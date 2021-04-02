 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 854,416 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,711 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 854,416 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 59,008 hospitalized for treatment, and 16,727 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 1, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 853,273 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,194 new cases were confirmed on April 2, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 208,139 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 1, 2021, the state reports that 3,880,883 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 2, in Columbus, 13,711 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 374 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,995 total cases today, April 2. There were 5,792 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,113 total cases in Harris County, as of the April 2 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8368013429100867
Fulton7868813393120182
Cobb583911595391575
DeKalb55319622287666
Hall24469191941624
Non-GA Resident236275315446138
Clayton22406242841419
Cherokee21668797628813
Chatham19563266939423
Richmond19227435238985
Henry18318543827327
Forsyth1720139851677
Whitfield14582185322413
Muscogee13711178837447
Bibb13112226338735
Clarke1244721741287
Douglas11468285416936
Bartow10887311520114
Columbia10775551015839
Paulding10384545816143
Floyd9801184817536
Houston9771428018559
Coweta8425517818112
Barrow841210891261
Jackson8329121213311
Walton7822237922719
Lowndes7587465513664
Carroll7258372912999
Newton7196319120819
Glynn6472135514917
Fayette6428212214215
Gordon6376155910010
Walker6240769777
Troup5792148717837
Rockdale5786141814519
Catoosa5395529615
Dougherty5393186327420
Bulloch516114596248
Habersham45893881448
Coffee4204103813333
Murray4034667744
Polk387215837711
Spalding3870207414933
Baldwin379162510914
Effingham3678721623
Laurens3644179414123
Thomas34908181129
Colquitt346611217440
Tift339713869429
Liberty3153510590
Camden3143703274
Chattahoochee2995572122
Oconee2968925627
Ware2945180314423
Stephens2933112762
White29191786512
Toombs28624399414
Lumpkin2720131616
Madison26824714410
Wayne26647987310
Dawson2638284391
Bryan2623843332
Pickens24518155816
Unknown2435791110
Gilmer24254237012
Franklin2306292417
Chattooga2176523607
Butts2120765736
Harris2113358550
Decatur21087335413
Fannin20612275510
Union1990149653
Appling1880380635
Monroe18357208513
Tattnall18274434220
Peach1804733496
Sumter1784723918
Upson1770158010419
Putnam1740370550
Burke17257553522
Emanuel17138025228
Hart16846313515
Haralson16788633445
McDuffie1622759395
Banks1599159331
Washington15944005622
Lee15681096506
Jefferson1556342585
Jones1553402524
Elbert15127485613
Grady15075464512
Mitchell1500513736
Ben Hill14825765818
Meriwether14754476811
Rabun1473156398
Greene1469303536
Crisp14056155122
Lamar12926614411
Jeff Davis1275562379
Bacon1262341288
Pierce121611594312
Dade1174184111
Morgan1170889226
Worth1167559597
Oglethorpe1166278271
Cook1153634364
Dodge10749935545
Towns10581144212
Charlton1044294237
Berrien10427512912
Pike102611412412
Early1001153424
Brooks9314373611
Brantley899673304
Hancock82374591
Screven800141208
Bleckley7916373317
Dooly7812763112
Johnson780319417
Stewart778101230
Atkinson770233161
Evans7471911711
Candler7361893628
Seminole732195171
Wilkinson723191270
Clinch718220251
Jenkins716120393
Telfair7085554311
Montgomery707159202
Irwin6762231810
McIntosh669147141
Wilkes666397196
Jasper6637061820
Miller65917084
Long640177101
Treutlen622215223
Heard613218153
Pulaski6033033211
Macon598234234
Turner595389313
Terrell556230432
Crawford519135172
Twiggs506194356
Taylor502280223
Lincoln500281242
Lanier48827094
Wilcox4723432918
Randolph463155321
Wheeler456165213
Calhoun443133140
Marion384159172
Talbot37889170
Warren367145133
Echols35510645
Schley20713340
Clay1835430
Baker1606590
Glascock143119711
Webster1023940
Taliaferro1002230
Quitman818120

