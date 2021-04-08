 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 859,388 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,805 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 859,388 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 59,481 hospitalized for treatment, and 16,886 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 7, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 858,268 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,156 new cases were confirmed on April 8, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 210,301 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 8, 2021, the state reports that 4,466,497 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 8, in Columbus, 13,805 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 377 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,086 total cases today, April 8. There were 5,817 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,118 total cases in Harris County, as of the April 8 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8419113576101668
Fulton7934013649122182
Cobb588491622192276
DeKalb55850632988766
Hall24614193941924
Non-GA Resident231715305454140
Clayton22644247841819
Cherokee21812809929213
Chatham19717271039824
Richmond19351438239585
Henry18475551328127
Forsyth1734940511707
Whitfield14645188122514
Muscogee13805180837749
Bibb13169227739435
Clarke1251521811317
Douglas11559290616937
Bartow10946316320214
Columbia10818555015939
Paulding10467553716244
Floyd9845188117638
Houston9817431918559
Coweta8460519618912
Barrow845610921271
Jackson8364122313411
Walton7869240222720
Lowndes7622468013665
Carroll73173754130101
Newton7248321721019
Glynn6490135915018
Fayette6465213414415
Gordon6409156810010
Walker6287799787
Rockdale5827145014619
Troup5817148917937
Catoosa5444554615
Dougherty5423186927520
Bulloch517314776248
Habersham46093911448
Coffee4214104213533
Murray4069682755
Spalding3899208815033
Polk389615967712
Baldwin380162710915
Effingham3704737633
Laurens3652179814223
Thomas350182211210
Colquitt347611217440
Tift340113949529
Liberty3231514591
Camden3154707275
Chattahoochee3086580122
Oconee2983929627
Ware2959181114523
White29421826512
Stephens2938113762
Toombs28744409314
Lumpkin2733132616
Madison26944714510
Wayne26738027311
Bryan2655852333
Dawson2652287391
Pickens24748195816
Gilmer24364317012
Unknown2426790120
Franklin2312293417
Chattooga2189530608
Butts2149773736
Harris2118361550
Decatur21177545413
Fannin20782355610
Union1998149653
Appling1882380635
Monroe18467238513
Tattnall18284434320
Peach1805740496
Sumter1785728918
Upson1778159310419
Putnam1743370560
Burke17297593623
Emanuel17198015328
Haralson16938703445
Hart16936363615
McDuffie1626762395
Banks1601165331
Washington15924065724
Lee15781103506
Jones1564400524
Jefferson1558346595
Elbert15157485713
Grady15085504612
Mitchell1505513736
Meriwether14844516811
Ben Hill14825805818
Rabun1480156398
Greene1475305556
Crisp14076155322
Lamar13036624411
Jeff Davis1282569379
Bacon1269344288
Pierce121811624313
Dade1180187111
Morgan1176892226
Oglethorpe1171279281
Worth1169563597
Cook1155639364
Dodge10759985545
Towns10631154212
Berrien10467533012
Charlton1045296237
Pike103111532413
Early1001153424
Brooks9314393611
Brantley907673315
Hancock82974602
Screven808144219
Bleckley7966373417
Johnson782321417
Dooly7812763112
Stewart778101230
Atkinson772238161
Evans7521931712
Seminole738198171
Candler7361893629
Wilkinson726189280
Clinch725223251
Jenkins718120393
Telfair7115564411
Montgomery707158212
Irwin6762231810
McIntosh673152142
Miller66717094
Wilkes667397206
Jasper6667021820
Long645177101
Treutlen622216233
Heard614221153
Pulaski6043073212
Macon601233234
Turner595389313
Terrell556230432
Crawford520134172
Lincoln505282242
Twiggs505195356
Taylor504281223
Lanier48927194
Wilcox4733452918
Randolph464155321
Wheeler456164213
Calhoun443133140
Marion387159172
Talbot38090170
Warren367145133
Echols35810545
Schley20813640
Clay1845430
Baker1616690
Glascock144119712
Webster1023940
Taliaferro1012230
Quitman818120

