 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 843,675 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,450 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 843,675 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 57,961 hospitalized for treatment, and 16,171 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 19, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 841,084 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 542 new cases were confirmed on March 22, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 202,707 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 22, 2021, the state reports that 3,207,113 vaccines have been administered.

On March 22, in Columbus, 13,450 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 362 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,861 total cases today, March 22. There were 5,710 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,084 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 22 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett826391302097065
Fulton7734312904115380
Cobb574051537989171
DeKalb54079597684164
Non-GA Resident246375185430136
Hall24250185839623
Clayton22000236139819
Cherokee21188770728011
Chatham19261258337724
Richmond19036428637583
Henry18013526426627
Forsyth1687737671598
Whitfield14424177921913
Muscogee13450173236246
Bibb13025222837836
Clarke1233921491207
Douglas11268276616535
Bartow10711300119514
Columbia10697540815639
Paulding10210525115642
Floyd9671178916734
Houston9631424117958
Coweta8346511917012
Barrow829110581201
Jackson8222118412811
Walton7717232722119
Lowndes7495457113061
Carroll7133366112895
Newton7103309819618
Glynn6416132514918
Fayette6352207613715
Gordon628815169610
Walker6094724757
Troup5710147417037
Rockdale5685137014317
Dougherty5353182127217
Catoosa5288480615
Bulloch512914465845
Habersham45683821417
Coffee4184103612832
Murray3960642734
Polk384015487510
Spalding3798204614232
Baldwin376259710712
Laurens3630177914023
Effingham3620708584
Thomas34697961098
Colquitt340111067137
Tift338413579429
Camden3100691265
Liberty3067461571
Oconee2925911605
Ware2921177013621
Stephens2911111732
White28891796312
Chattahoochee2861530102
Toombs28454319314
Lumpkin2700127586
Madison26634684310
Wayne26247716911
Dawson2602271371
Bryan2591818333
Unknown2581782110
Pickens24207985816
Gilmer24144116811
Franklin2292286397
Chattooga2141507607
Decatur20857235313
Harris2084356500
Butts2051745716
Fannin20222115110
Union1976144653
Appling1853381625
Monroe18197108413
Tattnall18064404220
Peach1784722466
Sumter1777714887
Upson1755156110218
Putnam1726368520
Burke17107473322
Emanuel17107995128
Hart16826223515
Haralson16648443345
McDuffie1608755385
Washington16083715423
Banks1585156331
Lee15741068486
Jefferson1548335555
Jones1546399503
Elbert15057485212
Grady14925434512
Mitchell1483496715
Ben Hill14755675618
Greene1464299486
Meriwether1459440619
Rabun1449148378
Crisp13946084722
Lamar12816564211
Jeff Davis1261559379
Pierce120611564312
Worth1163549587
Oglethorpe1156274271
Dade1153178101
Morgan1153847195
Cook1147615364
Dodge10729845645
Towns10441144212
Charlton1040293217
Berrien10337392912
Bacon1025336288
Pike100711222311
Early993148413
Brooks9234353610
Brantley890662294
Hancock81774591
Screven796134206
Bleckley7896303317
Dooly7782683112
Johnson776317407
Stewart774100220
Atkinson762222161
Evans7451891611
Candler7351893526
Seminole722187171
Wilkinson720190260
Clinch718215241
Jenkins712119393
Montgomery706158192
Telfair7005494311
Irwin6702221810
McIntosh668141142
Wilkes661395176
Jasper6566911815
Long647175101
Miller64716584
Treutlen622212203
Heard607217143
Pulaski5972973010
Turner591387313
Macon588220234
Terrell554229422
Crawford510127152
Twiggs503191346
Lincoln496274232
Taylor494280223
Lanier48226694
Wilcox4663402818
Randolph462155321
Wheeler452163213
Calhoun433132140
Marion382159162
Talbot37488170
Warren366143123
Echols35310235
Schley20413040
Clay1805130
Baker1606390
Glascock142119711
Webster1013840
Taliaferro992230
Quitman788110

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

74° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 74° 56°

Tuesday

75° / 58°
Cloudy
Cloudy 21% 75° 58°

Wednesday

75° / 60°
AM Showers
AM Showers 48% 75° 60°

Thursday

83° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 83° 67°

Friday

76° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 76° 59°

Saturday

81° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 81° 63°

Sunday

77° / 52°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 77° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

73°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
72°

69°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

66°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
64°

63°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
63°

62°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
62°

60°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
60°

59°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
59°

59°

3 AM
Cloudy
3%
59°

59°

4 AM
Cloudy
3%
59°

59°

5 AM
Cloudy
3%
59°

58°

6 AM
Cloudy
4%
58°

57°

7 AM
Cloudy
4%
57°

57°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
57°

57°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
57°

60°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
60°

64°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
64°

66°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
66°

68°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

70°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

71°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
71°

73°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories