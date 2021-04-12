 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 862,720 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,881 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 862,720 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 59,779 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,017 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 9, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 860,393 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 587 new cases were confirmed on April 12, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 212,011cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 12, 2021, the state reports that 4,778,384 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 12, in Columbus, 13,881 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 381 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,135 total cases today, April 12. There were 5,829 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,122 total cases in Harris County, as of the April 12 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8453613704103268
Fulton7975313808123183
Cobb591311635693276
DeKalb56163672489467
Hall24659195542224
Non-GA Resident231865368461142
Clayton22768249842019
Cherokee21910813529413
Chatham19788274340124
Richmond19436439539785
Henry18587557728427
Forsyth1745341001727
Whitfield14683188422514
Muscogee13881182138150
Bibb13178229739436
Clarke1254521861337
Douglas11627294216938
Bartow10987318720415
Columbia10851556915939
Paulding10527559416245
Floyd9873188817738
Houston9848433518660
Coweta8492523019412
Barrow848711021271
Jackson8387123213511
Walton7899241222920
Lowndes7650468213665
Carroll73253775130102
Newton7287329621019
Glynn6511135715018
Fayette6482215414815
Gordon6421157510110
Walker6312801787
Rockdale5851146214919
Troup5829149318037
Catoosa5465557615
Dougherty5432187227520
Bulloch518314826348
Habersham46153911468
Coffee4217104313733
Murray4093686755
Spalding3927210115233
Polk389716087712
Baldwin380663011015
Effingham3718739643
Laurens3667180114223
Thomas350682211210
Colquitt347911307440
Tift340214019529
Liberty3307512591
Camden3163708275
Chattahoochee3135585122
Oconee2993933628
Ware2967181114623
Stephens2944113762
White29421836512
Toombs28834429414
Lumpkin2739132616
Madison27004714610
Wayne26888027311
Bryan2664854333
Dawson2660289401
Pickens24838225816
Gilmer24424367012
Unknown2408790110
Franklin2312293417
Chattooga2199536608
Butts2161774736
Harris2122364561
Decatur21207555413
Fannin20882365610
Union1998148653
Appling1887380645
Monroe18507328613
Tattnall18304474520
Peach1814739506
Sumter1787730918
Upson1784159510519
Putnam1751370560
Burke17387623623
Emanuel17208005328
Haralson17008743445
Hart16956363615
McDuffie1634762415
Banks1603167331
Washington15964076024
Lee15831104507
Jones1565402534
Jefferson1564348595
Elbert15167495713
Mitchell1510515736
Grady15095534613
Meriwether14914536811
Rabun1491164408
Ben Hill14825806018
Greene1479305556
Crisp14096175422
Lamar13146654411
Jeff Davis1286568378
Bacon1270345288
Pierce121911654313
Dade1185188111
Morgan1181894226
Oglethorpe1175279281
Worth1171566597
Cook1158642364
Dodge107810015545
Towns10601144212
Berrien10497533012
Charlton1046296238
Pike104211642414
Early1003153425
Brooks9324413611
Brantley910673315
Hancock83074602
Screven808144219
Bleckley7966373417
Johnson784321427
Dooly7812763112
Stewart779100230
Atkinson776237171
Evans7541921712
Seminole740199171
Candler7371893629
Clinch728222251
Wilkinson725190280
Jenkins722120393
Telfair7135564512
Montgomery708159212
McIntosh678155142
Irwin6772231810
Miller67017094
Wilkes668398206
Jasper6637081820
Long649177101
Treutlen622216243
Heard615221153
Pulaski6053063212
Macon603233254
Turner596390323
Terrell558230432
Crawford520135172
Twiggs507194356
Lincoln506284242
Taylor505282223
Lanier48927294
Wilcox4733452918
Randolph464155321
Wheeler456164213
Calhoun444133140
Marion389159172
Talbot37990170
Warren369145133
Echols35810645
Schley20813650
Clay1855430
Baker1616690
Glascock144119712
Webster1023940
Taliaferro1002230
Quitman818120

