UPDATE: Georgia reports 837,443 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,242 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 837,443 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 57,513 hospitalized for treatment, and 15,928 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 15, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 836,344 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,129 new cases were confirmed on March 16, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 199,063 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 15, 2021the state reports that 2,740,601 vaccines have been administered.

On March 16, in Columbus, 13,242 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 352 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,814 total cases today, March 16. There were 5,671 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,066 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 16 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett821221268795464
Fulton7651612578113180
Cobb568451498688470
DeKalb53371582382864
Non-GA Resident247685098419133
Hall24148179739322
Clayton21756231139219
Cherokee20920748127311
Chatham19034250837024
Richmond18960425737181
Henry17848515326027
Forsyth1669136591568
Whitfield14346175921613
Muscogee13242170035245
Bibb12987218436836
Clarke1227921391217
Douglas11175270416132
Columbia10670537615539
Bartow10551293418914
Paulding10104512514941
Houston9587418917658
Floyd9576170616733
Coweta8298503816512
Barrow822410131171
Jackson8171116212711
Walton7646227221719
Lowndes7444455613061
Carroll7101362312793
Newton7048301219318
Glynn6470128714717
Fayette6288201113615
Gordon624815019410
Walker6050719737
Troup5671146516538
Rockdale5619133414217
Dougherty5334180626917
Catoosa5242475615
Bulloch512114345443
Habersham45633751396
Coffee4181103512732
Murray3931640734
Polk380715317410
Spalding3767201313831
Baldwin375359110512
Effingham3660689594
Laurens3623177414023
Thomas34677781088
Colquitt338911017137
Tift337913539328
Camden3104682265
Liberty2947449541
Ware2910176513521
Stephens2900111722
White28811766312
Oconee2872890595
Toombs28154299214
Chattahoochee2814492102
Lumpkin2691119586
Madison26564684110
Unknown2637816110
Wayne26007646910
Dawson2586266361
Bryan2564795323
Pickens24107865616
Gilmer24094086811
Franklin2286279397
Chattooga2130489617
Decatur20747095313
Harris2066354500
Butts2035732706
Fannin20192065011
Union1968145633
Appling1855382615
Monroe18096878413
Tattnall18044364220
Peach1778713466
Sumter1775707887
Upson1745154710218
Putnam1710359510
Burke17047383222
Emanuel17027905128
Hart16766183515
Haralson16518363345
Washington16053705423
McDuffie1599747385
Banks1577154331
Lee15691066476
Jefferson1547331555
Jones1541391473
Elbert15007455112
Grady14915394512
Mitchell1479492715
Ben Hill14725665518
Greene1461293476
Meriwether1447438589
Rabun1445148378
Crisp13306004722
Lamar12736454111
Jeff Davis1252553369
Pierce119911534112
Worth1158548587
Dade1149178101
Oglethorpe1148271261
Cook1145613364
Morgan1138810165
Dodge10719825645
Charlton1037294217
Towns10361144112
Berrien10337372912
Bacon1022335288
Pike100110852311
Early988149413
Brooks921426368
Brantley887655294
Hancock81473591
Screven793132206
Bleckley7896293316
Stewart77299220
Johnson769316407
Atkinson761219161
Dooly7592683012
Evans7401861511
Candler7291893526
Clinch717215241
Seminole717187171
Wilkinson717190260
Jenkins711117393
Montgomery708156192
Telfair6975454311
Long683170111
Irwin6692221710
Wilkes659391176
Jasper6496931815
Miller63316084
Treutlen621213203
McIntosh605140132
Heard604212143
Pulaski5972893010
Macon586216234
Turner585388303
Terrell552229412
Crawford508123152
Twiggs499188336
Lincoln494272222
Taylor491279203
Lanier48326694
Randolph459154321
Wilcox4583392818
Wheeler452163212
Calhoun437132140
Marion382158161
Talbot37087170
Warren365143123
Echols35310335
Schley20412840
Clay1805130
Baker1596390
Glascock140118711
Webster1013740
Taliaferro992230
Quitman788010

