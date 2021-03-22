UPDATE: Georgia reports 843,675 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,450 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 843,675 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 57,961 hospitalized for treatment, and 16,171 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 19, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 841,084 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 542 new cases were confirmed on March 22, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 202,707 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 22, 2021, the state reports that 3,207,113 vaccines have been administered.

On March 22, in Columbus, 13,450 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 362 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,861 total cases today, March 22. There were 5,710 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,084 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 22 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: