UPDATE: Georgia reports 859,388 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,805 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 859,388 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 59,481 hospitalized for treatment, and 16,886 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 7, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 858,268 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,156 new cases were confirmed on April 8, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 210,301 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 8, 2021, the state reports that 4,466,497 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 8, in Columbus, 13,805 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 377 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,086 total cases today, April 8. There were 5,817 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,118 total cases in Harris County, as of the April 8 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: