UPDATE: Georgia reports 839,823 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,363 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 839,823 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 57,721 hospitalized for treatment, and 16,053 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 17, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 838,570 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,286 new cases were confirmed on March 18, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 200,994 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 18, 2021, the state reports that 2,956,040 vaccines have been administered.

On March 18, in Columbus, 13,363 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 356 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,830 total cases today, March 18. There were 5,688 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,079 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 18 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett823371286696265
Fulton7678712745114080
Cobb570061519888770
DeKalb53650590383664
Non-GA Resident248405133424135
Hall24192183039622
Clayton21830234339519
Cherokee21026759327711
Chatham19139255937624
Richmond18984427237481
Henry17912521226627
Forsyth1675137221578
Whitfield14370176821813
Muscogee13363170735645
Bibb12993221237236
Clarke1230921451197
Douglas11194273716433
Columbia10685539715639
Bartow10599297419114
Paulding10141518915542
Houston9606421917758
Floyd9594173616634
Coweta8312509116712
Barrow824710431191
Jackson8192118012811
Walton7666230921919
Lowndes7464457213061
Carroll7111364212893
Newton7070305219318
Glynn6452131414817
Fayette6314206513715
Gordon626315109510
Walker6074722757
Troup5688147516637
Rockdale5642135114217
Dougherty5338181427017
Catoosa5260479615
Bulloch512514405643
Habersham45673761407
Coffee4182103612732
Murray3947643734
Polk381015337410
Spalding3777201913932
Baldwin375559310712
Laurens3627177714023
Effingham3587704584
Thomas34647851088
Colquitt339311017137
Tift338213569329
Camden3102686265
Liberty3054455561
Ware2915176713521
Stephens2904111722
Oconee2887907605
White28821776312
Chattahoochee2830496102
Toombs28174309214
Lumpkin2696124586
Madison26584684210
Unknown2610793110
Wayne26107716910
Dawson2594270361
Bryan2568816333
Pickens24157895816
Gilmer24104106811
Franklin2290285397
Chattooga2134493607
Harris2079354500
Decatur20787225313
Butts2042736716
Fannin20202085110
Union1972145643
Appling1849381615
Monroe18116978413
Tattnall18054384220
Peach1781719466
Sumter1775708887
Upson1747154910218
Putnam1709361520
Burke17077433322
Emanuel17067975128
Hart16786203515
Haralson16568373345
Washington16073705423
McDuffie1603747385
Banks1579155331
Lee15701069486
Jefferson1547333555
Jones1543396493
Elbert15017475212
Grady14905404512
Mitchell1481495715
Ben Hill14725675518
Greene1461299486
Meriwether1449438589
Rabun1448148378
Crisp13766064722
Lamar12746494211
Jeff Davis1258552379
Pierce120111524112
Worth1159549587
Dade1150178101
Oglethorpe1150274271
Cook1145615364
Morgan1141831185
Dodge10719835645
Charlton1037293217
Towns10371144212
Berrien10327382912
Bacon1023336288
Pike100210872311
Early989150413
Brooks921430368
Brantley889658294
Hancock81474591
Screven793132206
Bleckley7896303316
Stewart774100220
Johnson772317407
Dooly7702683112
Atkinson762221161
Evans7451871611
Candler7311893526
Seminole718188171
Wilkinson718191260
Clinch717215241
Jenkins711119393
Montgomery708157192
Telfair6975484311
Irwin6692221810
Wilkes660391176
Long659173101
Jasper6546911815
Miller64216284
McIntosh637141142
Treutlen621213203
Heard604215143
Pulaski5972933010
Turner588387313
Macon587218234
Terrell552229412
Crawford508126152
Twiggs499192336
Lincoln495272222
Taylor492279203
Lanier48226694
Wilcox4613402818
Randolph460155321
Wheeler452163213
Calhoun437132140
Marion382158161
Talbot37287170
Warren366143123
Echols35310235
Schley20413040
Clay1805130
Baker1596390
Glascock140119711
Webster1013840
Taliaferro992230
Quitman788110

