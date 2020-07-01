UPDATE: Georgia reports 84,237 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 1,741 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 84,237 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 11,275 hospitalized for treatment and 2,827 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 81,291 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 8,556 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 1,741 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 49 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 557 cases. Currently, there are 1,464 positive cases in Troup County and 336 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Gwinnett 8362 173 Fulton 7277 314 DeKalb 5959 173 Cobb 5081 245 Non-Georgia Resident 4648 48 Hall 3252 60 Unknown 2395 2 Clayton 2002 79 Dougherty 1914 155 Muscogee 1741 49 Troup 1464 34 Chatham 1379 37 Cherokee 1348 43 Henry 1243 33 Lowndes 1237 12 Whitfield 1152 10 Richmond 1012 49 Colquitt 992 18 Douglas 971 36 Bibb 922 40 Forsyth 851 15 Glynn 839 6 Tift 754 26 Carroll 730 39 Bartow 714 42 Habersham 699 35 Coweta 684 16 Houston 652 24 Paulding 627 15 Newton 616 11 Clarke 574 15 Coffee 564 17 Sumter 557 50 Floyd 539 15 Barrow 532 25 Baldwin 517 34 Columbia 505 9 Rockdale 471 11 Thomas 459 32 Mitchell 451 38 Ware 448 15 Spalding 425 32 Walton 417 28 Chattahoochee 413 0 Gordon 399 18 Bulloch 391 4 Jackson 390 10 Lee 390 22 Upson 363 43 Fayette 346 19 Harris 336 9 Walker 325 11 Worth 317 22 Catoosa 314 8 Butts 276 33 Crisp 274 12 Early 264 31 Appling 260 14 Toombs 254 5 Decatur 253 8 Bacon 244 4 Stephens 234 6 Terrell 227 27 Murray 222 2 Hancock 217 32 Dooly 209 12 Grady 208 4 Polk 208 2 Randolph 200 25 Franklin 197 1 Gilmer 189 2 Meriwether 187 3 Echols 185 0 Laurens 177 1 Turner 177 16 Pierce 174 5 Ben Hill 168 1 Monroe 165 17 Calhoun 163 5 Oconee 159 10 Brooks 158 11 Putnam 157 12 Atkinson 152 2 Effingham 148 1 Cook 147 1 Burke 146 7 Dawson 144 3 White 143 4 Tattnall 141 0 Lumpkin 140 3 Banks 138 0 Lanier 137 3 Camden 135 2 Bryan 134 5 Stewart 129 3 Liberty 127 1 Wilcox 127 15 Lamar 121 6 Telfair 120 3 Berrien 119 0 Emanuel 118 3 Macon 116 9 Jeff Davis 112 2 Washington 110 1 Jefferson 109 1 Jenkins 109 11 Clinch 107 3 Peach 107 9 Elbert 106 0 Dodge 104 2 Fannin 101 1 Madison 101 4 McDuffie 101 6 Greene 98 9 Brantley 96 2 Pickens 95 5 Screven 93 6 Oglethorpe 91 7 Johnson 90 2 Pike 90 3 Marion 82 2 Jones 77 0 Wayne 77 0 Haralson 76 5 Union 76 3 Wilkinson 76 8 Talbot 73 2 Jasper 69 1 Dade 67 1 Irwin 63 1 Bleckley 62 1 Chattooga 62 2 Hart 60 0 Clay 57 2 Wilkes 57 1 Charlton 56 2 Morgan 52 0 Heard 51 3 Pulaski 50 2 Seminole 50 2 Miller 49 0 Wheeler 49 0 Long 46 1 Crawford 45 0 Rabun 45 3 Towns 45 1 Baker 43 3 Candler 43 0 McIntosh 43 1 Lincoln 38 1 Montgomery 32 0 Taylor 28 2 Twiggs 26 1 Evans 25 0 Schley 25 1 Treutlen 23 1 Warren 23 0 Webster 22 1 Quitman 17 1 Glascock 7 0 Taliaferro 2 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.