|8
|Pike
|996
|1078
|23
|11
|Early
|979
|149
|41
|3
|Brooks
|918
|423
|36
|8
|Brantley
|881
|654
|28
|4
|Hancock
|815
|73
|59
|1
|Screven
|791
|130
|18
|5
|Bleckley
|787
|633
|33
|16
|Johnson
|771
|316
|40
|7
|Stewart
|767
|99
|22
|0
|Atkinson
|761
|219
|16
|1
|Dooly
|759
|268
|30
|12
|Evans
|737
|186
|15
|10
|Candler
|729
|189
|35
|26
|Clinch
|717
|215
|24
|1
|Wilkinson
|717
|188
|26
|0
|Seminole
|715
|185
|17
|1
|Montgomery
|709
|156
|19
|2
|Jenkins
|706
|117
|39
|3
|Telfair
|699
|545
|43
|11
|Long
|676
|168
|11
|1
|Irwin
|670
|222
|17
|10
|Wilkes
|658
|390
|17
|6
|Jasper
|646
|691
|18
|15
|Miller
|624
|157
|8
|4
|Treutlen
|621
|213
|19
|3
|Heard
|603
|212
|14
|3
|McIntosh
|603
|138
|13
|2
|Pulaski
|594
|288
|30
|9
|Macon
|586
|215
|23
|4
|Turner
|584
|387
|30
|3
|Terrell
|549
|228
|41
|2
|Crawford
|507
|123
|15
|2
|Twiggs
|498
|181
|33
|6
|Lincoln
|492
|271
|22
|2
|Taylor
|488
|279
|20
|3
|Lanier
|482
|266
|9
|4
|Randolph
|459
|155
|32
|1
|Wilcox
|457
|339
|28
|18
|Wheeler
|451
|163
|21
|2
|Calhoun
|439
|132
|14
|0
|Marion
|381
|157
|16
|1
|Talbot
|369
|87
|17
|0
|Warren
|364
|143
|12
|2
|Echols
|353
|103
|3
|4
|Schley
|204
|128
|4
|0
|Clay
|180
|51
|3
|0
|Baker
|159
|63
|9
|0
|Glascock
|139
|118
|7
|10
|Webster
|100
|37
|4
|0
|Taliaferro
|97
|22
|3
|0
|Quitman
|77
|80
|1
|0
