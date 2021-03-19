 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 841,084 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,397 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 841,084 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 57,822 hospitalized for treatment, and 16,095 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 18, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 839,823 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,304 new cases were confirmed on March 19, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 201,333 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 19, 2021, the state reports that 1,935,333 vaccines have been administered.

On March 19, in Columbus, 13,397 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 357 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,852 total cases today, March 19. There were 5,691 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,079 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 19 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett824301288596665
Fulton7692812766114480
Cobb571211521188870
DeKalb53763591983864
Non-GA Resident248765148425136
Hall24208183239622
Clayton21860234539719
Cherokee21073760427811
Chatham19154256137624
Richmond18997428237581
Henry17935521926627
Forsyth1680437331588
Whitfield14389177221813
Muscogee13397172535745
Bibb13014220837536
Clarke1231821461207
Douglas11213273916533
Columbia10688540315639
Bartow10645297619114
Paulding10158519115542
Floyd9617175616734
Houston9615423017958
Coweta8320509016812
Barrow825910431201
Jackson8198118012811
Walton7680231622019
Lowndes7468457113061
Carroll7115364312893
Newton7074306019518
Glynn6451131514918
Fayette6322206613715
Gordon627415099610
Walker6085723757
Troup5691147516637
Rockdale5653135114217
Dougherty5343181627117
Catoosa5273479615
Bulloch512814425643
Habersham45683791407
Coffee4182103612732
Murray3951642734
Polk382915397410
Spalding3787203714032
Baldwin375859510712
Laurens3628177814023
Effingham3589703584
Thomas34677881088
Colquitt339611037137
Tift338413579429
Camden3104688265
Liberty3056455561
Ware2917176713521
Oconee2907907605
Stephens2907111722
White28861776312
Chattahoochee2852500102
Toombs28224309214
Lumpkin2698124586
Madison26594684210
Wayne26177716910
Bryan2598817333
Dawson2596270361
Unknown2591787110
Pickens24167885816
Gilmer24084106811
Franklin2291286397
Chattooga2136500607
Decatur20807205313
Harris2079356500
Butts2043736716
Fannin20172105110
Union1976145653
Appling1850381625
Monroe18146998413
Tattnall18044384220
Peach1783718466
Sumter1775712887
Upson1747155710218
Putnam1718368520
Burke17087453322
Emanuel17067975128
Hart16796203515
Haralson16628393345
Washington16083715423
McDuffie1604748385
Banks1583156331
Lee15711069486
Jefferson1547333555
Jones1546396493
Elbert15027485212
Grady14905434512
Mitchell1481495715
Ben Hill14725675518
Greene1463299486
Meriwether1451440589
Rabun1449148378
Crisp13916074722
Lamar12756514211
Jeff Davis1261552379
Pierce120211534212
Worth1162548587
Oglethorpe1154274271
Dade1151178101
Cook1145615364
Morgan1144840185
Dodge10729835645
Towns10391144212
Charlton1037293217
Berrien10337382912
Bacon1023336288
Pike100611182311
Early990150413
Brooks922432368
Brantley889659294
Hancock81674591
Screven794133206
Bleckley7896303316
Dooly7782683112
Stewart774100220
Johnson773317407
Atkinson762222161
Evans7451871611
Candler7331893526
Seminole720188171
Wilkinson719190260
Clinch718215241
Jenkins711119393
Montgomery706157192
Telfair7005484311
Irwin6692221810
Long660175101
Wilkes660391176
Jasper6556901815
Miller64416484
McIntosh638140142
Treutlen621212203
Heard606216143
Pulaski5982953010
Turner590387313
Macon587218234
Terrell553229422
Crawford509126152
Twiggs500192336
Lincoln495272232
Taylor493279213
Lanier48226694
Wilcox4643392818
Randolph460155321
Wheeler452163213
Calhoun433132140
Marion382158161
Talbot37488170
Warren366143123
Echols35310235
Schley20413040
Clay1805130
Baker1596390
Glascock140119711
Webster1013840
Taliaferro992230
Quitman788110

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

58° / 42°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 58° 42°

Saturday

60° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 60° 45°

Sunday

69° / 47°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 6% 69° 47°

Monday

73° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 73° 52°

Tuesday

74° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 74° 56°

Wednesday

75° / 59°
Rain
Rain 70% 75° 59°

Thursday

75° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 75° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

59°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

60°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

59°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

57°

9 PM
Cloudy
18%
57°

56°

10 PM
Cloudy
23%
56°

56°

11 PM
Cloudy
9%
56°

55°

12 AM
Cloudy
16%
55°

53°

1 AM
Cloudy
11%
53°

52°

2 AM
Cloudy
3%
52°

50°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
50°

49°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
49°

47°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
47°

46°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

44°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
44°

43°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
43°

44°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

46°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

48°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

50°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

52°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
52°

54°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

56°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

57°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories