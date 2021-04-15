UPDATE: Georgia reports 865,827 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,938 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 865,827 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 60,186 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,130 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 14, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 864,895 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,004 new cases were confirmed on April 15, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 214,152 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 15, 2021, the state reports that 5,049,608 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 15, in Columbus, 13,938 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 381 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,181 total cases today, April 15. There were 5,844 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,130total cases in Harris County, as of the April 15 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: