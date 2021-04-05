 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 856,340 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,750 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 856,340 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 59,103 hospitalized for treatment, and 16,749 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 2, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 854,416 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 547 new cases were confirmed on April 5, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 208,857 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 5, 2021, the state reports that 4,188,155 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 5, in Columbus, 13,750 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 374 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,996 total cases today, April 5. There were 5,806 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,115 total cases in Harris County, as of the April 5 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED CASESPROBABLE CASES
Gwinnett8387113483100867
Fulton7894613491120882
Cobb585861605891575
DeKalb55552626787866
Hall24517192741624
Non-GA Resident233535286447140
Clayton22490245541519
Cherokee21733802228813
Chatham19608268839424
Richmond19298436039185
Henry18392546127427
Forsyth1726640151677
Whitfield14603186122413
Muscogee13750178937447
Bibb13130226538935
Clarke1248021771297
Douglas11502287116936
Bartow10922313220114
Columbia10802551415839
Paulding10430550016143
Floyd9821185417537
Houston9791428818559
Coweta8444518618112
Barrow843310931261
Jackson8344121713311
Walton7843239022719
Lowndes7602466213664
Carroll7271373612999
Newton7217319920919
Glynn6484135614918
Fayette6448212314215
Gordon6388156210010
Walker6258783777
Troup5806148517837
Rockdale5797142714519
Catoosa5416548615
Dougherty5404186527420
Bulloch516614666248
Habersham45973901448
Coffee4211103713333
Murray4050670744
Polk388615887711
Spalding3883207614933
Baldwin379462510914
Effingham3690726623
Laurens3647179414123
Thomas349681911210
Colquitt346811217440
Tift339913889429
Liberty3175512591
Camden3150703275
Chattahoochee2996571122
Oconee2975927627
Ware2948180214423
Stephens2937112762
White29261796512
Toombs28674409414
Lumpkin2722133616
Madison26864714410
Wayne26667987310
Dawson2647285391
Bryan2636844333
Pickens24558185816
Gilmer24284247012
Unknown2420788110
Franklin2308292417
Chattooga2184526608
Butts2133768736
Harris2115359550
Decatur21117325413
Fannin20672295510
Union1993149653
Appling1883380635
Monroe18437218513
Tattnall18274434220
Peach1806734496
Sumter1786723918
Upson1774158210419
Putnam1742370550
Burke17297573522
Emanuel17148035228
Hart16876323515
Haralson16848653445
McDuffie1624760395
Banks1601162331
Washington15924035623
Lee15711099506
Jones1558402524
Jefferson1557343585
Elbert15157485613
Grady15075464612
Mitchell1503511736
Ben Hill14825785818
Meriwether14814476811
Rabun1475156398
Greene1472303536
Crisp14056155222
Lamar12976594411
Jeff Davis1279561379
Bacon1264342288
Pierce121711584312
Morgan1175888226
Dade1174185111
Oglethorpe1167278281
Worth1166563597
Cook1153637364
Dodge10749935545
Towns10571144212
Berrien10457502912
Charlton1044294237
Pike102811412412
Early1001153424
Brooks9314373611
Brantley903673305
Hancock82774602
Screven802143208
Bleckley7936373317
Dooly7812763112
Johnson781319417
Stewart778101230
Atkinson770234161
Evans7491911711
Candler7361893628
Seminole735195171
Wilkinson724190270
Clinch719221251
Jenkins716120393
Telfair7085574311
Montgomery707158202
Irwin6762231810
McIntosh672148142
Wilkes667397196
Miller66616984
Jasper6637071820
Long643177101
Treutlen622216223
Heard613219153
Pulaski6033053211
Macon598234234
Turner595389313
Terrell556230432
Crawford519135172
Twiggs506194356
Lincoln504282242
Taylor503280223
Lanier48927194
Wilcox4723432918
Randolph463155321
Wheeler456165213
Calhoun443133140
Marion384159172
Talbot37989170
Warren367145133
Echols35510645
Schley20813340
Clay1835430
Baker1606690
Glascock143119711
Webster1023940
Taliaferro1002230
Quitman818120

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

78° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 78° 48°

Tuesday

81° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 81° 52°

Wednesday

83° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 83° 60°

Thursday

76° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 76° 62°

Friday

77° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 77° 63°

Saturday

74° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 74° 60°

Sunday

78° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 78° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

76°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
73°

67°

9 PM
Clear
1%
67°

63°

10 PM
Clear
1%
63°

60°

11 PM
Clear
1%
60°

58°

12 AM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

1 AM
Clear
2%
56°

55°

2 AM
Clear
2%
55°

53°

3 AM
Clear
3%
53°

51°

4 AM
Clear
4%
51°

50°

5 AM
Clear
4%
50°

49°

6 AM
Clear
5%
49°

49°

7 AM
Clear
6%
49°

49°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
49°

54°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
54°

62°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
62°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

73°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories