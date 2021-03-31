UPDATE: Georgia reports 852,395 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,658 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 852,395 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 58,810 hospitalized for treatment, and 16,607 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 31, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 851,306 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,162 new cases were confirmed on March 30, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 207,153 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

On March 31, in Columbus, 13,658 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 370 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,924 total cases today, March 31. There were 5,776 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,112 total cases in Harris County, as of the March 31 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: