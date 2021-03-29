 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 850,413 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,608 in Columbus

Georgia
GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 850,413 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 58,533 hospitalized for treatment, and 16,523 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 24, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 845,560 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 825 new cases were confirmed on March 29, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 206,008 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

On March 29, in Columbus, 13,608 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 369 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,893 total cases today, March 29. There were 5,757 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,103 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 29 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett833251326198966
Fulton7820513223117982
Cobb579861571290975
DeKalb54903617786765
Hall24386189741023
Non-GA Resident238435272443138
Clayton22276240140719
Cherokee21484788128511
Chatham19429264139025
Richmond19170432338584
Henry18221538327027
Forsyth1708539061618
Whitfield14530181722213
Muscogee13608176036946
Bibb13073223938435
Clarke1241521601287
Douglas11394282516636
Bartow10815305120014
Columbia10735545915639
Paulding10325538615843
Floyd9756183017335
Houston9728426918458
Coweta8385514918012
Barrow837710731261
Jackson8300120613111
Walton7789236622519
Lowndes7555462513263
Carroll7203369912897
Newton7165315420319
Glynn6452133314918
Fayette6407210814115
Gordon635115319810
Walker6186742767
Rockdale5760140514317
Troup5757148017537
Dougherty5376184827020
Catoosa5355498615
Bulloch515214516147
Habersham45843881438
Coffee4196103413233
Murray3998653744
Polk386315717710
Spalding3843205914633
Baldwin377961510914
Effingham3661719614
Laurens3636178814123
Thomas34848091129
Colquitt344911227340
Tift339113769429
Camden3129697275
Liberty3104502591
Oconee2957915617
Ware2932178613621
Stephens2925112752
White29051786412
Chattahoochee2893539122
Toombs28534379314
Lumpkin2708130616
Madison26744694410
Wayne26537857210
Dawson2625278381
Bryan2602835333
Unknown2521789110
Pickens24348085816
Gilmer24234136911
Franklin2300287407
Chattooga2161517607
Butts2104754726
Harris2103357530
Decatur21007335413
Fannin20432225311
Union1985146653
Appling1869382635
Monroe18287108513
Tattnall18194424220
Peach1796733466
Sumter1782720898
Upson1758157010319
Putnam1737368520
Burke17187513522
Emanuel17128015128
Hart16836293515
Haralson16738553445
McDuffie1614759385
Washington16143795423
Banks1595156331
Lee15671095496
Jefferson1552341575
Jones1546402524
Elbert15097485313
Grady15035464512
Mitchell1496505736
Ben Hill14785755618
Greene1469301526
Rabun1468156388
Meriwether1467443669
Crisp14006144923
Lamar12896594311
Jeff Davis1267561379
Bacon1258339288
Pierce121311554312
Worth1166557587
Dade1163180101
Oglethorpe1163275271
Morgan1162863226
Cook1150623364
Dodge10739895645
Towns10541144212
Charlton1043293237
Berrien10377472912
Pike101911322412
Early999150424
Brooks9294363611
Brantley897669304
Hancock82274591
Screven798140208
Bleckley7916323317
Johnson779319417
Dooly7782753112
Stewart776101220
Atkinson767225161
Evans7481901711
Candler7351893628
Seminole726195171
Wilkinson723190270
Clinch718215251
Jenkins715120393
Montgomery706158192
Telfair7055534311
Irwin6722221810
McIntosh666142142
Wilkes666397196
Jasper6627041820
Miller65416984
Long634175101
Treutlen621213223
Heard612217153
Pulaski6013023210
Macon596233234
Turner593387313
Terrell555231422
Crawford517132152
Twiggs506192366
Lincoln498279242
Taylor496280223
Lanier48827094
Wilcox4723432818
Randolph463155321
Wheeler453164213
Calhoun439133140
Marion384159172
Talbot37489170
Warren367144133
Echols35510645
Schley20413140
Clay1805230
Baker1606490
Glascock142119711
Webster1013840
Taliaferro1002230
Quitman808120

