 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 845,560 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,497 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 845,560 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 58,183 hospitalized for treatment, and 16,257 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 23, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 844,720 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 912 new cases were confirmed on March 24, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 203,837 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 23, 2021the state reports that 3,210,902 vaccines have been administered.

On March 24, in Columbus, 13,497 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 362 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,889 total cases today, March 24. There were 5,718 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,086 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 24 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett828501309497065
Fulton7763513011116482
Cobb575541548389773
DeKalb54307601284664
Non-GA Resident243985208432137
Hall24298186940123
Clayton22056238640019
Cherokee21272776228111
Chatham19335259737925
Richmond19067431537883
Henry18051529126627
Forsyth1693638161598
Whitfield14445178821913
Muscogee13497174236246
Bibb13048222837936
Clarke1236721551227
Douglas11297277416535
Bartow10744302019614
Columbia10708542715639
Paulding10241529315643
Floyd9705182016835
Houston9673425218058
Coweta8358513017512
Barrow831610631211
Jackson8236119012911
Walton7732234122219
Lowndes7515456913161
Carroll7150366812897
Newton7125312119819
Glynn6428133114918
Fayette6370208613915
Gordon631015239610
Walker6129729767
Troup5718148117037
Rockdale5703137414317
Dougherty5340184227019
Catoosa5315485615
Bulloch513414475845
Habersham45733841437
Coffee4187103612932
Murray3969642734
Polk384815557510
Spalding3807205414232
Baldwin376460110712
Effingham3636713594
Laurens3631178614023
Thomas34678041098
Colquitt338811277337
Tift338513659429
Camden3096693265
Liberty3087459581
Oconee2934915606
Ware2923178013621
Stephens2919111732
White28941786412
Chattahoochee2889537112
Toombs28474349314
Lumpkin2702128606
Madison26664684410
Wayne26347797011
Dawson2606275371
Bryan2598825333
Unknown2552784110
Pickens24258025816
Gilmer24144146811
Franklin2295287397
Chattooga2145513607
Harris2086356500
Decatur20797325313
Butts2057752716
Fannin20262145211
Union1978145653
Appling1858381625
Monroe18247088413
Tattnall18134404220
Peach1789725466
Sumter1779716897
Upson1756156610118
Putnam1727368520
Burke17137503422
Emanuel17127995128
Hart16826243515
Haralson16678483345
Washington16103795423
McDuffie1609757385
Banks1587156331
Lee15581088496
Jefferson1550337575
Jones1550398503
Elbert15077485312
Grady14945474512
Mitchell1485499715
Ben Hill14765725618
Greene1467301496
Meriwether1463441649
Rabun1452148388
Crisp13976124722
Lamar12826564311
Jeff Davis1261561379
Pierce120811574312
Oglethorpe1159275271
Worth1159555587
Dade1155179101
Morgan1154852195
Cook1150616364
Bacon1111339288
Dodge10729895645
Towns10491144212
Charlton1041293217
Berrien10347402912
Pike100811272311
Early992149413
Brooks9244363611
Brantley891667294
Hancock81974601
Screven797135207
Bleckley7906323317
Johnson779317407
Dooly7772713112
Stewart774100220
Atkinson762222161
Evans7451901711
Candler7351893626
Seminole719193171
Wilkinson719190260
Clinch718215241
Jenkins713119393
Montgomery706158192
Telfair7015524311
Irwin6702221810
McIntosh668141142
Wilkes661396186
Jasper6586941816
Miller64716784
Long639175101
Treutlen622212203
Heard607217143
Pulaski5982973010
Macon593220234
Turner591387313
Terrell554229422
Crawford513128152
Twiggs506192356
Lincoln496276232
Taylor496280223
Lanier48426894
Wilcox4673422818
Randolph463155321
Wheeler452163213
Calhoun433133140
Marion384159162
Talbot37389170
Warren367143133
Echols35310535
Schley20413040
Clay1805230
Baker1606490
Glascock142119711
Webster1013840
Taliaferro1002230
Quitman798110

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

74° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 74° 62°

Thursday

85° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 23% 85° 66°

Friday

77° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 64% 77° 64°

Saturday

84° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 22% 84° 65°

Sunday

77° / 51°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 77° 51°

Monday

72° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 72° 54°

Tuesday

77° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 77° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

6 PM
Cloudy
2%
74°

74°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
74°

72°

8 PM
Cloudy
4%
72°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
4%
71°

69°

10 PM
Cloudy
8%
69°

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
12%
68°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
18%
67°

67°

1 AM
Few Showers
31%
67°

66°

2 AM
Showers
36%
66°

65°

3 AM
Showers
38%
65°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
22%
64°

63°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
63°

63°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
63°

64°

9 AM
Cloudy
11%
64°

66°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

68°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
68°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
70°

72°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
72°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
78°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
83°

83°

5 PM
Cloudy
11%
83°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories