UPDATE: Georgia reports 845,560 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,497 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 845,560 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 58,183 hospitalized for treatment, and 16,257 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 23, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 844,720 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 912 new cases were confirmed on March 24, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 203,837 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of March 23, 2021, the state reports that 3,210,902 vaccines have been administered.

On March 24, in Columbus, 13,497 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 362 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,889 total cases today, March 24. There were 5,718 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,086 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 24 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

