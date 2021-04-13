 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 863,814 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,892 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 863,814 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 59,920 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,033 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 12, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 862,720 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,143 new cases were confirmed on April 13, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 212,830 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 13, 2021, the state reports that 4,854,429 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 13, in Columbus, 13,892 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 381 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,182 total cases today, April 13. There were 5,832 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,128 total cases in Harris County, as of the April 13 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8465213764103268
Fulton7986713888123483
Cobb591861644893476
DeKalb56264681189467
Hall24680195942224
Non-GA Resident232835391462142
Clayton22854250842019
Cherokee21930817229414
Chatham19819275240124
Richmond19469439839785
Henry18608559828427
Forsyth1748941261727
Whitfield14690189822514
Muscogee13892182938150
Bibb13187231039436
Clarke1256421961337
Douglas11634295316938
Bartow11002321320416
Columbia10859557515939
Paulding10533563416245
Floyd9878189117738
Houston9858433218660
Barrow850911021271
Coweta8497523819412
Jackson8388123913511
Walton7902241922920
Lowndes7656469213665
Carroll73303783130103
Newton7296330621019
Glynn6513135615018
Fayette6493216114815
Gordon6421157710110
Walker6325805787
Rockdale5860146814919
Troup5832149618037
Catoosa5476563615
Dougherty5431188427520
Bulloch518914816348
Habersham46163931468
Coffee4216104813733
Murray4100692775
Spalding3929211015233
Polk389916137713
Baldwin380662911015
Effingham3720740643
Laurens3668180714222
Thomas350682311210
Colquitt347911307440
Tift340214089529
Liberty3329512592
Chattahoochee3182589122
Camden3164709275
Oconee2994934628
Ware2969181414623
Stephens2946113762
White29431836512
Toombs28884439414
Lumpkin2741132616
Madison27024714610
Wayne26918047311
Bryan2669856333
Dawson2662290401
Pickens24838315816
Gilmer24434357012
Unknown2389797120
Franklin2311293427
Chattooga2202536608
Butts2161776736
Harris2128365561
Decatur21237555413
Fannin20912395610
Union1998147653
Appling1893380655
Monroe18517328613
Tattnall18304494520
Peach1815740506
Upson1789159610519
Sumter1787730918
Putnam1753372560
Burke17407643623
Emanuel17238005328
Haralson16998753445
Hart16966363615
McDuffie1635765416
Banks1603167331
Washington15964076124
Lee15821106507
Jefferson1568350595
Jones1565402534
Elbert15177495714
Mitchell1511522736
Grady15105594613
Meriwether14944556812
Rabun1493165408
Ben Hill14825806018
Greene1481305556
Crisp14116195423
Lamar13146664411
Jeff Davis1286572378
Bacon1270346288
Pierce122111724313
Dade1185190111
Morgan1181894226
Oglethorpe1176279281
Worth1172569597
Cook1159643364
Dodge107810025546
Towns10601144212
Berrien10497583012
Charlton1046296238
Pike104211652414
Early1004153435
Brooks9324413611
Brantley911674325
Hancock83075602
Screven808144219
Bleckley7966373417
Johnson784321427
Dooly7812763112
Stewart780100230
Atkinson776238171
Evans7541931712
Seminole740199171
Candler7381893629
Clinch728223251
Wilkinson726190280
Jenkins722120393
Telfair7135564512
Montgomery708159212
McIntosh679155142
Irwin6772231810
Miller67017094
Wilkes668398206
Jasper6667081820
Long649177101
Treutlen622216243
Heard616225153
Pulaski6063063212
Macon605233254
Turner596390323
Terrell558230442
Crawford520135172
Twiggs507194356
Lincoln506286242
Taylor506283223
Lanier49027394
Wilcox4733452918
Randolph464155321
Wheeler456164213
Calhoun444134150
Marion389159172
Talbot37990170
Warren369145133
Echols35810745
Schley20813650
Clay1855430
Baker1616690
Glascock144119712
Webster1023940
Taliaferro1002230
Quitman818120

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

86° / 58°
Fair
Fair 0% 86° 58°

Wednesday

84° / 63°
PM Showers
PM Showers 34% 84° 63°

Thursday

72° / 50°
AM Thundershowers
AM Thundershowers 78% 72° 50°

Friday

70° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 17% 70° 52°

Saturday

70° / 52°
Showers
Showers 49% 70° 52°

Sunday

74° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 74° 50°

Monday

73° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 73° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

68°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
68°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
64°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
63°

62°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

61°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
61°

60°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
60°

59°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
59°

60°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
60°

64°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

69°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

75°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
75°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
78°

81°

1 PM
Cloudy
6%
81°

82°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
82°

82°

3 PM
Cloudy
17%
82°

80°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

78°

5 PM
Few Showers
34%
78°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories