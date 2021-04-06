 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 857,307 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,763 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 857,307 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 59,192 hospitalized for treatment, and 16,761 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 5, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 856,340 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,004 new cases were confirmed on April 6, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 209,364 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 6, 2021, the state reports that 4,260,576 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 6, in Columbus, 13,763 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 374 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,037 total cases today, April 6. There were 5,812 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,116 total cases in Harris County, as of the April 6 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED DEATHSANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8398213514100868
Fulton7906413549121082
Cobb586651610491975
DeKalb55643628787866
Hall24545192841624
Non-GA Resident233125283447140
Clayton22538245341519
Cherokee21750805228813
Chatham19646269339424
Richmond19308436839185
Henry18413548027427
Forsyth1729240301677
Whitfield14615187022414
Muscogee13763179637448
Bibb13138227039036
Clarke1249321801297
Douglas11525287616937
Bartow10929313620214
Columbia10807553015839
Paulding10439551416144
Floyd9830186417537
Houston9798430218559
Coweta8450519118112
Barrow844010921261
Jackson8350122113311
Walton7849239522720
Lowndes7605467013664
Carroll7286374013099
Newton7224320520919
Glynn6488136314918
Fayette6451212914215
Gordon6394156410010
Walker6263785787
Troup5812148817837
Rockdale5805143514519
Catoosa5423550615
Dougherty5409186627420
Bulloch517514716248
Habersham46043901448
Coffee4211104213333
Murray4058676745
Spalding3894207514933
Polk389115917712
Baldwin379662510914
Effingham3692729623
Laurens3649179614123
Thomas349882111210
Colquitt347011207440
Tift340113909429
Liberty3197514591
Camden3151704275
Chattahoochee3037576122
Oconee2978928627
Ware2954181014423
Stephens2937112762
White29351806512
Toombs28724409414
Lumpkin2724133616
Madison26874714410
Wayne26668037311
Dawson2650285391
Bryan2644848333
Pickens24598195816
Gilmer24334257012
Unknown2423788120
Franklin2309292417
Chattooga2184526608
Butts2134770736
Harris2116361550
Decatur21127445413
Fannin20732355510
Union1993149653
Appling1883381635
Monroe18417248513
Tattnall18274434220
Peach1806733496
Sumter1786727918
Upson1774158710419
Putnam1742370550
Burke17297583523
Emanuel17168035228
Hart16876323515
Haralson16868663445
McDuffie1624761395
Banks1602163331
Washington15924055624
Lee15751099506
Jones1561402524
Jefferson1557345585
Elbert15157485613
Grady15075474612
Mitchell1503512736
Ben Hill14825805818
Meriwether14824486811
Rabun1476156398
Greene1474303536
Crisp14056155222
Lamar12986604411
Jeff Davis1281569379
Bacon1265343288
Pierce121711604312
Dade1176185111
Morgan1175888226
Oglethorpe1167278281
Worth1167563597
Cook1153638364
Dodge10749935545
Towns10571144212
Berrien10467502912
Charlton1045295237
Pike102911462412
Early1001153424
Brooks9314373611
Brantley907674305
Hancock82774602
Screven805144208
Bleckley7936373317
Johnson782320417
Dooly7812763112
Stewart778101230
Atkinson771237161
Evans7491921712
Candler7361893628
Seminole735197171
Wilkinson725191270
Clinch720221251
Jenkins716120393
Telfair7105564311
Montgomery707158202
Irwin6762231810
McIntosh673150142
Wilkes667397196
Miller66616994
Jasper6627061820
Long646177101
Treutlen622216223
Heard614219153
Pulaski6033053212
Macon598233234
Turner595389313
Terrell556230432
Crawford519134172
Twiggs505194356
Lincoln504282242
Taylor503281223
Lanier49027194
Wilcox4733432918
Randolph463155321
Wheeler456164213
Calhoun443133140
Marion385159172
Talbot38090170
Warren367145133
Echols35610645
Schley20813340
Clay1835430
Baker1616690
Glascock143119711
Webster1023940
Taliaferro1002230
Quitman818120

