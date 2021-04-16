 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 866,978 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,959 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 866,978 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 60,298 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,180 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 15, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 865,827 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,199 new cases were confirmed on April 16, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 214,651 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 16, 2021, the state reports that 5,162,466 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 16, in Columbus, 13,959 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 382 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,181 total cases today, April 16. There were 5,848 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,132 cases in Harris County, as of the April 16 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8498713920104269
Fulton8019914006124987
Cobb594391662694077
DeKalb56579698489967
Hall24741197342824
Non-GA Resident232935455466145
Clayton23000253943119
Cherokee22034823129714
Chatham19869278840525
Richmond19537441840387
Henry18708564628727
Forsyth1757741831737
Whitfield14738193022614
Muscogee13959184738251
Bibb13209231939836
Clarke1260022041337
Douglas11695300717138
Bartow11040325020716
Columbia10894561315740
Paulding10576569716246
Floyd9899190817838
Houston9882434818860
Barrow854411161291
Coweta8526526019912
Jackson8405125413711
Walton7923242523120
Lowndes7679472013865
Carroll73373822130104
Newton7334334721319
Glynn6560137815119
Fayette6520217215115
Gordon6431159110110
Walker6362833787
Rockdale5891148114919
Troup5848150318238
Catoosa5521580635
Dougherty5446189727620
Bulloch520814846348
Habersham46183951488
Coffee4218104913533
Murray4115711775
Spalding3959212115233
Polk390216307713
Baldwin380663111115
Effingham3739744643
Laurens3675181314223
Thomas351982411310
Colquitt348711307539
Tift340314159629
Liberty3341514602
Chattahoochee3181589132
Camden3174711276
Oconee3006936628
Ware2981181314823
White29491836612
Stephens2947114792
Toombs28894449414
Lumpkin2753136626
Madison27114734610
Wayne27028097310
Bryan2676865343
Dawson2673293411
Pickens24918325816
Gilmer24534387012
Unknown2376791130
Franklin2315296427
Butts2223778736
Chattooga2206543608
Harris2132366561
Decatur21257575413
Fannin20982425710
Union2002153653
Appling1896380655
Monroe18537368613
Tattnall18344504520
Peach1820740507
Upson1793160710619
Sumter1789732918
Putnam1764375570
Burke17507723624
Emanuel17248005328
Haralson17018793446
Hart17006393715
McDuffie1638768416
Banks1610167332
Washington15984086124
Lee15831108507
Jefferson1572351595
Jones1565405534
Mitchell1520523746
Grady15195674613
Elbert15187505714
Rabun1501167418
Meriwether14994577112
Greene1488307567
Ben Hill14825836018
Crisp14146195423
Lamar13206674411
Jeff Davis1286579378
Bacon1273351288
Pierce123411794313
Dade1190193111
Morgan1183901226
Oglethorpe1181279281
Worth1173575597
Cook1159645374
Dodge108010065546
Towns10631154212
Berrien10517603012
Charlton1048296248
Pike104811692514
Early1006156435
Brooks9324423611
Brantley917676325
Hancock83075612
Screven808144219
Bleckley7966383417
Johnson784321427
Dooly7822763212
Stewart782100230
Atkinson777238181
Evans7551951712
Seminole741200171
Candler7381893629
Clinch727225251
Wilkinson725189280
Jenkins723122393
Telfair7135594512
Montgomery711160212
McIntosh685157142
Irwin6792231810
Miller67017194
Wilkes668398206
Jasper6657101820
Long650178101
Heard623226163
Treutlen623216243
Pulaski6063093212
Macon604239254
Turner596392323
Terrell559230452
Crawford520134172
Taylor507283223
Twiggs507195366
Lincoln506286242
Lanier49027494
Wilcox4733452918
Randolph465156321
Wheeler457164213
Calhoun442134150
Marion393162172
Talbot37990180
Warren370145133
Echols35810745
Schley20813850
Clay1835430
Baker1616690
Glascock144119712
Webster1043940
Taliaferro1002230
Quitman818520

