UPDATE: Georgia reports 866,978 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,959 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 866,978 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 60,298 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,180 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 15, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 865,827 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,199 new cases were confirmed on April 16, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 214,651 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 16, 2021, the state reports that 5,162,466 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 16, in Columbus, 13,959 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 382 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,181 total cases today, April 16. There were 5,848 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,132 cases in Harris County, as of the April 16 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: