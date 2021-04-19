UPDATE: Georgia reports 869,590 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,006 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 869,590 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 60,521 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,241 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 16, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 866,978 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 725 new cases were confirmed on April 19, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 215,571 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 19, 2021, the state reports that 5,361,189 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 19, in Columbus, 14,006 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 386 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,212 total cases today, April 19. There were 5,857 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,136 cases in Harris County, as of the April 19 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: