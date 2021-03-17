UPDATE: Georgia reports 838,570 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,302 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 838,570 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 57,635 hospitalized for treatment, and 15,997 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 16, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 837,443 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,171 new cases were confirmed on March 17, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 199,980 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 17, 2021, the state reports that 2,846,173 vaccines have been administered.

On March 17, in Columbus, 13,302 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 353 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,815 total cases today, March 17. There were 5,678 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,072 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 17 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: