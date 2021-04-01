 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 853,273 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,680 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 853,273 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 58,908 hospitalized for treatment, and 16,664 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, March 31, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 852,395 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 945 new cases were confirmed on April 1, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 207,700 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 1, 2021, the state reports that 3,880,883 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 1, in Columbus, 13,680 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 370 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,965 total cases today, April 1. There were 5,780 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,113 total cases in Harris County, as of the April 1 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8358513405100467
Fulton7856213367119382
Cobb582781588691475
DeKalb55219619487366
Hall24443191641624
Non-GA Resident237075304445138
Clayton22371242441019
Cherokee21619795728713
Chatham19506266539425
Richmond19207435038985
Henry18283542727227
Forsyth1716839631677
Whitfield14572184622313
Muscogee13680178837047
Bibb13098225738635
Clarke1243621711287
Douglas11450284916936
Bartow10867310420114
Columbia10764549715739
Paulding10372544716043
Floyd9790184717536
Houston9758427818559
Coweta8409517218112
Barrow840110861261
Jackson8319120913111
Walton7811237722619
Lowndes7582464913664
Carroll7241371912998
Newton7191317920719
Glynn6460135214918
Fayette6423211914215
Gordon636915579910
Walker6225759777
Troup5780148417637
Rockdale5778141814419
Dougherty5391185927220
Catoosa5385522615
Bulloch515614606248
Habersham45883881448
Coffee4199103713233
Murray4025662744
Polk387015827711
Spalding3861207214733
Baldwin378662410914
Effingham3666721623
Laurens3641179414123
Thomas34878171129
Colquitt346611237340
Tift339613839429
Camden3140699275
Liberty3117506591
Chattahoochee2965568122
Oconee2964919627
Ware2941180414423
Stephens2932112752
White29111786412
Toombs28584389414
Lumpkin2718131616
Madison26804704410
Wayne26627957310
Dawson2634284391
Bryan2611841333
Unknown2462795110
Pickens24488145816
Gilmer24224236912
Franklin2303291417
Chattooga2174520607
Butts2115761736
Harris2113358540
Decatur21067335413
Fannin20542285410
Union1990149653
Appling1879380635
Monroe18307178513
Tattnall18244424220
Peach1801733476
Sumter1783723898
Upson1768157710419
Putnam1739369540
Burke17237543522
Emanuel17138015128
Hart16846313515
Haralson16768613445
McDuffie1620759395
Washington15993955622
Banks1596158331
Lee15681096506
Jefferson1556341585
Jones1553402524
Elbert15127485413
Grady15075464512
Mitchell1498512736
Ben Hill14805765818
Meriwether14734456711
Rabun1471156398
Greene1469303526
Crisp14046155122
Lamar12946614411
Jeff Davis1275562379
Bacon1261341288
Pierce121511554312
Dade1167184101
Morgan1167888226
Worth1166556597
Oglethorpe1165277271
Cook1152633364
Dodge10739935545
Towns10571144212
Charlton1044294237
Berrien10427502912
Pike102411402412
Early1000153424
Brooks9304373611
Brantley899673304
Hancock82374591
Screven798140208
Bleckley7916373317
Dooly7812753112
Johnson779319417
Stewart778101230
Atkinson767231161
Evans7471911711
Candler7351893628
Seminole731195171
Wilkinson723190270
Clinch718220251
Jenkins716120393
Montgomery707158202
Telfair7075554311
Irwin6742221810
McIntosh668146142
Wilkes666397196
Jasper6627061820
Miller65917084
Long638177101
Treutlen622215223
Heard613218153
Pulaski6023023211
Macon598234234
Turner594389313
Terrell556230432
Crawford519134162
Twiggs506193356
Taylor501280223
Lincoln499281242
Lanier48827094
Wilcox4723432818
Randolph463155321
Wheeler453164213
Calhoun443133140
Marion384159172
Talbot37789170
Warren367145133
Echols35510645
Schley20713340
Clay1825430
Baker1606590
Glascock143119711
Webster1023940
Taliaferro1002230
Quitman818120

