UPDATE: Georgia reports 860,393 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,827 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 860,393 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 59,570 hospitalized for treatment, and 16,930 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 8, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 859,388 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,085 new cases were confirmed on April 9, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 210,737 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 9, 2021, the state reports that 4,572,187 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 9, in Columbus, 13,827 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 379 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported ,086 total cases today, April 9. There were XXXX total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,118 total cases in Harris County, as of the April 9 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8427813603102268
Fulton7947513683122483
Cobb589301626592376
DeKalb55952637388966
Hall24627194541924
Non-GA Resident231465316457142
Clayton22684247941819
Cherokee21850810829313
Chatham19748272240024
Richmond19382438539585
Henry18506552828427
Forsyth1738540671727
Whitfield14656188322514
Muscogee13827181637950
Bibb13167228439336
Clarke1252921851337
Douglas11584291716937
Bartow10953317120414
Columbia10828555315939
Paulding10479555616244
Floyd9857188617638
Houston9827433418559
Coweta8467520018912
Barrow846210951271
Jackson8370122413411
Walton7883240422920
Lowndes7631468613665
Carroll73193762130101
Newton7254322521019
Glynn6494136215018
Fayette6470214314515
Gordon6414157210010
Walker6299801787
Rockdale5838145114719
Troup5821149117937
Catoosa5451557615
Dougherty5426187027520
Bulloch517514786248
Habersham46133911468
Coffee4216104313633
Murray4075683755
Spalding3910209715233
Polk389815987712
Baldwin380262711015
Effingham3710737633
Laurens3655179814223
Thomas350382211210
Colquitt347711237440
Tift340113959529
Liberty3263514591
Camden3157708275
Chattahoochee3086582122
Oconee2985931627
Ware2959181214523
Stephens2942113762
White29421826512
Toombs28764409314
Lumpkin2737132616
Madison26974714510
Wayne26778017311
Bryan2659855333
Dawson2655289391
Pickens24778215816
Gilmer24384327012
Unknown2429791120
Franklin2311293417
Chattooga2195532608
Butts2150774736
Decatur21197555413
Harris2118364561
Fannin20822385610
Union1998149653
Appling1881380635
Monroe18467278513
Tattnall18284444420
Peach1808739496
Sumter1787728918
Upson1781159310519
Putnam1749370560
Burke17307613623
Emanuel17208005328
Haralson16948713445
Hart16936363615
McDuffie1629762405
Banks1602165331
Washington15934075724
Lee15801104506
Jones1565401534
Jefferson1560347595
Elbert15157485713
Grady15085504612
Mitchell1507514736
Meriwether14864526811
Ben Hill14825805818
Rabun1482159398
Greene1477305556
Crisp14086155322
Lamar13056624411
Jeff Davis1284568378
Bacon1269345288
Pierce121911624313
Dade1183186111
Morgan1178894226
Oglethorpe1173279281
Worth1169563597
Cook1155640364
Dodge10759985545
Towns10591144212
Berrien10477533012
Charlton1045296237
Pike103211602413
Early1004153424
Brooks9314423611
Brantley907673315
Hancock82974602
Screven808144219
Bleckley7966373417
Johnson782321417
Dooly7812763112
Stewart778101230
Atkinson773237161
Evans7541921712
Seminole740198171
Candler7361893629
Clinch725223251
Wilkinson725190280
Jenkins719120393
Telfair7115564412
Montgomery709158212
Irwin6772231810
McIntosh673155142
Miller66917094
Wilkes668398206
Jasper6637061820
Long648177101
Treutlen622216233
Heard615221153
Pulaski6053063212
Macon601233234
Turner595391313
Terrell556230432
Crawford520135172
Twiggs506194356
Lincoln505282242
Taylor504281223
Lanier48927194
Wilcox4733452918
Randolph464155321
Wheeler456164213
Calhoun443133140
Marion389159172
Talbot37990170
Warren367145133
Echols35810545
Schley20813650
Clay1845430
Baker1616690
Glascock144119712
Webster1023940
Taliaferro1002230
Quitman818120

