 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 858,268 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,786 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 858,268 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 59,356 hospitalized for treatment, and 16,827 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 6, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 857,307 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 991 new cases were confirmed on April 7, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 209,981 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 7, 2021, the state reports that 4,351,344 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 7, in Columbus, 13,786 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 375 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,036 total cases today, April 7. There were 5,815 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,118 total cases in Harris County, as of the April 7 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8408913552101368
Fulton7920113608121682
Cobb587441617192375
DeKalb55742631688266
Hall24591193641724
Non-GA Resident232205297451140
Clayton22591246941519
Cherokee21775808328813
Chatham19673270239724
Richmond19326437739285
Henry18448549527627
Forsyth1732140441697
Whitfield14635187622414
Muscogee13786180237548
Bibb13157227639236
Clarke1250721811317
Douglas11542289516937
Bartow10941315220214
Columbia10815554115939
Paulding10452552716144
Floyd9840187317638
Houston9809431718559
Coweta8456519418512
Barrow845210911261
Jackson8357122213411
Walton7861240022720
Lowndes7610467513664
Carroll7290374813099
Newton7236320721019
Glynn6493136015018
Fayette6458213314415
Gordon6401156810010
Walker6272794787
Rockdale5815144614619
Troup5815148917837
Catoosa5434552615
Dougherty5418186827520
Bulloch517214746248
Habersham46073901448
Coffee4213104213433
Murray4064680755
Spalding3896208014933
Polk389315947712
Baldwin379962710914
Effingham3697736633
Laurens3652179714223
Thomas350082111210
Colquitt347211217440
Tift340113929429
Liberty3199515591
Camden3152705275
Chattahoochee3036576122
Oconee2981929627
Ware2956181014523
White29411816512
Stephens2938112762
Toombs28744409414
Lumpkin2733132616
Madison26904714510
Wayne26718017311
Dawson2650285391
Bryan2646850333
Pickens24668205816
Gilmer24354277012
Unknown2422787110
Franklin2310292417
Chattooga2189529608
Butts2137771736
Harris2118361550
Decatur21147515413
Fannin20752345510
Union1996149653
Appling1881380635
Monroe18427268513
Tattnall18264434220
Peach1808737496
Sumter1786728918
Upson1775159210419
Putnam1742370550
Burke17297593523
Emanuel17178025228
Hart16926353615
Haralson16868683445
McDuffie1625762395
Banks1601164331
Washington15924065724
Lee15771103506
Jones1563401524
Jefferson1557345585
Elbert15157485613
Grady15075474612
Mitchell1505512736
Ben Hill14825805818
Meriwether14824506811
Rabun1477156398
Greene1474305546
Crisp14066155222
Lamar13006624411
Jeff Davis1282569379
Bacon1265344288
Pierce121811634312
Dade1178185111
Morgan1175891226
Worth1169563597
Oglethorpe1168278281
Cook1155638364
Dodge10759985545
Towns10621154212
Berrien10467513012
Charlton1045295237
Pike103011502412
Early1001153424
Brooks9314383611
Brantley908674315
Hancock82874602
Screven806144218
Bleckley7936373417
Johnson782321417
Dooly7812763112
Stewart778101230
Atkinson771238161
Evans7491931712
Seminole736198171
Candler7351893628
Wilkinson725190280
Clinch723222251
Jenkins717120393
Telfair7115564411
Montgomery707158212
Irwin6762231810
McIntosh672151142
Wilkes667397206
Miller66617094
Jasper6627061820
Long645177101
Treutlen622216223
Heard614221153
Pulaski6033053212
Macon599233234
Turner595389313
Terrell556230432
Crawford519134172
Lincoln505282242
Twiggs505195356
Taylor503281223
Lanier48927194
Wilcox4733452918
Randolph464155321
Wheeler456164213
Calhoun443133140
Marion387159172
Talbot38090170
Warren367145133
Echols35610645
Schley20813540
Clay1835430
Baker1616690
Glascock144119711
Webster1023940
Taliaferro1002230
Quitman818120

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 80° 60°

Thursday

80° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 80° 64°

Friday

77° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 77° 63°

Saturday

70° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 82% 70° 60°

Sunday

76° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 76° 52°

Monday

81° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 81° 56°

Tuesday

81° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 81° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

62°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
61°

61°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

62°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
62°

64°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

66°

11 AM
Showers
42%
66°

68°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
68°

70°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
70°

71°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

72°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
72°

73°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
73°

77°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
77°

79°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
79°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories