UPDATE: Georgia reports 850,413 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,608 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 850,413 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 58,533 hospitalized for treatment, and 16,523 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 24, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 845,560 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 825 new cases were confirmed on March 29, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 206,008 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

On March 29, in Columbus, 13,608 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 369 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,893 total cases today, March 29. There were 5,757 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,103 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 29 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: