UPDATE: Georgia reports 841,084 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,397 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 841,084 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 57,822 hospitalized for treatment, and 16,095 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 18, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 839,823 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,304 new cases were confirmed on March 19, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 201,333 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 19, 2021, the state reports that 1,935,333 vaccines have been administered.

On March 19, in Columbus, 13,397 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 357 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,852 total cases today, March 19. There were 5,691 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,079 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 19 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: