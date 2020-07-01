UPDATE: Georgia reports 84,237 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 1,741 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 84,237 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 11,275 hospitalized for treatment and 2,827 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 81,291 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 8,556 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 1,741 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 49 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 557 cases. Currently, there are 1,464 positive cases in Troup County and 336 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Gwinnett8362173
Fulton7277314
DeKalb5959173
Cobb5081245
Non-Georgia Resident464848
Hall325260
Unknown23952
Clayton200279
Dougherty1914155
Muscogee174149
Troup146434
Chatham137937
Cherokee134843
Henry124333
Lowndes123712
Whitfield115210
Richmond101249
Colquitt99218
Douglas97136
Bibb92240
Forsyth85115
Glynn8396
Tift75426
Carroll73039
Bartow71442
Habersham69935
Coweta68416
Houston65224
Paulding62715
Newton61611
Clarke57415
Coffee56417
Sumter55750
Floyd53915
Barrow53225
Baldwin51734
Columbia5059
Rockdale47111
Thomas45932
Mitchell45138
Ware44815
Spalding42532
Walton41728
Chattahoochee4130
Gordon39918
Bulloch3914
Jackson39010
Lee39022
Upson36343
Fayette34619
Harris3369
Walker32511
Worth31722
Catoosa3148
Butts27633
Crisp27412
Early26431
Appling26014
Toombs2545
Decatur2538
Bacon2444
Stephens2346
Terrell22727
Murray2222
Hancock21732
Dooly20912
Grady2084
Polk2082
Randolph20025
Franklin1971
Gilmer1892
Meriwether1873
Echols1850
Laurens1771
Turner17716
Pierce1745
Ben Hill1681
Monroe16517
Calhoun1635
Oconee15910
Brooks15811
Putnam15712
Atkinson1522
Effingham1481
Cook1471
Burke1467
Dawson1443
White1434
Tattnall1410
Lumpkin1403
Banks1380
Lanier1373
Camden1352
Bryan1345
Stewart1293
Liberty1271
Wilcox12715
Lamar1216
Telfair1203
Berrien1190
Emanuel1183
Macon1169
Jeff Davis1122
Washington1101
Jefferson1091
Jenkins10911
Clinch1073
Peach1079
Elbert1060
Dodge1042
Fannin1011
Madison1014
McDuffie1016
Greene989
Brantley962
Pickens955
Screven936
Oglethorpe917
Johnson902
Pike903
Marion822
Jones770
Wayne770
Haralson765
Union763
Wilkinson768
Talbot732
Jasper691
Dade671
Irwin631
Bleckley621
Chattooga622
Hart600
Clay572
Wilkes571
Charlton562
Morgan520
Heard513
Pulaski502
Seminole502
Miller490
Wheeler490
Long461
Crawford450
Rabun453
Towns451
Baker433
Candler430
McIntosh431
Lincoln381
Montgomery320
Taylor282
Twiggs261
Evans250
Schley251
Treutlen231
Warren230
Webster221
Quitman171
Glascock70
Taliaferro20

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories