UPDATE: Georgia reports 870,517 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,019 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 870,517 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 60,652 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,250 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 19, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 869,590 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 989 new cases were confirmed on April 20, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 215,956 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 19, 2021, the state reports that 5,429,851 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 20, in Columbus, 14,019 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 386 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,213 total cases today, April 20. There were 5,858 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,136 cases in Harris County, as of the April 20 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8536214028104969
Fulton8059114103125087
Cobb597361676094478
DeKalb56886703490367
Hall24786199243124
Non-GA Resident233515495468145
Clayton23161257743419
Cherokee22085826129814
Chatham19949281940926
Richmond19630444040487
Henry18833569028927
Forsyth1769042191737
Whitfield14766193022614
Muscogee14019185838651
Bibb13231234840136
Clarke1264522061337
Douglas11766303417138
Bartow11078327320716
Columbia10936564115740
Paulding10619573716446
Houston9923437018861
Floyd9911191318037
Barrow857911241301
Coweta8563526220212
Jackson8433126013711
Walton7955243123320
Lowndes7707474713865
Newton7385337121519
Carroll73463838131104
Glynn6633138815219
Fayette6555218315115
Gordon6441159710110
Walker6393843797
Rockdale5923149115019
Troup5858150618238
Catoosa5561586635
Dougherty5463191527620
Bulloch521714936348
Habersham46223951508
Coffee4229105113633
Murray4141719775
Spalding3986213015333
Polk391116427713
Baldwin381463311115
Effingham3750755643
Laurens3690182214323
Thomas352782611310
Colquitt349911327539
Tift340914219629
Liberty3354518602
Chattahoochee3213597132
Camden3188713276
Oconee3016937628
Ware2985181414823
White29511836612
Stephens2950114792
Toombs29014499614
Lumpkin2764143626
Madison27144744610
Wayne27138147310
Bryan2685870343
Dawson2681297411
Pickens25068415816
Gilmer24614397112
Unknown2387803120
Franklin2318297427
Butts2237779736
Chattooga2213545608
Harris2136369561
Decatur21317625413
Fannin21082425810
Union2019154673
Appling1898384655
Monroe18547388613
Tattnall18354514520
Peach1826743527
Upson1797160910619
Sumter1794732918
Putnam1772377570
Burke17587773624
Emanuel17288005328
Haralson17048933447
Hart17036393715
McDuffie1646777416
Banks1616171332
Washington16024076024
Lee15841110507
Jefferson1573356596
Jones1565411534
Grady15235714613
Mitchell1523524747
Elbert15217515714
Rabun1509170418
Meriwether15014597112
Greene1493307567
Ben Hill14835846018
Crisp14216285423
Lamar13266724411
Jeff Davis1288578378
Bacon1274351288
Pierce123811814313
Dade1197193111
Morgan1184900226
Oglethorpe1184279281
Worth1180579597
Cook1160649375
Dodge107910115546
Towns10701164212
Berrien10547623112
Pike105411772614
Charlton1048296248
Early1008156435
Brooks9364433611
Brantley923677325
Hancock83175623
Screven8081652110
Bleckley7966383417
Dooly7842753212
Johnson784322427
Stewart782100230
Atkinson779238181
Evans7561951712
Seminole744199171
Candler7381893629
Clinch729229251
Wilkinson726189280
Jenkins723122394
Montgomery714160212
Telfair7135634512
McIntosh689157142
Irwin6782231810
Miller67417194
Jasper6697101820
Wilkes668398206
Long653180101
Heard627225163
Treutlen623216243
Pulaski6073093212
Macon605239254
Turner596393334
Terrell559231452
Crawford520135172
Taylor508284223
Twiggs508200366
Lincoln506286242
Lanier49127694
Wilcox4733452918
Randolph465156321
Wheeler457164213
Calhoun442134150
Marion394162172
Talbot37990180
Warren372149133
Echols35810845
Schley20813950
Clay1835430
Baker1616690
Glascock144119712
Webster1053940
Taliaferro1002230
Quitman818520

