 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 865,827 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,938 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 865,827 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 60,186 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,130 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 14, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 864,895 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,004 new cases were confirmed on April 15, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 214,152 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 15, 2021, the state reports that 5,049,608 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 15, in Columbus, 13,938 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 381 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,181 total cases today, April 15. There were 5,844 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,130total cases in Harris County, as of the April 15 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8484513860103969
Fulton8005013971124487
Cobb593521658893777
DeKalb56499695589767
Hall24713196642624
Non-GA Resident232885432462143
Clayton22947252743019
Cherokee21993822329514
Chatham19854277940225
Richmond19521441140386
Henry18663563328627
Forsyth1755741591737
Whitfield14719191722614
Muscogee13938184038151
Bibb13202231939636
Clarke1259321991337
Douglas11673299117138
Bartow11027324120416
Columbia10887560115740
Paulding10566568116246
Floyd9895190617738
Houston9874434518760
Barrow852911151281
Coweta8518525119812
Jackson8400124913711
Walton7908242023020
Lowndes7669471013865
Carroll73353812130103
Newton7321333921319
Glynn6536137615119
Fayette6509216815115
Gordon6426158910110
Walker6349822767
Rockdale5879147614919
Troup5844150118238
Catoosa5505574625
Dougherty5437189527520
Bulloch519814846348
Habersham46183951488
Coffee4215105013433
Murray4112700775
Spalding3944212115233
Polk390216287713
Baldwin380463011015
Effingham3732743643
Laurens3672181314223
Thomas351282411310
Colquitt348311307440
Tift340314149629
Liberty3330514592
Chattahoochee3181589132
Camden3170711275
Oconee3004936628
Ware2980181314823
Stephens2946114782
White29461836512
Toombs28934439514
Lumpkin2749136626
Madison27084734610
Wayne26958087311
Bryan2674864343
Dawson2671293411
Pickens24898325816
Gilmer24514387012
Unknown2373788130
Franklin2313293427
Butts2218777736
Chattooga2205540608
Harris2130366561
Decatur21237575413
Fannin20912415710
Union1999151653
Appling1895379655
Monroe18527358613
Tattnall18314504520
Peach1817740507
Upson1791160510619
Sumter1788732918
Putnam1759374570
Burke17507683623
Emanuel17248005328
Hart16996373715
Haralson16988783445
McDuffie1637768416
Banks1608167331
Washington15974076124
Lee15821108507
Jefferson1572352595
Jones1566405534
Elbert15177505714
Grady15165674613
Mitchell1516524736
Meriwether14984557112
Rabun1498167408
Greene1488307557
Ben Hill14825836018
Crisp14126195423
Lamar13186654411
Jeff Davis1286575378
Bacon1273349288
Pierce123211784313
Dade1188192111
Morgan1183900226
Oglethorpe1180279281
Worth1172575597
Cook1159644374
Dodge107910055546
Towns10621154212
Berrien10507593012
Charlton1048296248
Pike104611692514
Early1006155435
Brooks9324423611
Brantley915676325
Hancock83075612
Screven808144219
Bleckley7966383417
Johnson784321427
Dooly7822753212
Stewart781100230
Atkinson777238181
Evans7541931712
Seminole741199171
Candler7381893629
Clinch727225251
Wilkinson725189280
Jenkins722121393
Telfair7135584512
Montgomery709160212
McIntosh682157142
Irwin6792231810
Miller67017094
Wilkes668398206
Jasper6657091820
Long649178101
Treutlen622216243
Heard620226163
Pulaski6063093212
Macon604238254
Turner596390323
Terrell558230442
Crawford520135172
Twiggs507195366
Lincoln506286242
Taylor506283223
Lanier48927494
Wilcox4733452918
Randolph464156321
Wheeler457164213
Calhoun442134150
Marion392162172
Talbot37990180
Warren370145133
Echols35810745
Schley20813850
Clay1835430
Baker1616690
Glascock144119712
Webster1043940
Taliaferro1002230
Quitman818520

