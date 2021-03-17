 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 838,570 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,302 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 838,570 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 57,635 hospitalized for treatment, and 15,997 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 16, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 837,443 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,171 new cases were confirmed on March 17, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 199,980 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 17, 2021, the state reports that 2,846,173 vaccines have been administered.

On March 17, in Columbus, 13,302 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 353 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,815 total cases today, March 17. There were 5,678 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,072 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 17 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett822401274995864
Fulton7664412658113780
Cobb568881508088570
DeKalb53526586583264
Non-GA Resident248195112423135
Hall24173181039422
Clayton21798231939519
Cherokee20993752527511
Chatham19132253037624
Richmond18965426737281
Henry17881518126227
Forsyth1672736901578
Whitfield14355176221813
Muscogee13302170835345
Bibb12988220136836
Clarke1229621411217
Douglas11178272116332
Columbia10671538815539
Bartow10577294819114
Paulding10129514815342
Houston9594420817658
Floyd9585173116634
Coweta8301507116512
Barrow823410241181
Jackson8179117112711
Walton7652229121919
Lowndes7452456513061
Carroll7109363312793
Newton7057302619318
Glynn6449131014817
Fayette6301204613715
Gordon625215069510
Walker6061721737
Troup5678147516538
Rockdale5633133814217
Dougherty5337180826917
Catoosa5252475615
Bulloch512214375443
Habersham45653761396
Coffee4182103612732
Murray3940640734
Polk381015357410
Spalding3769201813931
Baldwin375459010712
Laurens3624177714023
Effingham3583695574
Thomas34627841088
Colquitt339111017137
Tift338113569328
Camden3101685265
Liberty2974451561
Ware2912176513521
Stephens2902110722
Oconee2884892595
White28811756312
Chattahoochee2815493102
Toombs28154319214
Lumpkin2693119586
Madison26564684210
Wayne26037706910
Unknown2598793110
Dawson2590270361
Bryan2578800323
Pickens24137875716
Gilmer24094096811
Franklin2288284397
Chattooga2134493617
Decatur20757215313
Harris2072354500
Butts2037734706
Fannin20202075110
Union1970145643
Appling1859384615
Monroe18116928413
Tattnall18044384220
Peach1780714466
Sumter1775708887
Upson1746154810218
Putnam1709360520
Burke17057413222
Emanuel17037965128
Hart16766193515
Haralson16548363345
Washington16053705423
McDuffie1600747385
Banks1579154331
Lee15691068476
Jefferson1547331555
Jones1543396473
Elbert15017475212
Grady14905404512
Mitchell1480493715
Ben Hill14725675518
Greene1461297486
Meriwether1448439589
Rabun1447148378
Crisp13376034722
Lamar12736494211
Jeff Davis1255552379
Pierce120011524112
Worth1158548587
Dade1149178101
Oglethorpe1149273271
Cook1145613364
Morgan1138827175
Dodge10719825645
Charlton1037293217
Towns10371144212
Berrien10337382912
Bacon1022336288
Pike100210852311
Early989149413
Brooks920426368
Brantley887656294
Hancock81473591
Screven793132206
Bleckley7896303316
Stewart77299220
Johnson770317407
Dooly7632683112
Atkinson761219161
Evans7431871611
Candler7301893526
Wilkinson718191260
Clinch717215241
Seminole716189171
Jenkins711117393
Montgomery708156192
Telfair6975474311
Irwin6692221810
Long668171101
Wilkes660391176
Jasper6536911815
McIntosh638140142
Miller63816184
Treutlen621213203
Heard603214143
Pulaski5972913010
Macon587217234
Turner587387303
Terrell552229412
Crawford508126152
Twiggs499189336
Lincoln494272222
Taylor492279203
Lanier48226694
Randolph460155321
Wilcox4603392818
Wheeler452163212
Calhoun437132140
Marion382158161
Talbot37287170
Warren366143123
Echols35310335
Schley20413040
Clay1805130
Baker1596390
Glascock140118711
Webster1013740
Taliaferro992230
Quitman788110

Trending Stories