UPDATE: Georgia reports 839,823 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,363 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 839,823 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 57,721 hospitalized for treatment, and 16,053 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 17, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 838,570 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,286 new cases were confirmed on March 18, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 200,994 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 18, 2021, the state reports that 2,956,040 vaccines have been administered.

On March 18, in Columbus, 13,363 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 356 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,830 total cases today, March 18. There were 5,688 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,079 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 18 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: