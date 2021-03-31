 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 852,395 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,658 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 852,395 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 58,810 hospitalized for treatment, and 16,607 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 31, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 851,306 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,162 new cases were confirmed on March 30, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 207,153 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

On March 31, in Columbus, 13,658 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 370 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,924 total cases today, March 31. There were 5,776 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,112 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 31 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett834831337199767
Fulton7842213299118782
Cobb581981583891375
DeKalb55107618887166
Hall24425190941524
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State238115289444138
Clayton22342241841019
Cherokee21578794428612
Chatham19485265839225
Richmond19187433838884
Henry18259540827027
Forsyth1714839481667
Whitfield14557184022313
Muscogee13658178537046
Bibb13091225338535
Clarke1243221661287
Douglas11434284416636
Bartow10847308820014
Columbia10750548815639
Paulding10366542315843
Floyd9782184017435
Houston9745427518458
Coweta8398516918012
Barrow839110811261
Jackson8314120813111
Walton7805237122619
Lowndes7573462913264
Carroll7229370812998
Newton7180317120419
Glynn6455135114918
Fayette6415211814115
Gordon635915479810
Walker6215752777
Troup5776148417637
Rockdale5775141414319
Dougherty5389185427120
Catoosa5376513615
Bulloch515414576247
Habersham45863881438
Coffee4198103713233
Murray4012659744
Polk386915787711
Spalding3859206314733
Baldwin378462210914
Effingham3666721623
Laurens3639179214123
Thomas34888161129
Colquitt345811247340
Tift339413839429
Camden3136695275
Liberty3113505591
Oconee2963916627
Ware2935180014423
Stephens2929112752
Chattahoochee2924552122
White29121786412
Toombs28564389414
Lumpkin2715131616
Madison26784694410
Wayne26577977310
Dawson2629284381
Bryan2610841333
Unknown2510801110
Pickens24438135816
Gilmer24284157011
Franklin2303289417
Chattooga2174519607
Harris2112358530
Butts2108760726
Decatur21087305413
Fannin20502275410
Union1990149653
Appling1873382635
Monroe18287168513
Tattnall18224424220
Peach1802733466
Sumter1783722898
Upson1765157610319
Putnam1739369540
Burke17207533522
Emanuel17138015128
Hart16846293515
Haralson16748593445
McDuffie1615760395
Washington16083855522
Banks1595156331
Lee15681095506
Jefferson1553341585
Jones1550402524
Elbert15127485313
Grady15065464512
Mitchell1497507736
Ben Hill14805765818
Greene1470302526
Meriwether14704436611
Rabun1468156398
Crisp14036155122
Lamar12936604311
Jeff Davis1271562379
Bacon1259341288
Pierce121411554312
Dade1167183101
Worth1166556597
Morgan1165880226
Oglethorpe1164276271
Cook1150624364
Dodge10739935545
Towns10571144212
Charlton1043294237
Berrien10397502912
Pike102311372412
Early1000152424
Brooks9294373611
Brantley898671304
Hancock82374591
Screven798140208
Bleckley7916373317
Dooly7812753112
Johnson779319417
Stewart778101230
Atkinson767227161
Evans7471911711
Candler7351893628
Seminole729195171
Wilkinson723190270
Clinch718220251
Jenkins716120393
Montgomery706158192
Telfair7065554311
Irwin6732221810
McIntosh668146142
Wilkes666397196
Jasper6627051820
Miller65816984
Long636176101
Treutlen622215223
Heard613218153
Pulaski6013023211
Macon598234234
Turner594389313
Terrell556230432
Crawford518134152
Twiggs506193366
Lincoln498281242
Taylor498280223
Lanier48827094
Wilcox4723432818
Randolph463155321
Wheeler453164213
Calhoun443133140
Marion384159172
Talbot37789170
Warren367144133
Echols35510645
Schley20513340
Clay1825230
Baker1606490
Glascock143119711
Webster1023940
Taliaferro1002230
Quitman818120

