 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 844,720 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,470 in Columbus

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 844,720 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 58,068 hospitalized for treatment, and 16,187 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 22, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 843,675 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,119 new cases were confirmed on March 23, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 203,453 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 22, 2021the state reports that 3,207,113 vaccines have been administered.

On March 23, in Columbus, 13,470 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 362 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,889 total cases today, March 23. There were 5,711 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,085 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 23 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett827481308797065
Fulton7749412971115382
Cobb574611544589372
DeKalb54211600584064
Non-GA Resident245375199430137
Hall24275186839723
Clayton22023237939919
Cherokee21231775328011
Chatham19295259637825
Richmond19053429537583
Henry18040527626627
Forsyth1690537991598
Whitfield14438178421913
Muscogee13470174236246
Bibb13041222837836
Clarke1235221551207
Douglas11282277416535
Bartow10728301219514
Columbia10701541615639
Paulding10222528315643
Floyd9684180916835
Houston9656425118158
Coweta8355512617112
Barrow830310621201
Jackson8227118812811
Walton7724233422119
Lowndes7511456913161
Carroll7136366412897
Newton7113311419619
Glynn6428132814918
Fayette6359208313715
Gordon630315199610
Walker6109724767
Troup5711147917037
Rockdale5692137214317
Dougherty5343183527118
Catoosa5306482615
Bulloch513014475845
Habersham45703831417
Coffee4185103712832
Murray3963643734
Polk384615527510
Spalding3803205114232
Baldwin376459910712
Laurens3629178114023
Effingham3628711584
Thomas34688011098
Colquitt339811167237
Tift338413599429
Camden3095693265
Liberty3080458571
Oconee2929914606
Ware2922177913621
Stephens2916111732
White28921786312
Chattahoochee2889537102
Toombs28474349314
Lumpkin2701128586
Madison26654674310
Wayne26257776911
Dawson2604274371
Bryan2593822333
Unknown2581788110
Pickens24237995816
Gilmer24154136811
Franklin2294287397
Chattooga2141512607
Harris2085356500
Decatur20817295313
Butts2056752716
Fannin20252135111
Union1978144653
Appling1851381625
Monroe18237078413
Tattnall18124414220
Peach1786725466
Sumter1779716897
Upson1756156310218
Putnam1726368520
Emanuel17117995128
Burke17107503322
Hart16826233515
Haralson16678463345
Washington16093795423
McDuffie1608756385
Banks1585156331
Lee15661078486
Jefferson1550337555
Jones1546398503
Elbert15077485212
Grady14955444512
Mitchell1485498715
Ben Hill14765695618
Greene1466299486
Meriwether1462441649
Rabun1452148388
Crisp13966104722
Lamar12826564211
Jeff Davis1261559379
Pierce120711574312
Worth1162551587
Oglethorpe1159275271
Dade1154179101
Morgan1153847195
Cook1149615364
Bacon1101339288
Dodge10729865645
Towns10461144212
Charlton1041294217
Berrien10337402912
Pike100811262311
Early992149413
Brooks9234363611
Brantley892663294
Hancock81975591
Screven797134207
Bleckley7906313317
Johnson779317407
Dooly7782683112
Stewart774100220
Atkinson762223161
Evans7451891711
Candler7361893526
Wilkinson720190260
Seminole719192171
Clinch718215241
Jenkins712119393
Montgomery706158192
Telfair7015514311
Irwin6702221810
McIntosh668141142
Wilkes661396176
Jasper6576921816
Miller64716684
Long639175101
Treutlen622212203
Heard607217143
Pulaski5972973010
Macon593220234
Turner591387313
Terrell554229422
Crawford512127152
Twiggs504192346
Lincoln496274232
Taylor494280223
Lanier48326894
Wilcox4663412818
Randolph463155321
Wheeler452163213
Calhoun434133140
Marion382159162
Talbot37489170
Warren367143123
Echols35310335
Schley20413040
Clay1805130
Baker1606390
Glascock142119711
Webster1013840
Taliaferro1002230
Quitman788110

