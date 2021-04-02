UPDATE: Georgia reports 854,416 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,711 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 854,416 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 59,008 hospitalized for treatment, and 16,727 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 1, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 853,273 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,194 new cases were confirmed on April 2, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 208,139 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 1, 2021, the state reports that 3,880,883 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 2, in Columbus, 13,711 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 374 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,995 total cases today, April 2. There were 5,792 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,113 total cases in Harris County, as of the April 2 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: