UPDATE: Georgia reports 837,443 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,242 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 837,443 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 57,513 hospitalized for treatment, and 15,928 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 15, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 836,344 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,129 new cases were confirmed on March 16, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 199,063 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 15, 2021, the state reports that 2,740,601 vaccines have been administered.

On March 16, in Columbus, 13,242 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 352 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,814 total cases today, March 16. There were 5,671 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,066 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 16 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

