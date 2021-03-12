 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 833,665 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,105 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 833,665 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 57,275 hospitalized for treatment, and 15,831 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 11, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 832,480 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,251 new cases were confirmed on March 12, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 198,048 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 12, 2021, the state reports that 1,605,815 vaccines have been administered.

On March 12, in Columbus, 13,105 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 349 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,791 total cases today, March 12. There were 5,646 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,041 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 12 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett818211261994364
Fulton7607012474111879
Cobb565471490688070
DeKalb52976577681962
Non-GA Resident247045061416133
Hall24092177739122
Clayton21613230338919
Cherokee20775744227011
Chatham18974248636724
Richmond18922422936982
Henry17602512125825
Forsyth1657436201548
Whitfield14307175021513
Muscogee13105167934944
Bibb12957217436834
Clarke1224821331217
Douglas11125269316131
Columbia10648532715539
Bartow10476291918814
Paulding10041510914941
Houston9556416317456
Floyd9540170316733
Coweta8253501916312
Barrow818910101171
Jackson8142115312711
Walton7585226321519
Lowndes7418452912961
Carroll7083361612793
Newton7014299219218
Glynn6454127114617
Fayette6269200513615
Gordon621915029410
Walker6034714737
Troup5646146516438
Rockdale5591132114017
Dougherty5325180126817
Catoosa5228472625
Bulloch510914305443
Habersham45563751386
Coffee4177103412631
Murray3911636724
Polk379515287310
Baldwin374859010512
Spalding3745199813531
Effingham3646665594
Laurens3625177414122
Thomas34647761088
Tift337613539328
Colquitt335910977037
Camden3096677275
Liberty2925444531
Ware2904176413420
Stephens2891111722
White28751756312
Oconee2840888595
Toombs28094279214
Chattahoochee2791487102
Lumpkin2685119566
Unknown2666834100
Madison26504674110
Wayne25917616910
Dawson2582264361
Bryan2554790323
Gilmer24064086711
Pickens23977825616
Franklin2284279387
Chattooga2122489607
Decatur20697035313
Harris2041350500
Butts2029729706
Fannin20082075011
Union1962145633
Appling1849381615
Tattnall18004344220
Monroe17996868313
Peach1772711465
Sumter1771704897
Upson1739154210218
Putnam1702358510
Emanuel17017865127
Burke16957333222
Hart16716163515
Haralson16468333345
Washington16033685320
McDuffie1594741385
Banks1577153331
Lee15671063476
Jefferson1546328555
Jones1539390473
Elbert14997445012
Grady14895354512
Mitchell1478493715
Ben Hill14725645518
Greene1453295476
Meriwether1443437589
Rabun1443148378
Crisp13285984622
Lamar12686444111
Jeff Davis1246554369
Pierce119611514112
Worth1155546587
Cook1144608354
Dade1144177101
Oglethorpe1140271261
Morgan1139809165
Dodge10739845743
Towns10321144012
Charlton1030295207
Berrien10287362912
Bacon1019335288
Pike99610782311
Early979149413
Brooks918423368
Brantley881654284
Hancock81573591
Screven791130185
Bleckley7876333316
Johnson771316407
Stewart76799220
Atkinson761219161
Dooly7592683012
Evans7371861510
Candler7291893526
Clinch717215241
Wilkinson717188260
Seminole715185171
Montgomery709156192
Jenkins706117393
Telfair6995454311
Long676168111
Irwin6702221710
Wilkes658390176
Jasper6466911815
Miller62415784
Treutlen621213193
Heard603212143
McIntosh603138132
Pulaski594288309
Macon586215234
Turner584387303
Terrell549228412
Crawford507123152
Twiggs498181336
Lincoln492271222
Taylor488279203
Lanier48226694
Randolph459155321
Wilcox4573392818
Wheeler451163212
Calhoun439132140
Marion381157161
Talbot36987170
Warren364143122
Echols35310334
Schley20412840
Clay1805130
Baker1596390
Glascock139118710
Webster1003740
Taliaferro972230
Quitman778010
  • Demographics

