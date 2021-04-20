UPDATE: Georgia reports 870,517 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,019 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 870,517 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 60,652 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,250 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 19, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 869,590 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 989 new cases were confirmed on April 20, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 215,956 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 19, 2021, the state reports that 5,429,851 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 20, in Columbus, 14,019 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 386 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,213 total cases today, April 20. There were 5,858 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,136 cases in Harris County, as of the April 20 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: