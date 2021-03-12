UPDATE: Georgia reports 833,665 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,105 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 833,665 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 57,275 hospitalized for treatment, and 15,831 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 11, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 832,480 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,251 new cases were confirmed on March 12, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 198,048 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 12, 2021, the state reports that 1,605,815 vaccines have been administered.

On March 12, in Columbus, 13,105 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 349 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,791 total cases today, March 12. There were 5,646 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,041 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 12 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

COUNTY CONFIRMED CASES ANTIGEN+ CONFIRMED DEATHS PROBABLE DEATHS Gwinnett 81821 12619 943 64 Fulton 76070 12474 1118 79 Cobb 56547 14906 880 70 DeKalb 52976 5776 819 62 Non-GA Resident 24704 5061 416 133 Hall 24092 1777 391 22 Clayton 21613 2303 389 19 Cherokee 20775 7442 270 11 Chatham 18974 2486 367 24 Richmond 18922 4229 369 82 Henry 17602 5121 258 25 Forsyth 16574 3620 154 8 Whitfield 14307 1750 215 13 Muscogee 13105 1679 349 44 Bibb 12957 2174 368 34 Clarke 12248 2133 121 7 Douglas 11125 2693 161 31 Columbia 10648 5327 155 39 Bartow 10476 2919 188 14 Paulding 10041 5109 149 41 Houston 9556 4163 174 56 Floyd 9540 1703 167 33 Coweta 8253 5019 163 12 Barrow 8189 1010 117 1 Jackson 8142 1153 127 11 Walton 7585 2263 215 19 Lowndes 7418 4529 129 61 Carroll 7083 3616 127 93 Newton 7014 2992 192 18 Glynn 6454 1271 146 17 Fayette 6269 2005 136 15 Gordon 6219 1502 94 10 Walker 6034 714 73 7 Troup 5646 1465 164 38 Rockdale 5591 1321 140 17 Dougherty 5325 1801 268 17 Catoosa 5228 472 62 5 Bulloch 5109 1430 54 43 Habersham 4556 375 138 6 Coffee 4177 1034 126 31 Murray 3911 636 72 4 Polk 3795 1528 73 10 Baldwin 3748 590 105 12 Spalding 3745 1998 135 31 Effingham 3646 665 59 4 Laurens 3625 1774 141 22 Thomas 3464 776 108 8 Tift 3376 1353 93 28 Colquitt 3359 1097 70 37 Camden 3096 677 27 5 Liberty 2925 444 53 1 Ware 2904 1764 134 20 Stephens 2891 111 72 2 White 2875 175 63 12 Oconee 2840 888 59 5 Toombs 2809 427 92 14 Chattahoochee 2791 487 10 2 Lumpkin 2685 119 56 6 Unknown 2666 834 10 0 Madison 2650 467 41 10 Wayne 2591 761 69 10 Dawson 2582 264 36 1 Bryan 2554 790 32 3 Gilmer 2406 408 67 11 Pickens 2397 782 56 16 Franklin 2284 279 38 7 Chattooga 2122 489 60 7 Decatur 2069 703 53 13 Harris 2041 350 50 0 Butts 2029 729 70 6 Fannin 2008 207 50 11 Union 1962 145 63 3 Appling 1849 381 61 5 Tattnall 1800 434 42 20 Monroe 1799 686 83 13 Peach 1772 711 46 5 Sumter 1771 704 89 7 Upson 1739 1542 102 18 Putnam 1702 358 51 0 Emanuel 1701 786 51 27 Burke 1695 733 32 22 Hart 1671 616 35 15 Haralson 1646 833 33 45 Washington 1603 368 53 20 McDuffie 1594 741 38 5 Banks 1577 153 33 1 Lee 1567 1063 47 6 Jefferson 1546 328 55 5 Jones 1539 390 47 3 Elbert 1499 744 50 12 Grady 1489 535 45 12 Mitchell 1478 493 71 5 Ben Hill 1472 564 55 18 Greene 1453 295 47 6 Meriwether 1443 437 58 9 Rabun 1443 148 37 8 Crisp 1328 598 46 22 Lamar 1268 644 41 11 Jeff Davis 1246 554 36 9 Pierce 1196 1151 41 12 Worth 1155 546 58 7 Cook 1144 608 35 4 Dade 1144 177 10 1 Oglethorpe 1140 271 26 1 Morgan 1139 809 16 5 Dodge 1073 984 57 43 Towns 1032 114 40 12 Charlton 1030 295 20 7 Berrien 1028 736 29 12 Bacon 1019 335 28 8 Pike 996 1078 23 11 Early 979 149 41 3 Brooks 918 423 36 8 Brantley 881 654 28 4 Hancock 815 73 59 1 Screven 791 130 18 5 Bleckley 787 633 33 16 Johnson 771 316 40 7 Stewart 767 99 22 0 Atkinson 761 219 16 1 Dooly 759 268 30 12 Evans 737 186 15 10 Candler 729 189 35 26 Clinch 717 215 24 1 Wilkinson 717 188 26 0 Seminole 715 185 17 1 Montgomery 709 156 19 2 Jenkins 706 117 39 3 Telfair 699 545 43 11 Long 676 168 11 1 Irwin 670 222 17 10 Wilkes 658 390 17 6 Jasper 646 691 18 15 Miller 624 157 8 4 Treutlen 621 213 19 3 Heard 603 212 14 3 McIntosh 603 138 13 2 Pulaski 594 288 30 9 Macon 586 215 23 4 Turner 584 387 30 3 Terrell 549 228 41 2 Crawford 507 123 15 2 Twiggs 498 181 33 6 Lincoln 492 271 22 2 Taylor 488 279 20 3 Lanier 482 266 9 4 Randolph 459 155 32 1 Wilcox 457 339 28 18 Wheeler 451 163 21 2 Calhoun 439 132 14 0 Marion 381 157 16 1 Talbot 369 87 17 0 Warren 364 143 12 2 Echols 353 103 3 4 Schley 204 128 4 0 Clay 180 51 3 0 Baker 159 63 9 0 Glascock 139 118 7 10 Webster 100 37 4 0 Taliaferro 97 22 3 0 Quitman 77 80 1 0