 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 869,590 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,006 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 869,590 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 60,521 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,241 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 16, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 866,978 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 725 new cases were confirmed on April 19, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 215,571 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 19, 2021, the state reports that 5,361,189 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 19, in Columbus, 14,006 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 386 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,212 total cases today, April 19. There were 5,857 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,136 cases in Harris County, as of the April 19 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8528214001104869
Fulton8050314072125287
Cobb596711671694278
DeKalb56803702790367
Hall24772198643024
Non-GA Resident233385491467145
Clayton23126256643419
Cherokee22071825329814
Chatham19916281140725
Richmond19616442540487
Henry18813568128927
Forsyth1766342101737
Whitfield14750193222614
Muscogee14006185438651
Bibb13220233840136
Clarke1263622061337
Douglas11749303017138
Bartow11070326220716
Columbia10929562815740
Paulding10597572816346
Floyd9909191018037
Houston9901436418860
Barrow857411211301
Coweta8553526120212
Jackson8424125613711
Walton7948242623320
Lowndes7700473213865
Newton7373337021419
Carroll73473837131104
Glynn6595138815219
Fayette6547218015115
Gordon6440159310110
Walker6379841797
Rockdale5916149014919
Troup5857150518238
Catoosa5538586635
Dougherty5455190627620
Bulloch521614936348
Habersham46213951498
Coffee4225105113633
Murray4133718775
Spalding3982212915333
Polk391016407713
Baldwin381063211115
Effingham3747750643
Laurens3686181514223
Thomas352482511310
Colquitt348911327539
Tift340714199629
Liberty3348516602
Chattahoochee3212597132
Camden3185711276
Oconee3013937628
Ware2984181414823
White29511836612
Stephens2950114792
Toombs28954449614
Lumpkin2758139626
Madison27134734610
Wayne27128097310
Bryan2683872343
Dawson2680297411
Pickens25018385816
Gilmer24614397012
Unknown2388806130
Franklin2317297427
Butts2238777736
Chattooga2213545608
Harris2136366561
Decatur21287625413
Fannin21042425810
Union2009153673
Appling1897382655
Monroe18547388613
Tattnall18354514520
Peach1822744527
Upson1794160810619
Sumter1793732918
Putnam1767377570
Burke17567743624
Emanuel17288005328
Haralson17038903447
Hart17026393715
McDuffie1642769416
Banks1615171332
Washington16024076124
Lee15841109507
Jefferson1573353595
Jones1564411534
Elbert15217505714
Grady15215704613
Mitchell1521523747
Rabun1509170418
Meriwether15004597112
Greene1492307567
Ben Hill14825836018
Crisp14186265423
Lamar13266714411
Jeff Davis1287579378
Bacon1274351288
Pierce123711794313
Dade1193193111
Morgan1184900226
Oglethorpe1183279281
Worth1176575597
Cook1160647374
Dodge108010075546
Towns10671164212
Berrien10547623112
Pike105411742614
Charlton1049296248
Early1008155435
Brooks9344433611
Brantley921676325
Hancock83075622
Screven8081652110
Bleckley7966383417
Dooly7842753212
Johnson784321427
Stewart782100230
Atkinson778238181
Evans7551951712
Seminole742199171
Candler7381893629
Clinch729226251
Wilkinson725189280
Jenkins723122394
Montgomery713160212
Telfair7135624512
McIntosh688158142
Irwin6782231810
Miller67317194
Jasper6687091820
Wilkes668398206
Long651178101
Heard625226163
Treutlen623216243
Pulaski6073093212
Macon604239254
Turner596393334
Terrell559230452
Crawford520135172
Taylor508284223
Twiggs508200366
Lincoln506286242
Lanier49027694
Wilcox4733452918
Randolph465156321
Wheeler457164213
Calhoun442134150
Marion393162172
Talbot37990180
Warren371145133
Echols35810745
Schley20813950
Clay1835430
Baker1616690
Glascock144119712
Webster1053940
Taliaferro1002230
Quitman818520

