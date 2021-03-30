 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 851,306 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,620 in Columbus

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 851,306 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 58,660 hospitalized for treatment, and 16,533 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 30, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 850,413 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 925 new cases were confirmed on March 29, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 206,435 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

On March 30, in Columbus, 13,620 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 369 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,912 total cases today, March 30. There were 5,765 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,103 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 30 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMEDANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett834101329198967
Fulton7829813235118282
Cobb580731575990975
DeKalb55014618386766
Hall24407190241024
Non-GA Resident238325268443138
Clayton22304240540719
Cherokee21518788728511
Chatham19460264839025
Richmond19177433038584
Henry18236538927027
Forsyth1712339191618
Whitfield14536183122213
Muscogee13620176436946
Bibb13078224638435
Clarke1241821621287
Douglas11408283316636
Bartow10831306720014
Columbia10740547715639
Paulding10343539315843
Floyd9767183417335
Houston9741427118458
Coweta8391515218012
Barrow838210771261
Jackson8304120613111
Walton7796236822519
Lowndes7563462613264
Carroll7215370212998
Newton7174316120319
Glynn6452133714918
Fayette6411211214115
Gordon635515379810
Walker6196747767
Troup5765148217537
Rockdale5764140814319
Dougherty5381185027020
Catoosa5360508615
Bulloch515314556147
Habersham45853901438
Coffee4197103613233
Murray4007655744
Polk386515747711
Spalding3849205914633
Baldwin378162110914
Effingham3664722614
Laurens3636179114123
Thomas34898141129
Colquitt345711237340
Tift339313809429
Camden3131697275
Liberty3103504591
Oconee2959916617
Ware2932179714323
Stephens2926112752
Chattahoochee2912544122
White29121776412
Toombs28544379314
Lumpkin2711130616
Madison26764694410
Wayne26567957210
Dawson2630280381
Bryan2607839333
Unknown2531816120
Pickens24378125816
Gilmer24254156911
Franklin2301287407
Chattooga2161517607
Butts2108754726
Decatur21057305413
Harris2103358530
Fannin20452265311
Union1987148653
Appling1869382635
Monroe18287118513
Tattnall18214424220
Peach1799733466
Sumter1782721898
Upson1760157210319
Putnam1736368520
Burke17187513522
Emanuel17138005128
Hart16836293515
Haralson16738563445
McDuffie1615760385
Washington16093855225
Banks1595156331
Lee15681095496
Jefferson1553341575
Jones1546401524
Elbert15107485313
Grady15045464512
Mitchell1496507736
Ben Hill14795765618
Greene1469301526
Meriwether14694436611
Rabun1468156388
Crisp14016155023
Lamar12926584311
Jeff Davis1269562379
Bacon1258341288
Pierce121311554312
Worth1166557587
Dade1165181101
Morgan1163864226
Oglethorpe1163275271
Cook1150623364
Dodge10739905545
Towns10541144212
Charlton1043293237
Berrien10397482912
Pike102011342412
Early999152424
Brooks9294373611
Brantley897670304
Hancock82274591
Screven798140208
Bleckley7916353317
Dooly7792753112
Johnson779319417
Stewart778101220
Atkinson767227161
Evans7481901711
Candler7351893628
Seminole728195171
Wilkinson723190270
Clinch718217251
Jenkins716120393
Montgomery706158192
Telfair7065534311
Irwin6732221810
McIntosh667142142
Wilkes666397196
Jasper6627041820
Miller65816984
Long634176101
Treutlen622215223
Heard612217153
Pulaski6013023211
Macon596234234
Turner593389313
Terrell556230422
Crawford518134152
Twiggs506192366
Lincoln498280242
Taylor496280223
Lanier48827094
Wilcox4723432818
Randolph463155321
Wheeler453164213
Calhoun439133140
Marion384159172
Talbot37590170
Warren367144133
Echols35510645
Schley20413240
Clay1825230
Baker1606490
Glascock142119711
Webster1023940
Taliaferro1002230
Quitman808120

