UPDATE: Georgia reports 862,720 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,881 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 862,720 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 59,779 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,017 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 9, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 860,393 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 587 new cases were confirmed on April 12, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 212,011cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 12, 2021, the state reports that 4,778,384 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 12, in Columbus, 13,881 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 381 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,135 total cases today, April 12. There were 5,829 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,122 total cases in Harris County, as of the April 12 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: