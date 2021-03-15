 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 836,344 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,184 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 836,344 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 57,383 hospitalized for treatment, and 15,918 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 12, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 833,665 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 866 new cases were confirmed on March 15, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 198,419 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 15, 2021, the state reports that 2,740,601 vaccines have been administered.

On March 15, in Columbus, 13,184 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 652 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,812 total cases today, March 15. There were 5,666 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,054 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 15 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett820471262995064
Fulton7640812494113079
Cobb567801493288370
DeKalb53217578482863
Non-GA Resident247605075419133
Hall24124179039322
Clayton21717230339219
Cherokee20886744627211
Chatham19013250736924
Richmond18949424737181
Henry17784513326027
Forsyth1664236261568
Whitfield14343174821513
Muscogee13184169335244
Bibb12982217836935
Clarke1226821381217
Douglas11169269916132
Columbia10665534515539
Bartow10532292618914
Paulding10084511214941
Houston9570417117658
Floyd9568170416733
Coweta8287502216512
Barrow821110121171
Jackson8160115712711
Walton7629225921719
Lowndes7437454313061
Carroll7098361712793
Newton7035300419318
Glynn6477127214717
Fayette6287201013615
Gordon623615019410
Walker6043719737
Troup5666146516538
Rockdale5612132314217
Dougherty5333180626917
Catoosa5240475625
Bulloch511614345443
Habersham45613751396
Coffee4178103412631
Murray3924638734
Polk380115317410
Spalding3753200313831
Baldwin375159110512
Effingham3657691604
Laurens3624177114122
Thomas34677781088
Tift337813549328
Colquitt337310987037
Camden3103680275
Liberty2943449541
Ware2906176313420
Stephens2896111722
White28801766312
Oconee2856889595
Chattahoochee2812492102
Toombs28124299214
Lumpkin2687119576
Madison26554674110
Unknown2653821110
Wayne25977616910
Dawson2584265361
Bryan2562794323
Gilmer24094086811
Pickens24077855616
Franklin2286279397
Chattooga2126488617
Decatur20717085313
Harris2054353500
Butts2034730706
Fannin20122065011
Union1967145633
Appling1853382615
Monroe18036868313
Tattnall18004354220
Peach1777711466
Sumter1774705887
Upson1745154210218
Putnam1709359510
Burke17017353222
Emanuel17017875127
Hart16726163515
Haralson16508353345
Washington16053705322
McDuffie1597742385
Banks1577154331
Lee15691065476
Jefferson1547329555
Jones1540391473
Elbert15007455112
Grady14905394512
Mitchell1479492715
Ben Hill14725665518
Greene1457293476
Meriwether1446437589
Rabun1445148378
Crisp13296004722
Lamar12746444111
Jeff Davis1248554369
Pierce119711534112
Worth1158546587
Dade1148178101
Cook1145612364
Oglethorpe1144271261
Morgan1138810165
Dodge10729805743
Charlton1035293207
Towns10331144112
Berrien10327382912
Bacon1020335288
Pike100010802311
Early986149413
Brooks919423368
Brantley883654294
Hancock81473591
Screven791131205
Bleckley7896323316
Stewart77199220
Johnson769315407
Atkinson761219161
Dooly7592683012
Evans7391851510
Candler7291893526
Wilkinson718190260
Clinch717215241
Seminole716185171
Jenkins709117393
Montgomery709156192
Telfair6975444311
Long687169111
Irwin6692221710
Wilkes659391176
Jasper6486921815
Miller63215984
Treutlen620213203
Heard604212143
McIntosh603138132
Pulaski5952893010
Macon586215234
Turner585387303
Terrell552229412
Crawford508123152
Twiggs499188336
Lincoln494272222
Taylor490279203
Lanier48326694
Randolph459154321
Wilcox4573392818
Wheeler452163212
Calhoun437132140
Marion382158161
Talbot36987170
Warren365143122
Echols35310334
Schley20412840
Clay1805130
Baker1596390
Glascock140118711
Webster1013740
Taliaferro982230
Quitman788010

